High-IQ People Genuinely Loathe Being Asked 12 Very Specific Questions

Intelligence often leads to feeling misunderstood, especially in social situations. So when high-IQ people are asked certain questions relating to their intellect, there's nothing they loathe more.

Having their intelligence interrogated in public settings often makes them feel uncomfortable, like they have to prove their worth more than others. And while being smart allows people to think deeply about their place in the world, having a high IQ comes with its own set of challenges.

Someone with a high IQ usually hates being asked these specific questions:

1. ‘What’s your IQ?’

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This question not only puts high-IQ people on the spot, it also overlooks the different types of intelligence that exists. Having a high IQ isn’t the only indication of intelligence, after all. According to psychologist Howard Gardner, people have a variety of intellectual abilities that don’t necessarily impact each other directly.

It’s possible for someone to have high logical-mathematical intelligence along with low linguistic or interpersonal intelligence. And some people have bodily-kinesthetic intelligence, but lack musical or spatial intelligence.

Everyone is smart in their own ways, and there’s no singular measurement that can quantify every kind of intelligence. For this reason, IQ scores don’t always provide an accurate assessment of intelligence, so smart people really loathe being asked about their IQs.

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2. ‘Are you always this quiet?’

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When someone asks a high-IQ person why they're quiet, it's rude and abrasive. They can't control this quality about themselves, and the way someone asks it implies that it's a bad thing. Intelligent people are contemplative and are happy to share what’s on their mind, but only after they’ve thought through every possible angle of how to express themselves in a measured, considerate way.

While some smart people have the tendency to control conversations, others would rather listen. They value listening because it allows them to absorb information and process it. Being asked about their quiet nature pressures them to justify themselves and makes them feel like they’re under attack for being who they are.

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3. ‘What’s the point of thinking all the time?’

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High-IQ people loathe being asked this question because it implies they’re strange or that something is wrong with how their minds work. The question is also relatively impossible to answer, as it brings up deeper philosophical questions, which spirals them into a realm they don’t always want to face.

The desire to learn directly influences how someone expends their mental energy. Being curious is a hallmark of high intelligence, so the more curious a person is, the less likely they are to accept the status quo. For smart people, the point of thinking is the thinking itself, which is why they hate being asked about it.

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4. ‘Why do you care so much about that topic?’

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While the person asking this specific question might not have malicious intentions, it can easily be interpreted as judgmental question and critical of an intelligent person's interests. What appeals to one person might not appeal to someone else, and that is part of the beauty of human existence.

Being curious actually makes people more resilient. Curious people think about the root causes of their emotions, which allows them to self-regulate, as opposed to responding in an aggressive or reactive way. So, pushing a smart person to explain why they care about the things they care about is a subtle way of yucking their yum and making them feel bad for being so passionate.

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5. ‘Do you always ask so many questions?’

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Intellectual people tend to ask a lot of questions, seeking out deeper meaning and information about any particular topic. But when someone asks about their inquisitive nature in this way, it feels less like a genuine inquiry and more like a disparaging judgment. It implies that asking questions is a negative thing to do.

Curiosity doesn’t just exist on its own. It can be cultivated by keeping an open mind and looking for new ways to solve problems. Asking questions is a crucial part of being curious, and asking other people about how they see things and what they think indicates a willingness to learn new things.

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6. ‘What’s the meaning of life?’

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While it’s an important and resonant question, it’s usually presented in a superficial way, which undermines its deeper implications. High-IQ people loathe when others ask about the meaning of life because the question is used to tease them for taking things so seriously.

They spend a fair amount of mental energy trying to understand the meaning of human existence. They want to know what their purpose is, yet they’re fully aware that mastering the meaning of life is out of their reach.

Asking about the meaning of life assumes that there’s a singular answer, as opposed to a wide breadth of human experience, in which people make meaning in their own distinct ways.

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7. ‘Can you solve this problem for me?’

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Not only is this question inconsiderate, but it trivializes intelligence as a means to an end, rather than seeing intelligence as a trait that holds value on its own merit. It also devalues the labor that intelligent people put into enriching their skills. And, quite frankly, it's a lazy request to make.

Asking a smart person to solve problems makes them feel like a show pony, as though their sole purpose is to prove how intelligent they are. Just because someone has a high IQ, that doesn’t mean they want to advertise it or have their entire personality distilled down to just one thing. People are multi-faceted, so it’s impossible to define someone based on a singular trait.

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8. ‘Why do you overanalyze everything?’

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Antagonistic in tone, this question frames having an analytical mindset as a negative thing, rather than it being a valid approach to understanding complex subjects. The question beneath the question is essentially asking, “Why are you wasting your time on something that doesn’t matter?”

People with a high IQ don't want to be asked about overanalyzing everything because it calls into question the way their brain works. It makes it seem like being reflective holds no value. But despite what others may think, approaching the world in an analytical way indicates that a person has a growth mindset, and that is an essential aspect of being smart.

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9. ‘Shouldn’t you have all the answers?’

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Even though someone may think that a high-IQ person knows everything, that simply isn't true. So, asking them why they don't have all the answers is rude and disregards a key part of being intelligent: acknowledging that no one person knows the right answers.

A person with intellectual humility understands the limits of their knowledge and accepts that their beliefs might not be true. A high-IQ individual is open-minded to other points of view, while person with low intellectual humility will often insist that their beliefs are correct, disregarding people with opposing perspectives.

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10. ‘Don’t you ever have fun?’

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It's a common misconception that intelligent people don't know how to have fun and immerse themselves in "boring" things like research or reading. And by asking a high-IQ person this, it makes it seem like they don't have good manners. What’s fun for one person isn’t always fun for someone else, and this assumes there’s only one definition of a good time.

One person's idea of fun might involve going to a crowded bar with loud music, while a smart person’s ideal night is a quiet dinner party with close friends, complete with cake and intellectual conversations. Fun takes many forms, depending on someone’s personality type and energy level, and one way of having fun isn’t better than any other.

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11. ‘Why do you always need to be right?’

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At its core, this question misses the point of intelligence. Being smart isn’t about being right, it’s about considering things from all angles and acknowledging that other people’s truths won’t always align with their own.

According to researchers from the Thrive Center, “Intellectual humility has to do with understanding that you don’t know everything, that there is more to learn, that you don’t use your knowledge or expertise as an advantage over others, and that, in discussions with others, you are respectful, listening closely to what the other has to say in order to learn something.”

Our thought processes and ways of being exist beyond rationality, in a more emotional realm. A person who’s intellectually humble recognizes that being smart is more about hearing other people’s beliefs with compassion than it is about being right.

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12. ‘Do you think you’re smarter than everyone else?’

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When high-IQ people are asked about whether they think they're smarter than everyone around them, it equates being smart with being arrogant. It represents a knee-jerk reaction to having high intelligence, in that it makes an assumption without gathering any evidence first.

Truly smart people don’t wield their intelligence in a way that positions them above anyone else. They don’t weaponize their brain power, and don’t want to make other people feel inferior just because their minds operate on a different level.

Genuine intelligence isn’t measured against anyone else. Being smart doesn't make someone superior, and anyone who claims otherwise is likely only pretending to have high intelligence.

Alexandra Blogier, MFA, is a writer based in Boston, Massachusetts who covers psychology, social issues, relationships, self-help topics, and human interest stories.