You Can Usually Tell Someone Has Excellent Judgment By 6 Rare Questions They Ask

Good judgment is a key factor when it comes to living a happy life. It helps you make decisions that improve your life rather than harm it.

Having good judgment typically means thinking through our decisions. People with that quality don't just consider one perspective. They look more deeply into how they've made their prior decisions so they can avoid making choices that turn out poorly in the future.

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Many factors influence whether our decisions are good. People with good judgment ask rare questions to gather information and ensure the best possible outcomes.

If someone has excellent judgment, you can usually tell by these rare questions they ask

1. "Does this connect with my past?"

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Often, our past influences our decisions. We all have certain behavioral patterns that come from our experiences, many of which occurred in our childhood.

People with good judgment don't ignore how things they went through in the past may be affecting their decision-making now. They look at how they responded to a situation and what influenced that response. They will also consider how their response affected the situation, using their behavioral patterns and how they have worked out to make informed decisions about what to do next. If their past actions made things better, they might continue to respond this way.

2. "What are the long-term implications?"

Some decisions have a huge impact on our lives. Knowing the extent to which a particular decision might affect you can help you make a good decision, preventing you from being surprised and stressed by the result.

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People with good judgment look at the big picture. They know a small change can have a big effect. Even for minor decisions, they try to consider how it could impact their family or job.

Our decisions might not immediately affect us. This can make it hard for people with worse judgment to understand the relationship between a decision and a bad outcome. That is why people with good judgment avoid short-term thinking and instead think of what would happen far in the future as a result of their decision.

3. "What’s their side of the story?"

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When someone makes us frustrated or sad, we might want to shut out what they say to us. Especially in tense arguments, people tend to stop listening. The problem with this is that fighting for the sake of winning rarely leads to a positive outcome.

People with good judgment might try to cool their anger in an argument. Without their emotions getting in the way, they can step back and think about why the other person is arguing. This helps them understand their friend's or partner's perspective.

Understanding where someone is coming from might help calm you down even more. It can help people realize that the person they are fighting with isn't just yelling to make them feel bad. They are hurting in their own way. This lets people who consider others' sides return to the conversation with less aggression, which can help resolve the conflict.

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4. "What evidence supports this decision?"

If we have never experienced an issue before, we might not have enough information to help us know what to do. Asking other people for their ideas can give you the knowledge you don't have. Their opinions can serve as data or evidence.

When enough people around us reach the same conclusion, it might mean that it is the right choice. Even if not everyone agrees, it can help you eliminate ideas many people consider unhelpful. Especially if that advice comes from an expert on the issue, it's important to consider their opinion. An expert's research can give you a broader perspective on the situation. You could also become an expert yourself by doing your own research on credible websites.

Still, people who have good judgment know you should consider where you get your evidence. If someone wants us to make a particular choice, they might not be giving the most objective and truthful advice.

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5. "What can I actually do?"

Some goals feel so big that we don't know where to start. It could seem impossible to achieve it based on where you are now. This can make people feel hopeless. They might want to give up or give in, depending on the situation.

People with good judgment tend to stick with their goals and avoid feeling defeated because they know how to approach situations that seem impossible to fix. They think of small steps that can get them closer to their goal. By creating action-driven steps that are feasible with their current resources, they are more likely to achieve their goals in the future. It stops them from giving up on their goal when it feels overwhelming.

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6. "What are the risks involved?"

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We often experience something called cognitive bias when making decisions. This means that our beliefs and past experiences influence our decisions. They might make us choose the wrong option just because we were biased toward believing it was true.

This can also happen when people want something that is bad for them. They might ignore any warnings their friends give and tell themselves they're sure it’s the right decision. Someone who has excellent judgment avoids this bias. When they make decisions, they consider the risks instead of pretending everything will be perfect.

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Life is rarely perfect, and acknowledging that can make you more prepared to enter situations. This can also help you avoid panicking when that risk arises. Considering possible risks shows good judgment because it means you're looking at things realistically and cautiously. This way, you won’t be blinded by their bias.

Lily Bell is a college student studying English and Publications who covers relationships, mental health, and personal narratives surrounding the human experience.