If you think the 90s were only 20 years ago, you probably say these 11 things often

If you grew up in the 90s, it can feel like your glory days were just a few years ago. Unfortunately, the world around us has changed since then. Things you likely loved, like video rental stores, CD walkmans, and music on MTV, are things of the past, though they feel like they were just yesterday.

As we get older, it often feels like time moves faster. It can feel like you blinked, and a decade passed. The more information we process, the slower time feels. When you are younger, you are processing so much information that time feels slow. Now that you’re older, it can feel like time is moving a mile a minute. While you may believe the 90s were just 20 years ago, sadly, it’s been a bit longer. If you’re having a hard time moving past the decade, you probably say these things often. These certain phrases will give away your passion for the 90s.

1. ‘Be kind, rewind’

I don’t know about you, but I am often dreaming of a Saturday night at Blockbuster. Now, our primary way to watch movies is through streaming services. While the convenience is incredible, iconic memories are lost without physical media. Even though you haven’t placed a tape in a VHS player in decades, you may find yourself still saying this iconic phrase. They can take the Blockbuster out of the 2020s, but they’ll never take it from true 90s kids.

You’re not alone in reminiscing on the days of physical media. According to Consumer Reports, people are still attached to purchasing DVDs, CDs, and vinyl records. Collecting physical media hasn’t gone out of style, thankfully. But if you’re still saying ‘be kind, rewind,’ you may find it hard to admit that the 90s were more than 20 years ago.

2. ‘That’s not classic rock’

I am a massive fan of 90s alternative and grunge. To me, classic rock and grunge just aren’t in the same category yet. When I think of real classic rock, I am thinking about the iconic 70s era, not the 90s. Enough time hasn’t passed between now and the 90s, right? Unfortunately, we may be wrong on this one.

The music magazine Loudwire shared that classic music stations are playing more 90s alternative bands like Nirvana, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and The Smashing Pumpkins, and considering them classic rock. If you’re reading that and your jaw hits the ground, I understand. I can’t believe it either.

3. ‘I remember when MTV played music’

MTV was the primary source for finding new music in the 90s. That slowly changed over time. Now known for reality TV shows, today’s youth have no idea what the channel used to do. They never will now, as in 2025, they gave the axe to all of their remaining music channels. While they stopped showing music videos and music television long ago, they kept some separate music channels on the air.

If you find yourself talking about music on MTV, you may have a hard time grasping that the 90s were not 20 years ago.

4. ‘Why are they rebooting things that aren’t even old?’

When you forget how long ago the 90s were, it can be weird seeing the entertainment industry reboot or remake shows and movies that feel like they came out just yesterday. I think about the Sabrina the Teenage Witch reboot on Netflix. I couldn't wrap my head around that concept. That show was just on, wasn’t it? Sadly, it was not.

The reason we see reboots and remakes of things we once loved is to ignite nostalgia. “Encountering an exact replica of a show or movie that we enjoyed a long time ago takes us back to the time in our lives when we first encountered it, and it stirs in us a twofold pleasure—both in the enjoyment of the show itself, and in the memories it evokes of that earlier time in our lives when we watched it before,” says Hal McDonald Ph.D. “We are similarly drawn to a revival or reboot of an old favorite for the promise it offers of reminding us of our past.”

5. ‘I remember when phones were for calling’

I know you may not want to admit it, but if you sometimes have these ‘back in my day moments,’ they are probably centered around cell phones. Now, you’ve likely embraced the technology, but if you have kids who are glued to their phones, you might like to bring up how you grew up. If you think the 90s were just a few decades ago, reminiscing on life before we were all attached to computers in our pockets may make you feel a certain way towards cell phones.

When talking to someone who is glued to their phone, you might say something like ‘phones used to be only for calling.’ You’ll likely end up on a rant about landlines and the thrill of answering the phone. It’s no longer fun to answer the phone because you always know who is calling. It’s no longer thrilling to hear the phone ring; it usually comes with some sort of dread. Texting was something you never could have predicted. Now, everyone is obsessed with their smartphones, but you remember real phones.

6. ‘Wait, how many years ago was that?’

This phrase is something you may say often. Whether you’re looking through old photos or talking about stories with old friends, how long ago events occurred may be shocking. We all love a moment of nostalgia. There is comfort in reliving past experiences. Sometimes we look back at moments and find it hard to believe how long ago they were. If you can’t believe something that happened in the 90s didn’t just occur, you probably find yourself saying, ‘Wait, how many years ago was that?’ often.

Time moves faster as we get older. When we look back at our youth, it can be unbelievable that it happened so long ago. These memories may be fresh in your mind, but the event took place longer than you’d like to admit.

7. ‘That’s back in style?’

Let’s be honest, people who reminisce about the 90s haven’t always been the kindest towards other generations’ fashion choices. You’re not alone. Every generation prior has pushed back on the trendy clothing items the newer generation loves. Now, we are seeing 90s fashions make a comeback. Gen Z is taking inspiration from 90s characters like Carrie Bradshaw, and icons like Jennifer Lopez and Princess Diana.

When you see someone wearing slip dresses and styling their hair in chic bob cuts, you may find yourself wondering, ‘THAT’S in style again?’ It might feel like you were wearing that only a few years ago.

8. ‘Why does everything need an app?’

Coming of age in the 90s, you saw the early days of the internet. You remember a time when each household had one shared computer with dial-up internet. While you may have had a Palm Pilot, you definitely didn’t have a smartphone. Instead of apps, you were used to visiting true websites. I’ll be honest with you, there are times when I wonder why certain companies have apps. Can’t I just visit the website?

If you find yourself wondering why you need to access an app instead of using a web browser, you may still be living in the 90s. Getting used to new technology as we get older isn’t always easy. However, if you’re missing the 90s, using apps for everything may feel frustrating.

9. ‘You could never survive life without WiFi like we did’

If you find yourself saying, ‘kids these days are too reliant on technology,’ you may have a hard time admitting that the 90s were not 20 years ago. The way newer generations act can be confusing. Their reliance on technology is something that people who thrived in the 90s can have a hard time understanding. Whether they’re doing their homework or looking up a historical fact, the younger generations are reliant on WiFi for just about everything.

If you believe this, some Gen Zers are on your side. From using the GPS on their phones to resorting to Google for every question they have, Gen Z knows that they rely on the internet for everything, as they have had access to it their whole lives. Some of them may ask Gen Xers how they got around without it. If only they knew.

10. ‘I miss AOL Instant Messenger’

Before texting, we had AOL Instant Messenger. This was the perfect way to communicate with friends. Of course, it was far less convenient than texting or social media. You had to be home, on the computer that was likely connected to dial-up WiFi. You couldn’t chat with your friends like this unless it was your turn to use the computer, since most of us had to share with the whole family.

The platform shut down officially in 2017, but some people still look back on it fondly. When coming of age with a rather revolutionary form of technology, it can be hard to let go of what we know and accept what is new.

11. ‘Chat rooms were the first social media’

Online chatting has been around long before social media apps. Some of our first experiences with making friends online were through chat rooms. I have a friend who met a man in a chat room and is still with him to this day! It was the first Tinder, if you think about it. It was a place to bond with others over things you both enjoy and make friends in your area. If you can’t believe that the 90s took place longer than 20 years ago, you may find yourself talking about chat rooms, especially if your kids constantly talk to you about social media.

You may use Facebook, Instagram, and other social media platforms, but it isn’t the same. If you are still longing for your chat room days, you wish you could relive the 90s.

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities, living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.