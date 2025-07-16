Aura Farming Isn't Just TikTok Slang — You Really Can Change Your Vibe And Become More Magnetic

Social media scrollers, or people who have a teen in residence, have probably heard of "Aura Farming". The slang term refers to gaining social clout as an influencer, like a style of fame with a dash of fake it till you make it. But a fourth-generation psychic medium believes you really can "farm" or cultivate your aura and it is not all that different from what your teen means.

Mystic Michaela, a fourth-generation psychic medium and podcast host, explained it on the Getting Open podcast. She and host Andrea Miller took the concept, something fun and funny, and created practice advice anyone can use — from mystics to skeptics and every farmer in between. Michaela says that, while you cannot change your core auras, you can blend different textures or tints authentically, just like a color palette.

Most importantly, you can raise your vibration and increase your "glow". Here's how.

Real 'Aura Farming': 7 Ways To Change Your Vibe And Become More Magnetic

1. Embrace your authentic energy signature

Mystic Michaela might not be aware of the slang use of aura farming, but she knows a lot about auras. And one of those things is that even if we don't need to be seen as cool, trendy, or famous, we can still "farm" or cultivate our auras.

Michaela notes that young people seem to be very into owning who they are and being authentic, radiating it out, building it, and sending it to people by showing up as themselves; that is a real thing. It's asking, "Who am I?" and radiating it authentically.

It's all about finding what's inside of you to create charisma and swagger of realness. Not bragging, boasting, or false self-inflating.

2. Learn your motivation

Aura is an energy signature, an energy you feel from people, their vibe combines with your intuition, and creates the feeling you get from being in their presence. Your energy can be thought of as a first impression, and first impressions are charged by the motivation we have when we meet someone.

Our motivation is what we want, so we have to sit with our motivation and go from there. Is your motivation to fit in or to make sure people feel like they're doing their best? This is the impression you give. This is your aura.

By being clear about your motivation before entering a social situation: you are creating the mind frame you want others to perceive you.

3. Learn to 'read' people's auras

Even if you cannot see a shimmering colorful radiation of energy around a person, you can listen to your instincts, feel your emotions, and understand how your thoughts and communication blend and impact each other.

Some people can see and read the energy of other people. Mystic Michaela refers to it as seeing their aura. In science, it is synesthesia, which a 2013 study describes as "an individual difference in cognition with an influence on perception, imagery, memory, art/creativity, and numeracy." Or, as Mystic Michaela says, "I'm a very grounded person who happens to see colors around people."

Farming your aura only means you are being authentic to yourself in every situation and aware of how your authenticity can impact the situation. And that's a good thing for you, even if you think the whole concept of auras is silly.

4. Decide what is aspirational and authentic for you

Focusing on raising your vibration can upgrade you to be more of your best by clearing out the negative stuff. We need to clear out the negativity we have collected from people who may not have been aware of their impact.

The negativity of people, or any other bad energy you hold, can be dispelled with meditation, stillness, and other techniques. Mindfulness can help us clear out negativity and upgrade our auras.

5. Find stillness and simple quiet time

Stelko | Shutterstock

Humans are a part of nature, no matter how much we like to distance ourselves from it. Surrounding yourself with the outdoor natural world can help you raise your vibration. Even skeptics can benefit from experiencing time in nature, according to a meta analysis that showed benefits to the brains of people who spent time interacting with nature.

Reflecting on how you want to feel in a natural setting helps you establish the mindframe for feeling calm and stillness even amid chaos.

Your aura is an energy signature. Everybody has their brand of energy, their unique signature. When you tap into it, you can better clear out what your aura accumulates from your environment's past programming.

Just sitting in a natural surrounding and being in your body to deal with what comes up can make a significant difference in your emotional well-being and how you vibe.

6. Separate other people's energy signature from your own

As mentioned, it is crucial that you don't let negativity from others cloud or muddle, or toxify your aura

You can protect yourself by reading the way people make you feel. Part of "clearing" your aura is learning to tell the difference between someone else's vibes and emotional influence and yours.

Don't let yourself get manipulated by someone else's energy. When you learn to tell what's your emotional energy and what's coming from someone else's projection onto you. This is how you don't take their burden into your aura.

Instead, you can wave to it when it comes up, pat its head, and let it keep going in its direction, while knowing you're cool. You see it, acknowledge it, but let it move on so your farm (and vibrations) can flourish.

7. Raise your vibration

"When you start raising your vibe, your life changes, and that's why a lot of people don't do it," explained Mystic Michaela.

Vibration has to do with feeling good without avoiding the shadow work. It's distinguishing good challenge or good stress from bad challenge and bad stress. Taking the time to work on yourself, go to therapy, and make friends with people who match your energy is good for you. That is not making you a bad person. It makes you a good person because you're working on yourself.

A lot of it's the shadow work with therapy is about making the wise choices that say, I respect my energy and I'm going to give myself the space I need to be healthy, safe, and thrive. Because the more you give to yourself, the more you can help others. The more I take care of myself, the better I am. So it's not selfish.

It feels weird to raise your vibe because you have to level up, and that can be uncomfortable. There's a growth period where you feel silly, but if you get through it, you are much better for yourself and the collective good.

Your aura can be healthier or it can be unhealthy, and your vibe, or the influence and impact you have on others and yourself, correlates to that. So the healthier your aura is, the more leveled up your vibe is, and the better you feel about yourself and your interactions with others.

Aura farming requires the same care, patience, and cultivation as growing a nutritious crop of vegetables. We can't grow healthy food from tainted soil, and you can't grow emotional well-being from a polluted nervous system.

By considering our emotional energy and the impact it has on the nervous system, we can rationalize that emotions are an energy with an impact on ourselves and others. When we are intentional about our emotional energy, we can better engage in all forms of communication. This of where the slang meaning of aura farming intersects with Mystical Michaela's wisdom.

Will Curtis is YourTango's expert editor. Will has over 14 years of experience as an editor covering relationships, spirituality, and human interest topics.