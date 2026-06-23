9 Old-Fashioned Things Gen X Kids Were Obsessed With That Are Cool Again All Of A Sudden

Trends cycle every 20 years. And yet, many older people still tend to gatekeep and get defensive when younger generations start wearing the clothes they loved or styling their hair the way they did as teenagers, especially when they claim the ideas as their own.

It’s certainly happening right now, with people in Gen Z and Gen Alpha deciding that all sorts of previously deemed old-fashioned things Gen X kids were obsessed with are now cool again. While these young people may be taking these trends from the 80s and 90s and making them new with their own unique twists, they’re also opening a bunch of fresh cans of nostalgia for the middle-aged crowd without even realizing it.

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Gen X kids were obsessed with these old-fashioned things that are suddenly trending again:

1. Cassette tapes and Walkmans

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Much like they are with print media and newspapers, Gen Z is enjoying disconnecting from their phones in favor of more physical forms of entertainment. The cool kids today are buying cassette tapes and listening to them on old Walkmans, thoroughly enjoying life with these old-school classics.

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By doing this, they get a break from the internet and a new way to appreciate music in a way that is totally new to them, even if their Gen X parents or grandparents see them as completely old-fashioned now.

2. Wearing feather clips and tinsel in their hair

Long before social media influencers were showing off hair tinsel appointments and festival hairstyles, Gen X kids were already experimenting with colorful, eye-catching accessories in their hair. Feathers, metallic strands, beads, and other playful additions were an easy way to make a personal style statement without committing to a permanent change. They were a fun way to stand out and show a little creativity.

Like so many fashion trends, these accessories eventually faded from popularity before making an unexpected comeback. Today, hair tinsel is once again appearing in salons, while feathers have returned at music festivals and concerts all over the place. The details may look slightly more polished than they did decades ago, but the appeal is largely the same.

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3. Collectible dolls and trinkets

Today, Gen Zers can’t get enough of the trinket market. People are lining up for NeeDohs at 5 AM. They’re spending hundreds on Sonny Angels and blind box toys. Some fight with other adults over squishy dumplings from Five Below. The collectible nature of Gen X childhoods is back in full force.

Of course, Gen Xers were all about Care Bears, Cabbage Patch Kids, My Little Pony, and other plushies. Some kids liked figurines and baseball cards. Even if the content has changed, all these little toys and knick-knacks are becoming cool again, usually as a form of comfort and community for young people today.

4. Print media

For Gen X kids, newspapers and magazines were simply part of everyday life. Many households subscribed to a local newspaper, and waiting for the latest issue of a favorite magazine was often the easiest way to stay informed about news, entertainment, fashion, or sports. Flipping through printed pages felt normal because there weren't endless digital alternatives competing for attention.

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After years of predictions that print would disappear entirely, newspapers and magazines have found an unexpected audience among younger generations. Some people appreciate the slower, more intentional experience of reading something on paper instead of scrolling through an endless feed of headlines and notifications. Others enjoy collecting beautifully designed magazines or using them as a break from screens.

While print media may never dominate culture the way it once did, its recent resurgence proves that many people still value the tactile experience and focused attention that only a physical publication can provide.

5. Voluminous hair

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Our hair is an incredibly personal, emotional part of our style and self-expression. However, it’s also incredibly influenced by the culture we live in and the trends we choose to follow. So, it’s about right on time that in the 2020s, we’re seeing the hair trends from the ‘80s come to life all over again.

Women are doing big, bouncy, voluminous blowouts. Gen Zers are teasing their hair and using heated curlers. Everyone wants to know how to make their hair bigger, rather than following the slick, straight trends of their adolescence. Some Gen Z boys and men are even getting perms to achieve the perfect big, curly hairstyles.

6. Handheld video games

For Gen Zers today, it’s the Nintendo Switch. For many Gen Xers of the same age, it was Game Boys. Regardless of the brand, handheld, convenient video games are making a comeback. Especially as Gen Zers save more money and face financial barriers, these smaller options are their best bet.

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There’s also something totally nostalgic about it for their parents, seeing Gen Zers curled up with a handheld gaming device, whether they’re adults or teenagers. The old-school, comforting games, the nostalgic music, the sounds of the joysticks. All of it brings back memories.

7. Capri pants

Despite being the kinds of pants that Gen Z made fun of their parents for wearing in old-school photos and even around the house when they were kids, capri pants are making a huge comeback. Yes, they’re being styled much differently, as most trends usually are when passed down by generations, but they’re bringing an aura of nostalgia back to Gen Xers who were obsessed earlier in their lives.

Even gauchos are suddenly cool and trendy, unsurprisingly, as wellness trends and yoga come back into the picture for young people. They were old-fashioned staples in a Gen X teenager's closet, and now, they’re on every single street corner and TikTok video online.

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8. Flip phones

It might seem ironic, considering that so many Gen Zers are almost entirely reliant on cell phones to navigate the world, but some young people are bringing back old-school phones. They’re swapping their iPhones for flip phones, all to disconnect from social media and the internet.

You might even see influencers online posting grainy, old-school photos from flip phones. They’re not just a sign that someone’s disconnected from the wrath of constant cell phone use, but they’re becoming a symbol of wellness in some ways. They’re becoming cool again while still serving as a nostalgic pillar for their parents’ generation.

9. Going to the mall

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For several years, online shopping and convenience have been pushing out the need for malls and department stores. Luckily, Gen Zers searching for community and third spaces are making malls cool again.

Especially as they begin disconnecting from their phones and saving more money, going to the mall to try on clothes and actually connect with associates is becoming an important part of their shopping experience.

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10. Jelly accessories

While Gen Xers adopted the jelly trend in their own unique ways growing up, jelly shoes were also a huge part of Gen Zers' childhoods, largely because of their parents.

Despite being the laughingstock of family photos for many years, they’re coming back strong as a picture of playfulness in fashion trends for Gen Z. They may not always be functional, but they’re comfortable and nostalgic, which makes them perfect for younger generations of people today.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.