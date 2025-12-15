The Art Of Unbothered Living: 5 Easy Ways To Be A Happy Person

Drama is such a bother. It is not productive to have it in your life. It can be frustrating and make you feel like there's no way out. However much you dislike it, if you struggle with any ongoing drama and letting yourself be bothered by it, you may be allowing and attracting it into your life without realizing it.

The good news is, as with everything in life, you have full control. You can eliminate drama and negativity at the roots and become a completely unbothered person who is unequivocally happy with life.

Here are five easy ways to be a happy person:

1. Stop feeding drama

That means not talking about drama with certain people and not allowing it in your life — period. Don't even give it the time of day. Look at who keeps bringing drama into your life. Know if they keep doing it, you're allowing it. This often calls for cutting people out of your life, no matter who they are.

Life coach Susie Petit explained, "I used to feel a lot of dread and heaviness when I thought of the adult relationships in my life. Why? Because the primary adult relationships in my life were strained with codependency, enmeshment, and manipulation. What I now see is how I was bringing that drama into my life. I was telling myself I had no choice."

Just the act of engaging in someone's drama will attract more drama into your life, which becomes a vicious cycle. Remember, drama is distracting you from your purpose. So, it's important not to be around it for your growth if you want to move forward in life.

2. Enforce good boundaries

Mladen Mitrinovic via Shutterstock

Boundaries are so important! They need to be upheld firmly. Be strong in not allowing any drama into your life. As you eliminate drama and show the universe you don’t want it, you'll stop attracting it.

"Give up your perspective about what others should do," recommended confidence coach Christy Whitman. "You can let go of your need to be vindicated and validated. If you want less drama in your life, leave your drama at the door. If you want peace, bring it with you everywhere you go."

Look carefully at any situations in your life that have drama and chaos. Start actively working on changing those situations with the knowledge that you have full control to change.

3. Cultivate a sense of peace

Peace is the antidote to drama. "If like attracts like, meaning like energies will continue to build and become stronger, then drama thrives on more drama," Whitman elaborated. "Pain begets more pain. Combating negativity with negativity is the fastest way to create more of it. The most important clue about sidestepping drama is not to engage in it in the first place. Trying too hard to be the voice of reason will only result in more noise."

More peace will attract more peace. More drama and chaos will only attract more of the same. By allowing dramatic energy to re-enter a situation in any form, you're giving it an open invitation to creep into every part of your life.

4. Be vigilant about what you allow into your life

Get out of any toxic relationships that bring drama into your life and keep you stuck. If drama is in your life, you're attracting it with your choices — so really look at your choices.

Do you stay in a toxic work environment?

In a toxic relationship?

Keep a toxic friend in your life?

Make the strong choices to get toxicity out of your life. It's not always easy, but if you want to live your purpose and have a good life, it is necessary.

Everyone should have peace! If you don't have peace, work on making choices in your life to change that. From now on, don't allow drama, period. Energetically starve any dramatic situations.

5. Ask yourself what you're getting out of each relationship in your life

Andrii Iemelianenko via Shutterstock

This next step can be hard for some, but it's important. If you have lots of drama in your life, look deep into yourself and ask what you are getting out of it. Some people love drama and attention, so they keep allowing it in their lives. Some are afraid to move forward and do what they need to do, so they attract drama to keep them distracted and have an excuse not to move forward.

Look deeply. If drama is a pattern, you are getting something out of it. This can be hard to admit, but doing so will cause a breakthrough.

"Stop to notice when you’re taking responsibility for someone else’s emotions and instead question how that person’s thoughts are influencing their emotions," added Petit. "Ask yourself: 'What else may be going on here?' Or 'I wonder what they're thinking to feel that way?' Let them take care of themselves, and you take care of yourself."

No matter what the root causes are, drama isn't healthy and blocks you from your purpose and moving forward. So, be honest with yourself and ask, "What am I getting out of this drama?" Really look into yourself and work through that, so you can remove the obstacle from your life.

Whatever the reason you are attracting drama into your life, focusing on yourself and your purpose can help push you forward through the roadblock. Focus on creating the life you want. Don't let drama distract you and take you off your path.

You can create a drama-free life, but you have to be in control and not engage with or allow drama back in. Be strong! Don't let drama keep you off your path to peace and happiness.

Kristine Carlson is a psychic medium, advanced soul realignment practitioner, life coach, and author.