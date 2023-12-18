7 Beautiful Signs You’re A High Vibration Person Who Lives A Truly Authentic Life

Living an authentic life is a journey that many aspire to experience, but it takes a truly down-to-earth character.

A person who evokes high vibrational energy has an increased sense of empathy, expresses love and gratitude often, and lives mindfully. They reflect a genuine connection with oneself and the world around them.

Here are 7 beautiful signs you're a high vibration person and live an authentic life:

1. People stare at you.

Do you ever notice people staring at you when you go out in public? If this happens to you, then it’s likely because you have a magnetic energy that draws people into your world. You exude confidence and positive energy which is hard to ignore, prompting others to stare out of admiration.

Don’t take this as a bad thing. While people staring at you can be interpreted as rude and invasive, it’s actually a sign that they’re curious and captivated by you.

2. Kids like you.

Kids tend to be more sensitive to the energy around them than adults are. They can usually feel when someone is genuine and when they’re not, and they are naturally drawn to positivity and warmth.

When a child takes a shine to you, it’s most likely because they feel they can trust you. As a high-vibration person, you also often embrace a playful and joyful attitude toward life.

Photo: BAZA Production / Shutterstock

Because of your ability to connect deeply with the world, demonstrating kindness and a genuine desire to help others, children instinctively recognize and respond positively to your caring and empathetic nature. You likely make kids feel valued and understood, which causes them to enjoy your presence.

3. Animals feel safe around you.

Even more so than children, animals can read and pick up on energy easily. Maybe a squirrel feels comfortable approaching you, or a neighbor’s dog frequently runs up to you. If you notice that animals stay close to you, it is likely because they feel your radiant energy and feel safe with you.

Authentic living often involves a strong connection to nature. You appreciate the beauty of the natural world and foster a sense of harmony with the environment.

4. Strangers tell you their life stories.

High-vibration people are characterized by their upbeat attitude, optimism, and the ability to uplift those around them.

Over-sharers aside, strangers don’t just open up to anyone. If a stranger quickly feels comfortable with you and shares their personal stories, this is because you exude compassion and they know they can trust you. Your presence feels refreshing and inspiring, which is why strangers naturally gravitate to you.

5. A room’s energy shifts when you walk in.

Energy does not lie, and you likely feel a shift every time you walk into a room. Because your vibration is so high, it radiates in every direction.

You carry a vibrant aura that has an uplifting effect on the energy of the rooms you walk into. Your energy is contagious and can unintentionally spread positivity to those around you.

Just by simply sharing your presence with others, you influence the mood and energy of the room.

6. You irritate toxic people by being authentic.

Living authentically means embracing your true self. You express your thoughts, feelings, and opinions genuinely, without fear of judgment.

Since toxic people are lost in their own desolation, they can’t stand your ability to live true to yourself. While you’re comfortable with vulnerability and encourage authenticity in others, they struggle to act with sincerity and are more prone to manipulation and deceit.

Your positive and authentic qualities may act as a mirror, forcing toxic individuals to confront their negative behaviors and choices. This makes them deeply uncomfortable, which would explain why you irritate them so much.

Don’t sweat it, though. This a reflection of their own personal issues they need to work on, which has nothing to do with you.

7. People envy you and you don’t know why.

You likely lead a fulfilling life full of integrity, courage, and passion. Naturally, because you carry such positive energy, there will be many people who envy you. Those who face challenges in their personal lives will envy your happiness, especially if they are insecure with their own lives and struggling to find their own sense of purpose.

To live a life full of authenticity is what many can only dream of, but all it takes is the understanding that you are in control of your energy and your outlook on life. Once you can achieve that, everything in your life will fall into place harmoniously.

Recognizing these signs in yourself and others can serve as a guide to a more authentic way of living.

It’s a continuous journey of self-discovery, growth, and connection with the world in a way that resonates with the true essence of being.

Francesca Duarte is a writer on YourTango's news and entertainment team based in Orlando, FL. She covers lifestyle, human-interest, and spirituality topics.