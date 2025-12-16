The Art Of Recharging Your Spirit: 12 Ways To Cleanse Your Aura

Given that our auras are constantly exchanging energies with the people and situations surrounding us, it’s no surprise that auric fields can get tarnished and dirtied over time. Just like your home, work desk, and car, the energy field that surrounds your body needs a good cleaning every once in a while.

An aura cleanse is designed to clear negative energies and make room for positivity, peacefulness, and magnetic, attractive energy. The process of cleansing your aura of negative energy looks different for everyone, so it can help to try out a variety of tricks to find an aura-cleansing routine that works for you.

Advertisement

Here are 12 ways to cleanse your aura to recharge your spirit:

1. Take an aura-cleansing bath

There’s a reason why we feel refreshed and renewed after a relaxing bath, and it’s not just because baths physically cleanse us. A cleansing bath is a great way to wash away negative energy and ease any burden you might be feeling.

Mixing a cup of sea salt into warm bath water can help remove psychic debris and purify the energy around you. Add a few drops of essential oils of your choice to enhance the cleansing effect. Chamomile oil is one of my go-tos when trying to ease stress and nourish the spirit, but eucalyptus oil can also be amazing to feel invigorated and positive.

Advertisement

2. Use smoke to cleanse

Dasha Petrenko via Shutterstock

Just like you might rub off your makeup after a long day, smoke cleansing negative energies is essential in auric cleansing. This is one of the oldest and most trusted aura-cleansing rituals.

Advertisement

To do this, ignite an aromatic dried plant and use the smoke from the burning plant to absorb and wash away negative energy. Carefully pass the burning stick of smoke around every part of your body, visualizing the negative energy passing away.

3. Try a deep breathing exercise

When it comes to removing negative thoughts, there’s not much that a few deep breaths can’t fix. Find somewhere quiet and comfortable and practice inhaling and exhaling longer and deeper with each breath to purify your aura.

As you exhale, imagine you are pushing out a swirl of negative emotions. With each inhale, recognize the space you’ve created and welcome positivity and hope into every corner of your mind, body, and spirit. Also, a study of diaphragmatic breathing showed a reduction in stress levels, so try doing this for at least three minutes.

Advertisement

4. Meditate

For meditation, you can transform what you did in your deep-breathing ritual into a longer practice. Close your eyes and practice visualization to imagine and manifest the aura you want. Imagine a bright, white, bubbling light surrounding you that exudes positivity.

It can also be powerful to try to shut your mind off completely for some of this practice and simply be present. Researchers investigating cognition found evidence for meditation-related benefits to executive functioning. Improved executive function makes it easier to process information, set goals, and make better decisions. This can help you to truly feel and get to know your aura, and discover what you might want to change.

Advertisement

5. Chant

A study of chanting explained how the altered mental state that chanting produces can improve cognitive functioning. This is also an effective and relatively simple aura-cleansing ritual that allows you to transform words into action. Create a phrase or positive affirmation that reflects the intentions you have for your aura-cleansing practice.

Then, sit somewhere quiet and repeat the phrase, feeling the message radiate through your body and strengthen your auric field. This chant can be said aloud or incorporated into your meditation by repeating the phrase in your mind.

6. Write freely

Fahng_S via Shutterstock

Advertisement

This exercise is all about release. Take a pen and a loose sheet of paper — you’re not going to be rereading this, so don’t use your journal — then remove all distractions by finding a quiet space away from technology.

Let your mind guide you, allowing your thoughts to flow through your hand and onto the page. What you write is not important, but make sure to allow your energy to surge without limits. Messy handwriting and spelling errors are allowed!

Write until your hand feels tired or you have nothing left to say. Then, without reading a word of what you’ve written, burn, shred, or tear up the paper, discard it, and wash your hands to reveal renewed, cleansed energy.

Advertisement

7. Bask in sunlight

For some extra cleansing, you can take any of the rituals above outside — except for the bath, you might want to keep that one indoors. It comes from the sun, but a study showed vitamin D is critical to our nervous systems. Not only will a sun bath give you a hit of vitamin D, but it also shines a light into the deepest, darkest corners of your aura and transforms them into a lasting light surrounding you.

8. Use aura-cleansing crystals

Carrying a crystal with you in your pocket or as a bracelet is powerful for continuously protecting and cleansing your aura, but you might also choose to hold and rub a crystal as you meditate, repeat mantras, or practice deep breathing.

Powerful aura cleansing crystals include amethyst, moonstone, and lepidolite. Make sure to charge and cleanse your crystals before and after using them.

Advertisement

9. Try aura combing

Halfpoint via Shutterstock

This practice works similarly to smoke cleansing but is done without any utensils. Wash and dry your hands to start. Then, in a quiet space, close your eyes and visualize your aura.

Advertisement

Slowly comb the area around your body with your hands, beginning with the top of your head and working your way around and down to your toes. As you do so, imagine your aura pushing out any negativity.

Be sure to wash your hands again once you’ve finished. If you have a favorite healing crystal, you can hold this in your hand as you do the combing.

"Visualizing your body, mind, and spirit completely aligned and protected is a must for maintaining balanced energy," advised psychic Polly Wirum. "Before you start your day, imagine that you are surrounded by a protective energy field. At the end of the day, imagine all lower vibrations being released from your body, mind, and spirit."

Advertisement

10. Use an aura-cleansing spray

A cleansing spray can also be powerful to spray on after a shower or just throughout the day on an ongoing basis for a quick aura cleanse. To make this, charge a cup or two of water under the moonlight and add drops of your favorite essential oils generously. Lavender smells great and is a popular choice for easing stress and clearing out bad energy. A couple of drops of vodka or witch hazel can stop the water from growing bacteria if you plan on keeping this mixture for a while.

When shaking up this mixture in a spray bottle, be sure to think about your intentions and objectives for your aura — this is the most important ingredient. You can also place a charged crystal into the mixture if you wish. Then, spray the cleansing mixture up and down your body in a counter-clockwise motion, starting with the crown chakra (the area above the crown of your head).

11. Step into nature

maxbelchenko via Shutterstock

Advertisement

"This might look like spending time in parks or the wilderness," suggested Wirum, "It might be gardening or taking care of animals. It might be as simple as leaning up against a big tree and breathing deeply. Ask, do I consciously connect with Earth daily? Connecting consciously with Mother Earth is another heart opener and healing to the mind, body, and soul. This is great for spiritual wellness."

Being at one with the Earth can allow us to surrender ourselves to whatever life throws at us and reconnect us with our primal instincts. It also helps to free us from some of the stifling effects of the modern world.

Set aside some time to go on a hike in nature or stand barefoot in the grass in order to invite some spiritual grounding. Make your way to a lake, river, or ocean and purge your soul by immersing yourself in nature’s natural cleanser.

Advertisement

12. Cleanse your surroundings

In order to keep the spiritual cleansing going on a daily basis, incorporate essential oils and crystals into your daily life by placing them around your home or carrying them with you.

Be sure to cleanse your aura all year. All you need to go into an aura cleanse is an open mind and a desire to surrender yourself to this process. Whether you choose to do your aura-cleansing rituals in your bedroom, at the beach, or in a local park, it helps to be alone and in as much silence as possible so your auric energy field isn’t absorbing too many surrounding energies.

However, while these aura-cleansing rituals can free us from much, getting the most out of this practice requires examining all aspects of our lives to identify which negative circumstances might be causing stress on our auras.

Advertisement

Be sure to surround yourself with love and light by spending time with positive people and practicing self-love daily. Doing this will keep your aura shining bright, no matter what.

Alice Kelly is a writer with a passion for lifestyle, entertainment, and trending topics.