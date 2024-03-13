6 Tiny Signs Money Issues Are Undermining Your Relationship

How to keep financial issues from ruining your relationship.
By Lianne Avila
Last updated on Mar 13, 2024
Photo: Monkey Business Images, vkstudio | Canva
Too often, money and financial issues can cause stress in a relationship. You are told that money will make you happy. Maybe you didn’t have much money growing up or maybe you had everything. Whatever the case, you need to define your relationship with money and not let it control you or cause marriage problems. We live in a country that puts a high value on money, but it can leave you feeling like you don’t have enough. You really can’t buy love.
But, money can also cause marriage problems, even in healthy relationships. It can't replace the time you spend with your loved ones. It also can’t take back the past or predict the future. The truth of the matter is you need money to survive in this country. It will put a roof over your head, clothes on your back, and food on the table. This is something everybody needs. So, why is money the root of all evil? For many, money is power and status. So, you need to be careful here. If you idolize people with money, you will not see them for who they are. And, if you want to know how to have a healthy relationship, even when you're stressed out about money, you need to pay close attention.
RELATED: 7 Money Mistakes That Drive Married Couples Apart
Here are 6 signs money issues are undermining your relationship:
1. You play the comparison game
It’s easy to compare your relationship to others. Do you have as much money as another couple? What is their house like? Do their kids go to private schools? The list goes on. When you compare your relationship to others, you will always feel disappointed. The truth is everyone is at a different spot in life. It’s also true that everyone didn’t start at the same spot.
2. You don’t talk about money
This is a really important topic to discuss in your relationship. If you have to, set up a time to have a meeting about it. You want to have done this, especially before moving in together. Will you have a joint checking and savings account? What are your credit scores? Will you invest or put money into a savings account? How much money will go for fun? This doesn’t have to be a painful area in your relationship. But, if you don’t talk about it, it will.
RELATED: 7 Steps To Gain Financial Freedom, Save For The Future, & Get Out Of Debt
3. You keep money secrets from each other
Many couples report hiding their spending habits from their partners. This can feel like a betrayal in the relationship. Communication is important in this area. You should feel comfortable bearing your financial soul to your partner, without judgment.
4. You separate money and splitting the bills
Marriage is a partnership. Both parties need to be involved with the finances. Don’t use money as power or keep it all to yourself. Work on the budget together as a couple. You both have dreams and, most of the time, you need money to support them. The last thing you want is a power struggle and this can destroy a perfectly good relationship.
RELATED: The Financial Decision That Saved Our Marriage
5. You have different financial priorities
You both need to be responsible with money. One person shouldn’t always have to monitor the other’s spending. You need to talk about your financial priorities. If one person wants to save for a trip to Spain while the other drops $500 on a night out with friends, then there is a fundamental difference. You need to trust your partner with finances. It’s much easier when the two of you have similar goals.
6. You have a lot of unsecured debt
You are a slave to your credit cards. This means you use them a lot, but you aren’t able to pay them down. This leaves you paying a lot in interest. It also makes it harder to get out of debt. When you have less debt, you have a happier relationship. Sometimes, being frugal can pay off. Start to use coupons and buy things on sale. This will pay off in the long run. I want you to define what money means to you and then talk about it with your partner.
Dig deep here. Start with your family of origin. What are their beliefs about money? Did you grow up with nothing or did you grow up with everything? Is money about wealth and status? How far you would go to make a lot of money? Money problems and financial issues don’t have to divide you. With a little hard work and following the right relationship advice, you can come to a compromise. This is an area where things can change. Learn to accept the influence of your partner on money.
Related Stories From YourTango:
RELATED: 8 Subtle Relationship Problems That Can Ruin Your Marriage
More for You:
Lianne Avila is a licensed marriage and family therapist with a practice in San Mateo, CA. Her work has been featured in Psych Central, BRIDES, and Prevention.