Learn New Languages Whenever (& Wherever!) You Want With A Babbel Lifetime Subscription

Whether you’re traveling to a foreign country and want to communicate with the locals or you’re just looking to master something new, the Babbel Language Learning: Lifetime Subscription (All Languages) will get you started.

The revolutionary Babbel Language Learning program was developed by over 100 expert linguists from all over the world, and will quickly introduce you to the language you've been longing to learn.

Benefits of Learning A New Language

Learning a new language has an infinite amount of benefits. When wanderlust hits, there’s no denying it. Knowing the native tongue of your destination makes communication, reading signs, and ordering at restaurants so much easier.

Let’s say you’ve just arrived in Berlin after a 12-hour flight, and decide to take a walk to find something to eat. You’re famished after picking at airplane food (which was mediocre at best) and find yourself scouring the streets lined with restaurants trying to decipher the menus. Before you know it, an hour has gone by, the jet lag is hitting and you still haven’t found a menu you can read. And suddenly a wave of instant regret comes over you for not paying better attention to German class in college.

But the past is in the past! Next time you’re planning a trip you’ll come better prepared having practiced with Babbel.

Other perks of knowing another language include the opportunity for salary increases and career advancement. Adding the languages you speak to your skill-set on your resume will make you stand out, and rise above the rest. Your bilingual expertise can come in handy if you have to travel internationally for business. Impress your clients, colleagues, and higher-ups with your newfound knowledge and experience the world in a whole new way.

What’s Included In The Subscription

Babbel Language Learning is universally known as the #1 top-grossing language-learning app globally and was named Fast Company's "most innovative company in education" in 2016. The program has 14 languages to choose from, and over 10,000 hours of content to explore.

Life is chaotic, and finding time for anything extra can seem daunting, but Babbel makes it easy. The interactive lessons are 10-15 minutes long, the perfect length for fitting into our crazy schedules.

Why not soak up some Spanish while you’re sipping your morning coffee? The snippets are short enough to keep you engaged and long enough to teach you a new phrase. By the time you finish your breakfast, you’ll know how to say, ”Adiós familia!” on your way out the door.

The speech-recognition technology will analyze your pronunciation and correct it if needed. Get access to personalized reviews on your sessions from expert language teachers, and pinpoint areas that need improvement. Language lessons can be easily downloaded for when you can’t connect to WiFi, so you can continue your exercises in the middle of the jungle if you choose.

Start Communicating Right Away

After only a month, you'll be able to confidently ask for directions in Portugal, order dinner in Italy, and hold a conversation with new friends you met at a pub in Sweden. Navigating a new country is never easy, but at least communicating will be!

The Babbel app is user-friendly and known as today’s leading platform for learning to speak, read and write in multiple languages. Once you’ve purchased the lifetime subscription, you can access the app on multiple devices at once. Your progress, reports, and notes are conveniently synced anywhere you’ve signed on. It’s like having your very own tutor in your pocket!

Designed for language learners of all levels, Babbel makes learning educational and fun. With 10 million users globally, the lifetime subscription gives you the flexibility to brush up on lessons, take time off and dabble in more than one language at a time if you so desire. You set the pace, time, and place for what works best for you. Unless your flight to Paris leaves next week, there's no timeline for becoming fluent!

Dana Chab is a freelance writer who writes about the hottest products in tech and other nifty life-changing gadgets. Dana has a Bachelor’s Degree in Theatre and her writing has been featured on SFGate, YourTango, and more.

