Gen Z, Millennials, Gen X & Boomers Have Completely Different Ideas Of What Counts As A Good Time

Nothing beats a truly good time, but what that actually means changes depending on who you are talking to.

We all have our individual preferences, but the values people were raised with and the experiences that make them joyfully nostalgic are in many ways determined by the time period they grew up in. The way you define a good time could definitely depend on which generation you belong to.

Gen Z, millennials, Gen X, and boomers all have different ideas of what counts as a good time.

Boomers usually love a quiet evening with good friends.

For boomers, a good time might mean slowing down to do something familiar and simple, and it's often shared with people they care about. Boomers have become increasingly isolated in recent years, so clearing their packed schedule to host a backyard barbecue or head out to dinner with some good friends can be just what they need.

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Baby boomers are perfectly fine existing without having a constant stream of entertainment. With plenty of time to sit back and relax, they're totally satisfied. Sometimes, the best night they can have is one where nobody is rushing to be anywhere else.

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Gen X often believes a good time is both low-key and spontaneous.

According to Gen X, a good time might involve activities that feel chill rather than overly organized. Meeting up for drinks or heading out to hear live music without any kind of plan can be more than enough to make them happy. Keeping things easygoing and fun is a big part of the appeal.

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They also tend to appreciate having some space to themselves. Doing whatever sounds good in the moment and getting fully absorbed in it is the perfect way to unwind. A few uninterrupted hours can be exactly what they were hoping for.

Millennials think experiences matter when it comes to having a good time.

For millennials, a good time might include a mix of experiences and creating memories with great friends. Any ordinary day can become something special, even if they're doing something small like trying a new restaurant for brunch or taking a mini-vacation to somewhere they've never been.

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They especially like making plans around interests they share with those around them. Meeting up with a club or doing their favorite hobby with company brings them lots of joy. Being able to look forward to upcoming plans as they move through their day can make the whole thing even better.

Gen Z doesn't normally require an elaborate plan to have a good time.

Gen Zers might think a good time means finding something completely random to do. They're completely willing to go all in for a last-minute invitation or an impromptu hangout that pops up out of nowhere. If everyone is laughing and having fun, the activity itself doesn't really matter.

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Making silly videos and swapping funny memes can easily become the highlight of their week. Doing things with the right people in a space where they can relax is what makes the experience amazing. As long as everyone feels comfortable being themselves, it still counts as a good time.

Kayla Asbach is a writer with a bachelor's degree from the University of Central Florida. She covers relationships, psychology, self-help, pop culture, and human interest topics.