People Who Had Jobs In High School Usually Carry 5 Advantages Into Adulthood

People who had a job in high school often get a leg up when it comes to adulting.

The experience on a resume is great, but the lessons around independence and the financial know-how that come from earning a paycheck give these kids a major advantage over their peers as they start their grown-up lives.

They understand the value of their time and that working hard means refining your skills and never compromising on your worth in both professional and personal life.

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People who held down jobs in high school actually carry some advantages in their adult life:

1. They're more money conscious

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High school students who never worked before graduating will not be nearly as money-conscious as those who did.

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Jobs teach teens how to budget and save and understand the real value of the dollar because they had to earn it and save it themselves.

In early adulthood, money is always tight. Teens who learned to be financially savvy by working won't struggle as much with the constraints of budgeting. They'll understand how to live within their means and how to save for indulgences.

2. They have a better understanding of what they really want to do

Kids with work experience under their belt before they need to truly go out into the workforce have a better grasp on what they envision in a dream job.

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Education and SAT expert Christine Sarikas of PrepScholar noted, "Now, your high school job likely isn't the job you want to get after you finish school, but it's still a great way to get a taste of the working world and figure out which things you enjoy in a job and which you don't."

Working retail, for example, may show teens that they like working around other people and wouldn't thrive in a remote work environment. Whatever the case may be, having some work experience in high school gives kids experience to draw on when figuring out their future career.

3. They have advanced skills that look good on college applications

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Teens who have their sights set on college have a leg up if they work in high school, mainly because the skills they learn help them stand out from their peers.

According to the National Association for College Admission Counseling (NACAC), extracurricular activities, including jobs, are one of the main factors that colleges consider when looking at student applications. By having an after-school job, students set themselves up for a better chance of getting into their dream schools, which is always an advantage when they have a specific career pursuit in mind.

4. They are confident communicators

One of the greatest advantages of a high school job is the communication skills. A 2010 academic paper on the subject noted, "Youth themselves think that employment helps them to develop a wide range of beneficial attributes, such as ... overcome shyness with adults ... "

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Many teenagers view adults purely as authority figures that they are immediately respectful of but uncomfortable around. By having a job in high school and working around adults, possibly of all different ages, teenagers can get comfortable around adults ahead of their own adulthood, reducing their awkwardness.

This builds confidence and improves communication styles. It's important to know how to talk to all different people, not just your peers.

5. They understand responsibility and accountability in a professional sense

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Teens who work through high school understand responsibility completely differently than other kids their age. That's because responsibility and accountability to a boss are completely different than responsibility and accountability to parents.

Teens who work understand that they can lose their jobs if they don't do the work. It seems like a simple concept, but until people truly experience the pressure, it's only a peripheral understanding. These kids learn to juggle schoolwork, social engagements, sports and clubs, and their jobs. They manage their time and hold themselves accountable for getting it all done. That's the cornerstone of adulting, and it's a hard lesson for young adults who never worked to learn when they get their first 9-to-5.

Lyss Micalizzi is a writer with a master’s in Literature and Culture, a bachelor’s in English Literary and Textual Studies, and over six years of writing and social media experience.