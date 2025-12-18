5 Daily Habits That Often Drain 95% Of Our Happiness In Life

Are you wondering why you are not manifesting your happiness successfully? Sometimes, we can subconsciously create obstacles to our own happiness and getting what we want in life. When manifesting, it's not only important to work on the process. You also need to be sure you aren't sabotaging your happiness without realizing it!

Here are daily habits that often drain 95% of our happiness in life:

1. We don't really want what we say what we want

This may seem obvious, but we tend to justify and convince ourselves that we want something, even when we really don't. It could be that society makes us think we want it, or those around us may influence us.

So, really be sure this is something you want and that it's right for you and your soul. If it goes against your purpose and who you are at a soul level, you won't be able to manifest it, no matter how hard you try.

Be thoughtful about what you really want. Don't waste time working on manifesting the wrong thing.

"The truth is, every one of your feelings offers you a vital clue as to where you currently are in relation to everything you want," advised energy healer Christy Whitman. "Your emotions are valuable guides. Aligning yourself daily with the goals you want to create begins with listening to your emotions. You simply have to be willing to allow yourself to feel whatever you feel."

2. We procrastinate

fizkes via Shutterstock

If you're procrastinating on anything in any area of your life, that energy will also block your manifesting process. It may not have anything to do with what you want to manifest, but it will block you anyway.

We are whole beings, and we manifest in all areas of our lives at once. If one area of your life is off or ignored, it will always affect your manifesting. So, really take a look at things you have been putting off and get them done. Don't procrastinate on anything.

Whitman continues, "An ordinary person waits for conditions to inspire their mood. An expert chooses their mood ahead of time and, in so doing, attracts harmonious conditions. You’ve attained energetic alignment when the energy of your thoughts and beliefs flows unhindered in the direction of your goals. And when you’re energetically aligned with your goals, ideas for achieving them flow easily and abundantly."

Even when not manifesting, procrastination will always block you from moving forward. Always work on pushing through, and don't allow procrastination to creep into your life! Procrastination halts your life and keeps you stuck in areas that may have nothing to do with what you're actually procrastinating on.

Think about what you've been putting off and get it done now. Once you do, your manifesting process will speed up a lot.

3. We don't get things fixed or replaced

During your manifesting process, as you start changing vibrations to match the new thing you want, things will break and stop working. Those things can't come with you to the next vibrational level and must be fixed, repaired, thrown out, or updated to reach your manifesting goal. When this happens, it usually means you're close to reaching your goal.

When I'm manifesting, I always get excited when something breaks, because I know I'm close! There will always be things that will go wrong right before you reach your goal, and that is a good thing. Take care of it all as quickly as possible so you can reach your manifesting goal.

"Set small attainable monthly goals," recommended counselor Monica Ramunda. "Break down larger aspirations into manageable monthly objectives. Instead of aiming to start your own business by the end of the year, focus on smaller, achievable goals each month, such as joining a business group or creating a website. This approach maintains enthusiasm and prevents the overwhelming feeling of a distant deadline."

Delaying fixing, repairing, or updating anything will only cause more mishaps and distractions to come and block your manifesting. Be sure to take care of things as soon as possible, so you don't get stuck in the dissonance.

Take care of everything swiftly so you can move past it towards your manifesting goal. Not doing so will keep you in that yucky dissonance period indefinitely, so it's very much worth it to take care of everything fast!

4. We aren't on the same page with our partners

NDAB Creativity via Shutterstock

This one can be frustrating. If you're married or in a partnership and you both want different things, it will block both of you from manifesting. So when working on manifesting at the same time as your partner, spouse, or business partner, be sure you want the same thing and are clear about what each of you wants.

The good part about manifesting together is that if you both truly are on the same page and work together, it can speed up the manifesting process. Two manifesting forces working together instead of just one are powerful!

5. We work against ourselves

Without realizing it, so many actually work against their own personal manifesting blueprint. This one can be tricky if you don't know your manifesting code. We all have a unique way we manifest, and if even just one of those things is off, it can block manifesting. It's so important to work with how you manifest only. There's no "one size fits all" with manifesting.

Physician Akshad Singi, M.D., suggested, "To achieve any given goal, there are an infinite number of actions you can take. And this is where the problem lies. While all actions might move the needle to some degree, not all actions move it significantly. While there are a lot of things you can do, you should not try to do everything. Instead, focus on the very few actions that move the needle the most with the relatively least effort on your end."

We are all unique and manifest differently. What works for one person will not work for another. So, work on manifesting by using your personal blueprint, not anyone else's. More focus on the elements of your manifesting blueprint will bring great results. Also, look into areas where you may be doing the opposite of your blueprint, as well.

Sometimes, fixing one thing is all you need to reach your goal immediately! Follow your manifesting blueprint closely and check your actions often to be sure you aren't blocking your manifesting without realizing it.

Overall, pay attention to what is blocking your manifesting process. Sometimes, you may be doing everything right towards manifesting, but just one of these things is blocking you. Pay attention to avoid these most common manifesting blockers.

Kristine Carlson is a psychic medium, advanced soul realignment practitioner, life coach, and author.