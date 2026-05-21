People From The 80s & 90s Knew 10 Things Were Cool Before The Younger Generations Stole Them

Fashion is cyclical. As cutting-edge as each generation wants to believe itself to be, there is little that hasn't been seen in some form of design before.

Many of the trends Gen Z and Gen Alpha think they discovered are things people from the 80s and 90s already knew were cool before the younger generations stole them. They may believe they were the first to discover claw clips or the middle part, but as they say, there is truly nothing new under the sun, especially when it comes to fashion.

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People from the 80s and 90s knew 10 things were cool before the younger generations stole them

1. Mary Jane shoes

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Mary Jane shoes were originally intended to be worn by children. The closed-toe and strap across the bridge of the foot were designed as a practical solution for rambunctious children to run around in. The look has always invoked a sense of timeless innocence, even after becoming popular with women.

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While Gen Z may think their modern popularity is unique, Mary Janes have trended over and over again. They were particularly beloved by women in the 1990s when black leather, platform versions dominated the grunge scene.

2. Claw clips

While Emi Jay clips became the entryway for many Gen Zers into the world of claw clips as hair accessories, people from the 80s or 90s know that they’ve been around for what seems like forever. In fact, if you watched a single movie or TV show from that era, you'd be hard-pressed to go more than a few minutes without seeing a woman with one in her hair.

Of course, many Gen Zers believe these clips are a new trend that’s only for them to claim, with trendy prints and tutorials for fun hairstyles overflowing on TikTok. However, people raised in the 80s and 90s know better than anyone that they’ve been around longer than most Gen Zers have been alive.

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3. Jelly shoes

While Glamour magazine referred to jelly sandals as fashion's most polarizing trend, there is no denying they were a major hit for people living in the 80s and 90s. Back then, they were seen as the perfect summer shoe, given their light and casual feel combined with their striking, often colorful appearance.

Gen Z might have stolen this trend and made it their own, but people of all ages can appreciate the comfort and playfulness of these lightweight, easy-to-slip-on and off shoes.

4. Film cameras and camcorders

While it might be weird for millennials and Gen Xers to see Gen Z carrying around Polaroid cameras and camcorders when they all have convenient cell phones in their pockets, those devices are truly having a resurgence.

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In an age when so many Gen Zers feel regretful about spending so much time on screens and social media, taking pictures with actual film is a hobby that helps them disconnect and slow down. They can live in the moment while still capturing memories, without immediately resorting to social media or getting sucked into their cell phone.

They might not always take incredibly high-quality photos, but they feel retro, vintage, and intentional in more ways than just aesthetic.

5. Athlesiure

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Even though Gen Z likes to believe they independently made athleisure cool again, the truth is that it’s always been around. The Juicy Couture track suits of the 80s and 90s are just one inspiration for the SKIMS sweat sets Gen Z people are snapping up online today.

Of course, a desire to feel comfortable and confident in clothing is fueling this trend amongst Gen Z, but it’s also influencing the dress codes they’re challenging in the workplace. They’re no longer interested in caving to professional expectations that make them feel rigid and sterile, preferring business-casual outfits that serve as a bridge.

6. Platform shoes

Gen Z’s adoption of the chunky sneaker or platform boots is partially reviving brands, like New Balance and Fila, that their parents couldn’t get enough of at the same age.

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Even if they choose basic colors, the shoe's style and sometimes outrageous silhouette offer room to play with self-expression. They don’t have to get completely out of their comfort zone, but can instead play around with a trend that’s already been proven to take off in another decade.

7. Individuality in models and fashion

Unlike the sterile models and rigid molds of fashion in previous generations, the 90s were a time of authentic expression. Even the models highlighted by major fashion brands were passionate, with unique physical features and personalities that the average person admired. They blended color, fun, playfulness, and style without rigid boundaries, which is a mentality Gen Z has somewhat adopted today.

When it comes to buying clothes and investing in certain brands, the majority of Gen Z name authenticity as a major driving factor in their decision-making, but they wouldn't be wrong to think they were the first generation to do so.

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8. Crop tops

Over the past year or so, crop tops have grown increasingly popular, showing up on Gen Z and all over TikTok.

While crop tops often make us think of the style of the 80s, the truth is that they’ve been around for far longer. Even in the 1890s, certain communities were already wearing crop tops as the perfect pairing for their super-high-waisted pants, before they were revitalized again nearly a century later.

9. Baggy jeans

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If you watched Jennifer Aniston on “Friends,” you probably know she's served as an inspiration for both her Gen X peers and modern-day Gen Z. Her baggy jeans are coming back around in the trend cycle.

Especially as business casual clothing becomes more commonplace on the street, so too does this casual, conservative style. Considering that young people today still have access to the shows their parents watched at the same age, it's no wonder the same fashion icons continue to influence their clothing trends and self-expression.

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10. Silk pajamas and slip dresses

Silk is having a comeback thanks to Gen Z, but if you were raised in the 80s and 90s, you know better than anyone that this isn’t a new trend. Silk pajamas and slip dresses were staples in fashion for years before young people came along, but they’re right on track with the timing of cyclical trends.

Every two decades, we see certain trends coming back, recycled in imaginative ways as new generations experiment with similar forms of self-expression. Very rarely do we see things that are genuinely new, and that’s not a bad thing. It’s historic to take something millions have owned and make it your own.

And ultimately, it's just fun, so there’s really no reason to get defensive over trends that were never really your own.

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Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.