Specific Places To Avoid Because They Drain Your Aura, Based On The Day You Were Born

Have you ever walked into a place and felt something was off? Or maybe there's a type of place or environment that just never sits right with you, or drives you crazy, or makes you feel out of sorts. Well, according to disciplines like astrology and numerology, it might have to do with your birthdate.

These ancient arts say that depending on the day of the month you were born, there are certain locations that can drain you, and too much time in them is never a good idea, according to Monica Kohli. Kohli is an astrologer, numerologist, tarot reader, and Vastu specialist, an ancient Vedic philosophy of architecture and design that, like Feng Shui, optimizes your surroundings to best align with your energy.

Advertisement

In a video, she shared her insights into how all these disciplines can align for each of us in terms of the environments we spend time in and how they can "imbalance your aura." Here is her advice, based on the numerological significance of your birthday.

Places to avoid because they drain your aura, based on your birthdate:

Born on the 1st, 10th, 19th, or 28th: Avoid dark, humid places

Rosie Sun | Unsplash

Advertisement

Astrologically, you are ruled by the Sun, which means you need brightness. So Kohli said areas that are "extremely humid or dark," like remote forests or any zones lacking sunlight, should be avoided because they "weaken your vitality & confidence" since they lack that brightness your Sun energy craves.

Born on the 2nd, 11th, 20th, or 29th: Avoid crowded places

Conversely, you are Moon ruled astrologically, which means "your sensitive aura absorbs energies quickly." So Kohli recommended you "choose calm & peaceful surroundings." What does that mean? Skipping high-emotion or overly crowded places, but also? Haunted ones. Spooky stuff is not for you!

Advertisement

Born on the 3rd, 12th, 21st, or 30th: Avoid underground areas

As a Jupiter-ruled person, you are charmed by good fortune, wisdom, and what Kohli called "spiritual flow." So staying out of places that restrict this positivity and energy is a good idea. Think "underground zones, basements, or negative, argument-filled spaces," in Kohli's words.

Born on the 4th, 13th, 22nd, or 31st: Avoid ancient & industrial locations

Rodion Kutsaiev | Unsplash

Advertisement

You are ruled by what's called Rahu in Vedic astrology, or the North Node in Western astrology, which is a mathematical point where the Moon's orbit intersects the Sun's path, and which has to do with our life path, mission, and lessons in astrology.

In Vedic astrology, however, it's considered… well, a downright demon, so it requires careful management. That means, according to Kohli, avoiding ancient locations, graveyards, or smoky industrial areas. "Rahu thrives on confusion," Kohli said, so "these energies can disturb your mental peace."

Born on the 5th, 14th, or 23rd: Avoid quiet areas

These birthdates are ruled by Mercury, the planet of intellect, technology, and communication, which means avoiding "still or silent areas for long hours." A bit of peace and quiet is always in order, but there is such a thing as too much of a good thing!

Advertisement

"Mercury energy needs movement — stagnant places create restlessness," Kohli warned. And as a 5th baby, I'm pretty shocked by how accurate this is.

Born on the 6th, 15th, or 24th: Avoid overly serious places

You are full of Venus energy, which is all about beauty, enjoyment, love, and comfort. So "dull, unclean, or overly serious environments?" They're not for you. It depletes all that good Venusian energy, Kohli said. "Venus loses charm in harsh or chaotic atmospheres," so keep it cute!

Advertisement

Bornon the 7th, 16th, or 25th: Avoid isolated areas

Tyler Lastovich | Unsplash

People born on these dates are heavily influenced by Ketu, or the South Node as it is known in western astrology, and the opposite sky point of the North Node. Whereas the North Node is about the life path, Ketu is about karma and things from the past.

This means, Kohli explained, that "detachment" is Ketu's whole thing, and so it's important not to give it too much of what it wants. Avoid "isolated dark forests or lonely mountains," she advised. "Too much isolation amplifies confusion," and nobody needs that.

Advertisement

Born on the 8th, 17th, or 26th: Avoid sad places

These birthdates are heavily influenced by Saturn, the taskmaster, rule-maker, and, well, killjoy of the zodiac. But we all need that influence. It's what helps us get things done! And it's important not to inhibit this work.

So Kohli said numerologically, it's important to avoid places like hospitals, cemeteries, and other locations related to sorrow. "These increase emotional heaviness & block progress," she said, and with your Saturn influence, that's the opposite of what is needed.

Advertisement

Born on the 9th, 18th, or 27th: Avoid chaotic areas

Finally, we come to those whose birthdates are heavily entangled with the energy of Mars, which is all about taking action, often aggressively so. As such, Kohli said to avoid "conflict zones, bars or chaotic places." Mars is the planet of war, after all, and as Kohli puts it, "fire energy can trigger anger & restlessness." Mars has enough of that fieriness already. No need to stoke it!

It's important to note that your birthdate is only one aspect of how numerology is said to impact your life, so this is just one piece of the puzzle. For a full view of how this ancient discipline can bring insight, it's best to consult with a practitioner like Kohli for the full scope of how these details can bring clarity and focus to the chaos we all live in.

John Sundholm is a writer, editor, and video personality with 20 years of experience in media and entertainment. He covers culture, mental health, and human interest topics.