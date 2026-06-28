Boomers Think It's Way Past Time Gen Z Accepted 11 Basic Life Truths

Young adults are trying to figure out who they are. For Gen Zers, especially, they've likely learned lessons from their parents or peers that have shaped their overall experience as they grew up. But for older generations like boomers, there are plenty of basic life truths they believe Gen Z finally needs to accept.

Gen Z might disregard their advice as old-fashioned, but these lessons might actually help them get ahead. No single person has the answer to everything, but having life experience creates deeper understanding of how to find your way in the world.

Life truths boomers think it's way past time Gen Z accepted

1. Success takes time and effort

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The age gap between boomers and Gen Z is significant. The world Gen Z inherited looks nothing like the one boomers built. Their version of success doesn't align with how boomers define it, yet the hard truth behind being successful remains the same.

Instantaneous prosperity is the exception, not the rule. No matter what kind of success someone aims for, they shouldn't expect it to appear if they don't put in the work. While Gen Z may think that success is linear, it's something that requires consistency, and taking one step at a time.

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2. Acceptance is the key to inner peace

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The desire for control is a common thread for most people, no matter their age. We want to control our future so we have some sense of stability. We want to control our emotions and our day-to-day lives. While this impulse is part of the human experience, it's a basic life truth that Gen Zers often have a hard time processing.

Because they're so used to comparing their lives to others online, it can be incredibly harmful to their self-worth and confidence. Over time, they learn that instead of accepting who they are, they should pretend to be someone they're not. But the only way to find true happiness in life is to appreciate yourself and live authentically.

The idea that we can control how other people act or how they show up keeps us stuck in patterns that don't serve us. Accepting what you can't change allows you to keep moving forward and create the life you want, which builds a foundation for a peaceful existence.

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3. You're in charge of your own happiness

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Relying on external validation to feel happy and confident doesn't actually work. Boomers think it's time Gen Zers accept that outside influence might make us feel good in the moment, but that kind of happiness tends to be hollow and short-lived. We can't expect other people to tend to our emotions, which includes how happy we are.

According to well-being and happiness expert Stephanie Harrison, people to seek progress over perfection, and we should always put our happiness and joy first. "Make time for your projects, for the things you're passionate and excited about. Invest in your relationships... take the time to really nurture those relationships. It could be a quick message or a phone call, doing them a favor, helping them out, spending time together," she revealed.

It's easy to feel like happiness is something that either happens or doesn't happen, rather than something we can build with our daily actions. But once Gen Zers believe they having agency over their emotional well-being is empowering, that feeling can lead to a more fulfilled life.

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4. Being an adult means doing things you don't want to do

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Being independent and autonomous is a privilege, yet that privilege comes with responsibilities you can't actually avoid. Supporting yourself as an adult involves a certain amount of discomfort. Gen Zers may not be used to this reality like boomers are.

Whether it's waking up early to go to work or only getting two free days each week, it's all a necessary part of life. While honoring yourself and your needs is important, there will inevitably be parts of life that aren't enjoyable or in alignment with your passions, but you have to do them anyway.

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5. Mistakes are inevitable

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According to boomers, Gen Z should accept that making mistakes is inevitable, but it's how they handle being wrong that makes a difference. Getting defensive and avoiding accountability is a natural human instinct when we're confronted with mistakes we've made, but that response stunts our emotional growth and limits our ability to connect with other people in a genuine way.

Learning to accept responsibility for being wrong is a hard truth of life to digest, but it's one that leads to authenticity. In fact, holding yourself truly accountable is the only way to heal. Instead of beating yourself up for past mistakes, be proud of yourself and your accomplishments.

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6. Good health isn't guaranteed

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Boomers have gained first-hand experience of the aging process, both the good parts and the hard parts. Getting older provides people with a stronger sense of self, which means they're able to release what's not important to them and embrace what is.

But the wisdom of each passing year also brings major health changes. Gen Z has, for the most part, taken this reality seriously. They actively consider how their physical health and psychological well-being will impact their future, and they take care of themselves in the present. Gen Z seems to actually understand that good health is a gift that builds upon itself.

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7. Everyone has their own hardships

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Every generation experiences some form of struggle, but what's important is the way they navigate them. Being self-aware and emotionally intelligent helps people become resilient, a trait that ultimately helps them survive the challenges they face.

Resilience is something people can cultivate by focusing on four core components: connection, wellness, healthy thinking, and meaning. Connecting with people who can offer empathy and validation in times of emotional distress is a reminder that you're not actually alone. Practicing self-care and mindfulness helps people manage stress and find hope in the darkness. Seeking out opportunities for growth allows people to find their purpose and make meaning in their lives.

Boomers might think that gentle parenting trends and technology have made younger generations too soft and sensitive, yet that belief overlooks the level of emotional attunement that Gen Z has.

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8. Just because you want something, it doesn't mean you'll get it

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Everyone has the right to have desires and express them, but this doesn't automatically translate to any tangible reality. Having dreams, not just practical goals, is crucial to keeping a sense of hope and purpose in a difficult world.

While most people are taught this life fact from a very young age, it doesn't make the reality of the truth sting any less. Even if people don't get exactly what they want, they can still find their true selves and live a purposeful life.

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9. Staying in your comfort zone will only hold you back

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Trying new things and putting yourself out there can be scary. With Gen Zers being the most anxious of any generation, they tend to become stressed at just the thought of stepping outside their comfort zone. And while sticking with what you know might feel safe, it prohibits people from moving forward.

People who stay in their comfort zones and don't aim for improvement will never know how strong and capable they really are, but the impact of those changes can bring people closer to being their fullest selves.

The only way people grow is by stepping beyond what they already know and actively seeking ways to improve. Gen Zers should take notes from boomers and try to understand why doing things that uncomfortable are actually beneficial for them in the long run.

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10. You need practical skills to thrive

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The rapid-fire pace of technological development means that all the world's information is accessible with one swipe of an index finger. But having immediate access to knowledge doesn't mean people actually learn essential skills.

Born as "digital natives," Gen Z has a foundational understanding of how to exist online. That's crucial in today's world, but having a grasp on practical life skills is equally as important. Knowing how to cook meals and do household maintenance makes daily life easier and saves mone.

Boomers might complain that Gen Z is glued to their phones, but they overlook that being chronically online affords Gen Z the opportunity to watch tutorials on YouTube and find expert advice on TikTok, so they can pick up those practical skills. Gen Z just has to realize the importance of honing those skills first.

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11. Change is the only constant

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Boomers believe that Gen Zers have yet to accept that change is the only constant aspect of life. It's an especially difficult pill to swallow for anyone, regardless of age. But for young people in this generation, accepting it seems almost impossible.

Part of the human experience is our enduring attempt to find stability, only for any sense of security to shift at a moment's notice. It's not easy to walk into each new day knowing that we don't know how anything will go. But acknowledging this life truth is a universal touchpoint of growing up.

Alexandra Blogier, MFA, is a writer based in Boston, Massachusetts who covers psychology, social issues, relationships, self-help topics, and human interest stories.