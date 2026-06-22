People Who Deliberately Ignore Things That Are Popular Just Because Everyone Likes Them Have 11 Distinct Traits

People are obsessed with keeping up with current trends, whether it's the latest fashion craze or viral food challenges. But not everyone has a desire to do what's currently "in." In fact, they take pride in being uniquely themselves and not conforming to what everybody is doing.

With food and clothes, even the latest television show, they prefer to ignore these popular things. They don't pretend to enjoy them just because everyone else does. It may seem like they're stuck in their ways, but they really just want to stay true to themselves.

When people ignore popular shows, food and clothes just because everyone likes them, they have distinct traits

1. They're skeptical

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Some people have trust issues and are naturally inclined to question everything. They're skeptical at heart and take everything with a grain of salt. Never choosing to believe the hype, they won't give in to temptation anytime soon.

But while people may be giving them a side eye, being skeptical isn't always a bad thing. "Positive skepticism leads to better problem-solving, innovation, and creativity. It also helps develop our abilities to think critically about the world around us," psychologist Marilyn Price-Mitchell said.

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2. They're independent

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Some people are too independent to go with the crowd. They don't like the idea of following others or allowing them to control how they feel and what they think. So, when someone is into a specific television show or clothing item, they won't attempt to get into them. If somebody tells them to do something, they're less inclined to.

Perhaps it's because they're so fiercely self-reliant that people can rarely change their mind. They've always depended on themselves to thrive, and maybe it makes them stubborn, but no amount of "please" will get them to cave in.

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3. They're very prideful

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There's nobody more prideful than someone who deliberately ignores everything that's popular. Hating the idea of being told what to do, they'll grow annoyed at anyone who tries to get them in on the hype. Their independent nature combined with a sassy personality has made them this way.

Unfortunately, it can be difficult to be around this type of person. As educator and author Clay Drinko pointed out, "Nowadays, it seems like being right is often more important than being helpful. And that's a problem." From refusing to compromise in relationships to never apologizing, the wrong type of stubbornness isn't a great trait to have.

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4. They have a rebellious streak

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It sounds silly, but some people truly are rebels. They don't want to follow what everyone else is doing, and avoid popular trends whenever they can. It isn't anything personal. They may love you, but their mindset prevents them from being like everyone else.

From bending the rules to only liking niche things, they do it to be different. They like the idea of standing out from a crowd, and even if their behavior annoys others, they'll never change who they are, no matter what.

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5. They're super selective and picky

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While some people love the thrill of being different, others are just picky. They were the kid who refused to get what everyone else was getting, and they grew up to have rich tastes. Now highly selective as an adult, they won't just follow what's popular.

If they haven't experienced it for themselves, they won't spend their money or time on something. And it's almost always due to their inner perfectionist. According to psychologist Susan Krauss Whitbourne, picky people tend to have high levels of perfectionism. They expect perfection in every situation, not just from themselves but from others as well.

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6. They're opinionated

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Some people allow others to dictate their opinion for them and are nonchalant about almost everything. However, when it comes to people who deliberately ignore popular things and ideas, they have their own very strong opinions.

These people are among the most outspoken individuals out there. They have a stance on everything, so it's no wonder they hate what's popular. Likely having an internal monologue on why they hate consumerist culture and collective ways of thinking, they'll pass on any trend.

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7. They're slightly competitive

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People who don't like popular things are low-key competitive. Always wanting to be different and stand out from the crowd, they're looking to announce to the world that they're different. From disliking popular musical artists to chic clothing, they feel like it's a personal competition to be different.

Most of them don't realize it in the moment, but having a competitive spirit can sometimes be detrimental. "Unhealthy competitiveness can be driven by a need to outperform others at all costs. It can... create stress, anxiety, and strained relationships. Unhealthy competitiveness can result from insecurities, fear of failure, or a desire for external validation," board-certified counselor Stephanie Moulton Sarkis warned.

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8. They're perceptive

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The one bad thing about hopping on popular trends is that it can sometimes lead to disaster. Whether it's an unethical brand or a viral challenge that ends up dangerous, some popular things just aren't worth the effort. And certain types of people notice this due to their discerning, perceptive nature.

They intentionally ignore popular things like a television show or food item because of a gut feeling. They may be curious, but they know that they'll always trust their judgment and not just hop on a random bandwagon.

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9. They're not easily impressed

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Because they're incredibly difficult to impress, people who ignore popular or trending things refuse to give in. Even if others say it's good or fun, they're highly judgmental, which ties back into their perfectionism. So, they aren't quick to give praise to anything.

While they have the right to do that, being a perfectionist doesn't usually end well. Marriage and family therapist Andrea Brandt explained, "Perfectionists think they have to be perfect; when they are not, they get angry. They also expect other people to be perfect, and get angry or impatient when others prove imperfect. Perfectionism can drive ourselves to unrealistic goals and expectations, and also to procrastination."

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10. They're strong-willed

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Some people are strong-willed. It's not just when it comes to what life throws at them, but what they avoid on a daily basis. From toxic partners to poor financial decisions, these people are set in their ways. It's a great trait to have, but they most likely ignore whatever is popular.

They aren't about to buy designer leggings or expensive food just because some influencer told them to. It might be tempting to, but their mindset prevents them from making decisions without thinking it through first.

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11. They're eccentric

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It's likely that people who avoid popular shows or clothes are eccentric. There's really no other way to describe them as anything other than unconventional and uniquely their own. Everything they do is considered bizarre by societal standards, and it probably doesn't make sense to the average person.

Their behavior and interests puzzle those around them, so it shouldn't be shocking that they avoid what's" normal." Having their own philosophical reasons, it's best to leave these people alone. After all, they're living in their authentic truth.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.