People Who Enjoy Short Bursts Of Interaction & Long Phases Of Solitude Usually Have 6 Hobbies That Bring Them Joy

Some people like a fun night out now and again, but they're truly happiest enjoying alone time. They like connecting with others in small doses because anything more is draining.

Solitude is when they feel most like themselves. Their favorite hobbies often reflect this balance, giving them just enough excitement while still leaving room to recharge and enjoy the peace and quiet.

When someone enjoys the balance between alone time and short bursts of socializing, these hobbies bring them joy:

1. Photography

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Taking photos gives these types of people an excuse to slow down and actually notice what's happening around them. The regular things they'd normally walk right by become worth stopping for.

It doesn't require a whole group tagging along, either. They can wander around alone with their camera and get lost in following whatever catches their eye.

2. Reading

Reading lets these introverted extroverts slip into another world without having to leave the comfort of their own space. They can devote an entire afternoon diving into a story and getting way too emotionally invested in characters. Who knows, they might even learn something new.

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It's also the perfect hobby for someone who likes being around people for short periods of time. There's no pressure to keep a conversation going or make plans when a good book is already keeping them company.

3. Gardening

For some people, working in a garden gives them something simple to fuss over without forcing them to be productive every second. They can water a few plants, pull some weeds, and celebrate when a tiny sprout finally appears.

There's something super calming about working with their hands while their brain gets to rest. They can spend an hour outside not saying anything at all, and yet they're still connecting with nature.

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4. Hiking

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Hiking gives people who like a little bit of socialization mixed into their alone time a reason to get out into nature without it becoming a whole social event. They can pick a trail and set their pace while appreciating whatever scenery pops up along the way.

Reaching the end of a hike tired but still energized is a good feeling. It's a little adventure that they can keep all to themselves.

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5. Painting or drawing

Working on a creative project like painting or drawing is undoubtedly a solo activity. They can create and experiment without anyone else's expectations looming over them.

There's no pressure to even be good at it. After spending time around people, this hobby gives them some much-needed quiet so they can recharge.

6. Cooking or baking

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The great thing about cooking and baking as a hobby is that even though it is a solitary activity, you end up creating something that can and should be shared.

Whether it's trying a new recipe or making an extravagant dessert, they have a hobby that balances both parts of their personality, giving them a greater sense of well-being. They also get the satisfaction of creating something from scratch.

Kayla Asbach is a writer with a bachelor's degree from the University of Central Florida. She covers relationships, psychology, self-help, pop culture, and human interest topics.