The Art Of Dream Decoding: 20 Common Money Dreams & What They Really Mean

There are plenty of common dreams most people have had, whether it's dreams about falling, dreams about dying, dreams about being back in school, or even dreams about teeth falling out! But what about money dreams?

Money dreams can be exciting or scary, depending on the context. Financial issues are personal and can be life-changing. The good news is that most dreams involving money have a positive interpretation. But to get to the bottom of the message being sent, you need to figure out exactly what your specific dream means.

Here are twenty common money dreams & what they really mean:

1. Dreams about finding money

The only thing better than winning money is finding it. If you happen to be strolling along in your dream and find a few loose bills lying around, it’s likely not about money. This dream can be looked at in two ways. If you find money that was not yours, you may be on the verge of finally getting the credit you deserve from someone.

If you are sorting laundry and find money in your pocket, it's a sign that you have a renewed sense of self-worth. You understand the value you bring and take nothing you have for granted.

2. Dreams about losing money

Antonio Guillem via Shutterstock

One dream that can cause you alarm is losing your hard-earned money. Whether you gambled it away or lost your wallet in the dream, it’s a good idea to pay close attention to your finances.

Losing money in your dreams might mean you are having some financial challenges and need to be careful with your money. Couples counselor Lianne Avila advised that if you're having one of these dreams, "Dig deep here. Start with your family of origin. What are their beliefs about money? Did you grow up with nothing, or did you grow up with everything? Is money about wealth and status? How far would you go to make a lot of money? Money problems and financial issues don’t have to divide you."

But this dream may not be tied to money at all. It may be a sign that you are insecure about losing something important to you, like your self-esteem, power, progress, or accomplishments.

3. Dreams about borrowing money

A dream about borrowing money might be an indication that you need to take a step back and re-evaluate where you spend your time and energy.

You may have overextended yourself, biting off more than you could chew, and need to reconsider what you want to prioritize in your life.

This dream could be related to finances, telling you to start saving, or it could be related to your mental and emotional well-being, letting you know it's time to check in on yourself.

4. Dreams about stealing money

The meaning of dreams related to stealing money that doesn’t belong to you depends on what you do after you take it. If you ran away, nervous and scared, you could be worried about your future and need certainty.

You may be feeling powerless and need to take more risks in your life. Now is not the time to be passive. It's a period during which bold moves will pay off. If you were unphased and felt like you only took what was rightfully yours, you have likely been hurt by someone you care deeply about.

If you happen to get caught in the act of stealing, it’s a clue that you have done something in the past that you are not proud of. You should find a way to finally relieve yourself of the guilt.

5. Dreams about being rich

Who hasn’t ever dreamed of being rich? This money dream is a clue into your deep desire to be wealthy and have all your material needs met. Dreaming about being rich shows confidence and pride in all that you have achieved in life. Again, you know your own worth and expect others to treat you right.

Money dreams can leave you wondering what the universe is trying to tell you. As psychic medium Polly Wirum explained, "Signs like this are not uncommon — many of us see signs indicating a new direction should be taken in our lives. When we listen, we are guided to a better life. But when we don’t listen, if we don't pay attention, life often becomes more difficult." Rest assured that if money is involved, you’re either about to receive a blessing or a lesson, and that’s always a good thing, right?

6. Dreams about being asked for money

Prostock-studio via Shutterstock

If you dream of someone asking you for money, there are a few possibilities of what the message means. The most obvious is that you need to watch and manage your finances better; it's a reminder to stay disciplined.

On the other hand, you may be getting exploited and are unaware. Perhaps there is someone in your life who is taking your kindness for weakness and asking for things frequently. You are naturally kind-hearted and will need to set boundaries and learn to say no.

A dream of being asked for money could mean that you have a missing element in your waking life. It could be in your relationship, career, or any other area you are struggling in. It's time to take stock and get everything you want.

7. Dreams about receiving money

Finding and being given money are both signs that your self-confidence is high, and you aren't settling for less than you deserve in life. It's a clear indication that the recognition you seek is on the way.

The person giving you the money is also important. This person wants to support you in your aspirations. If they are a stranger, you are receptive to new possibilities and help from unlikely places.

8. Dreams about winning money

If you have a dream about winning money, it’s easy to wake up and dismiss it as being too good to be true. But not so fast! Dreaming about money can be a good sign for you.

Anna-Karin Bjorklund interprets the dream of winning money in her book, Dream Guidance: Interpret Your Dreams and Create the Life You Desire. She explains that this can be interpreted and applied to different parts of your life.

It may be that you will be lucky in love in the future or that you will win opportunities and resources rather than money. So, although you may not have a financial windfall on the way, you should have some wishes fulfilled.

9. Dreams about lending someone money

Lending money in your dreams is a sign that someone near and dear to you needs your support and concern. It reminds you that you may need to open your heart and tend to their needs.

The support is likely not financial, though. Maybe a friend is having relationship issues or has lost a family member. Whatever the case, someone needs extra attention from you right now. Check in on your loved ones to see if you can be a sounding board or shoulder to cry on.

10. Dreams about spending money

maxbelchenko via Shutterstock

If you have ever had a dream that you were spending endless amounts of money, you are likely a financial risk-taker in your waking life and need to reel it in.

This dream is a hint that your financial practices are reckless, and you should be more considerate of the purchases you are making. Changing the way you manage your money can go a long way in obtaining your future savings goals.

11. Dreams about giving away money

Generosity is a beautiful characteristic for one to have. But what does it mean when you dream of handing out money to others? Well, it depends on how you are feeling. Dreaming of giving away money can symbolize your fear of losing the financial stability you have. Maybe you see too much money going out and fear losing it all.

On a positive note, those feelings can mean that you are in a good spot financially and have the means to share with others. It means you have an abundance mindset and are not focused on scarcity. Life coach Mitzi Bockmann added, "Generous People are most often so because they realize all of the gifts that they have in this world. They know how lucky they are and want to share their luck and love with others."

12. Dreams about coins

If the money you dream of happens to be coins, be prepared to get the financing you need to turn those coins into dollars. The coins represent fortune and good luck. Gold coins are attached to prosperity, while silver coins mean that you may be about to experience great spiritual advancements.

13. Dreams about saving money

Saving money is usually a good thing. Dreaming about stacking up your cash is no different. It's a signal that you are being responsible with your money and feel secure about the future. You have been disciplined and built up adequate resources to live a happy and financially stable life.

But be careful that you are not being extreme by hoarding money. If so, you are not enjoying the fruits of your labor or sharing your resources with others.

14. Dreams about having no money

Kmpzzz via Shutterstock

Most of us have been in the position of having no money at some point in our lives. But dreaming that you are broke can mean that you are feeling out of control of your own life.

You may have made a bad decision or a string of bad decisions and regret the path you took. A study conducted during stock market losses in 2009 looked at financial stress, attitudes toward money, and scores on a dream inventory. The results showed a correlation between financial stress and recurring nightmares related to money and distrust.

Having no money in a dream could reflect losses you have taken in real life as well. They may be personal or financial, but should be acknowledged. You should guard against further loss.

15. Dreams about being robbed

Being robbed in your dreams can be scary. Although it's not an indication that you are about to be robbed in the waking world, it does imply something has been taken from you.

The robbery could indicate a loss of money, happiness, people, or status. The dream reveals your apprehension about your own safety and security.

Another interpretation is one of fear, where you believe a loss is imminent and are bracing yourself for it.

16. Dreams about eating money

Money is full of germs and bacteria, but that doesn’t stop some people from dreaming of chewing up money by the mouthful.

This means that if you are in a negative space, you’re ready to change your position in life. You are ready to live up to your full potential. You are aware that you may carry some toxicity and should do the work to move to a healthier mindset.

17. Dreams about counting money

No one would mind having a vault full of cash where you dive in and swim around, counting your coins like Scrooge McDuck. If this is happening in your dreams and it's a lot of money, you could be headed toward wealth and success.

If the money you are counting is a small stack, you might be worried that it could be scarce in the times ahead. If you are in the midst of tough times, keep going until you push through.

18. Dreams about burning money

bmphotographer via Shutterstock

Lighting a handful of bills on fire in your dreams sounds bad, but it can actually be a good omen. Psychologist Phyllis R. Koch-Sheras, Ph.D., suggested, “Fire, in general, can represent a powerful life force or energy. It can also symbolize purification. Dreams are often particularly vivid experiences, with settings that are as distinctive as the characters and events that unfold in them. There's a message there, and it's worth looking at.”

Dreaming of burning money is a sign that life will be happy and prosperous. It means you will have money to burn and that you will live a life of abundance, escaping the scarcity that many experience.

But the good news doesn't stop there. Burning money in your dreams points to good health and longevity. It's a good idea to maintain that good fortune with a healthy diet and exercise.

19. Dreams about exchanging money

There are many interpretations for dreaming about exchanging money. One common one is that you will be successful in business. It denotes the possibility of positive financial dealings.

Another meaning is that this dream reflects an opportunity for you. You might be feeling that the grass is greener on the other side and need to explore to find out.

Lastly, you may have something that does not belong to you. Whatever it is, you should return it to its rightful owner to avoid any negative repercussions.

20. Dreams about finding stolen money

Have you dreamed of finding a bag of stolen money? As exciting as it was, the message is clear. You are at a crossroads and need to decide what the right thing to do is.

You might be facing a moral dilemma and need to figure out how to handle it. You will need to decide with a clear mind.

It could also be someone around you who is in a pinch and may be considering doing something they could regret. Keep your eyes and ears open so you can provide guidance if necessary.

Couples counselor Brittney Lindstrom said, "Oftentimes, we have dreams we can’t remember, and we have very vivid dreams. The dreams we do remember have specific meanings associated with them, but interpreting those meanings can be difficult. In general, dreams represent our emotions and thoughts; it's our subconscious mind's way of delivering messages about our waking life."

Dreaming about money, in general, is a positive sign. It could be a warning you need to heed, or perhaps a sign that things are about to turn around for you. When you dream about money, it's closely related to the state of your finances, but not all interpretations are related to finances.

Generally, money dreams represent power, self-worth, wisdom, loss of authority, success, and insecurity. But money dreams also relate to financial debt or crises. You may be going through rough financial times and need to become better with money. Or you have been responsible and disciplined and met your financial goals. You should be proud that you can enjoy the finer things in life.

NyRee Ausler is a writer from Seattle, Washington, and the author of seven books. She focuses on lifestyle and human interest stories that deliver informative and actionable guidance on interpersonal relationships, enlightenment, and self-discovery.