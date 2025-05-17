4 Rare Signs You Have A Healthy & Powerful Aura

Have you ever felt instantly drawn to someone without them even saying a word? This magnetic pull could be the result of a healthy and powerful aura. An aura is an electromagnetic energy field that surrounds your body and is often expressed as a reflection of a specific color. In other words, it's your spiritual energy in visible form.

Many people associate a strong aura with irresistible confidence and feel-good vibes, but some of the most telling signs are more subtle and uncommon. According to spiritual advisor Oshun on TikTok, if you recognize any of these signs, your aura may be much more powerful than you think.

Here are four rare signs that you have a healthy and powerful aura:

1. Heads turn when you enter a room

Alina Matveycheva | Pexels

When you have a powerful aura, you can light up any room that you walk into.

As Oshun explained, the energy will noticeably shift, and you will bring a sense of warmth and light to the space. Your presence will change the entire atmosphere and vibe of the space.

People are bound to notice you, and they're likely to want to start up a conversation or just spend time around you. Animals and children may also be more drawn to you, as they can be more attuned to subtle changes in energy.

Advertisement

2. You naturally attract people and things

Robert Kneschke | Canva Pro

You know your aura is powerful when people are drawn to you wherever you go. People might open up to you about their struggles, or simply want to enjoy your company.

Those with a strong aura offer a sense of stability and calmness, and people can sense that. This also includes attracting opportunities and good fortune.

Ever wonder why some people attract love and success so easily? Their aura is probably powerful, and it draws the right people and situations to them.

Advertisement

3. You have a certain 'glow'

Wavebreakmedia | Canva Pro

According to Oshun, when your aura is healthy, you will glow inside and out. People with unhealthy auras can look drained and fatigued, but those with powerful auras often appear youthful and radiant. This perceived glow is often reflective of an inner light.

This glow is also noticeable in your personality and demeanor. Those with a healthy aura give off positive and uplifting vibes and tend to make those around them feel happier, too. If you often find yourself encouraging or complimenting others, this may be a sign that your aura is powerful.

Advertisement

4. You rarely get sick

Gpoint Studio | Canva Pro

A side effect of an unhealthy aura is frequently getting sick, especially with illnesses that affect the immune system like colds, flus, and viruses. Imbalances in the aura may cause a weakened immune system, leading to becoming sick more often.

A healthy and balanced aura has the potential to help prevent physical illness. Many also believe that an aura can act like a shield, blocking harmful objects and energies. If you find that you don't get sick much, your aura may be very powerful.

Kayla Asbach is a writer currently working on her bachelor's degree at the University of Central Florida. She covers relationships, psychology, self-help, pop culture, and human interest topics.