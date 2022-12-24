101 Christmas Captions Perfect For Holiday Instagram Posts

Whether you’re showing off your Christmas outfit, tree decorations, or how decked your halls are, you’re gonna need the perfect Christmas captions for Instagram.

Part of the fun of spreading holiday cheer is sharing your celebrations on social media. And no post is complete without the right filter and, more importantly, the perfect caption.

From timeless Christmas quotes to puns that downright sleigh, here are some of the best Christmas Instagram captions for all of your holiday posts.

Funny Christmas Instagram Captions

1. I’m dreaming of a white Christmas, but if the white runs out, I’ll drink the red.

2. The tree isn’t the only thing getting lit this Christmas.

3. Dear Santa, is it too late now to say sorry?

4. When someone asks ‘where is your Christmas spirit?’ is it wrong to point to the liquor cabinet?

5. Just so we’re clear, the Grinch never really hated Christmas. He hated people, which is fair.

6. Christmas is really just a baby shower that went totally overboard.

7. My favorite color is Christmas lights.

8. Christmas cheer? I thought you said Christmas beer.

9. It’s the most wine-derful time of the year.

10. It’s the most wonderful time for a beer.

11. Season’s eatings and holiday spirits.

12. Weekend forecast: Hallmark Christmas movies with a chance of baking.

13. Christmas is about more than presents. There are also cookies.

14. Deck the halls like Chip and Joanna are watching.

15. A virgin birth I can believe. But finding three wise men?

16. Here comes Amazon, here comes Amazon, right down my driveway.

17. Stressed, blessed, and Christmas obsessed.

18. Santa has the right idea: visit people only once a year.

19. I wonder what would happen if I only jingled half of the way?

20. Current status: Full of enough Christmas cookies to fit in Santa's suit.

Cute Christmas Instagram Captions

21. Merry Christmas, you cotton-headed ninnymuggins.

22. There’s snow place like home.

23. Me and my elves.

24. Don’t get your tinsel in a tangle.

25. *Puts a selfie on top of the Christmas tree because I’m a star*

26. I’m only a morning person on December 25th.

27. If a big, jolly guy grabs you and puts you in a bag, don’t worry: I told Santa I wanted a good friend for Christmas.

28. Cozy nights and Christmas lights.

29. May you never be too grown up to search the skies on Christmas Eve.

30. Love is what’s in the room with you at Christmas if you stop opening presents and listen.

31. "I'm all toasty inside." — The Grinch, “How the Grinch Stole Christmas”

32. Consider this a petition to celebrate Christmas year-round — sign below!

33. I’m a gangster wrapper.

34. Don we now our ugly sweaters.

Clever Christmas Captions

35. Me every day: slay. Me in December: sleigh.

36. Sleigh all day.

37. Single bells, single bells, single all the way.

38. But first, let me take an elfie.

39. Totally sleighed it.

40. All the jingle ladies.

41. Your presents is requested.

42. Resting Grinch face.

43. Santa’s favorite.

44. Running on caffeine and Christmas cheer.

45. A balanced diet is a Christmas cookie in each hand.

46. Relationship status: single and ready to jingle.

47. Christmas has me feeling extra Santamental.

48. A round of Santa-plause for my outfit, please.

49. All spruced up and nowhere to go.

50. Rebel without a Claus.

51. Let’s get elf-ed up.

Christmas Tree Captions

52. Advice from a Christmas tree: stand tall and proud, go out on a limb, remember your roots, and drink plenty of water.

53. All spruced up.

54. “I never thought it was such a bad little tree. It’s not bad at all, really. Maybe it just needs a little love.” — Linus Van Pelt, “A Charlie Brown Christmas”

55. “Nothing ever seems too bad, too hard, or too sad when you’ve got a Christmas tree in the living room.” — Nora Roberts

56. It's true: I'm a Christmas tree hugger.

57. Christmas time and I'm feelin' pine.

58. Have a tree-mendous Christmas.

59. This tree is officially lit.

60. Oh, Christmas tree, Oh, Christmas tree.

61. Tree-t yourself.

62. You’re so pine, you’re so pine you blow my mind.

63. One of the best Christmas trees I’ve ever had, fir sure.

64. This tree really spruced things up in here.

65. Myrrh than just a pretty tree.

Couple’s Christmas Instagram Captions

66. What happens under the mistletoe stays under the mistletoe.

67. My husband’s idea of getting into the Christmas spirit is to become Scrooge.

68. Meet me under the mistletoe.

69. If kisses were snowflakes, I’d send you a blizzard.

70. “Some people are worth melting for.” — Olaf, “Frozen”

71. What did one ornament say to another? "I like hanging with you."

72. You’re the only gift I need this year.

73. Who needs a Hallmark movie when you’ve got a love like ours?

74. All I want for Christmas is you.

75. I’m s-mitten.

76. I love you more than Christmas cookies.

77. We’ve got chemis-tree.

78. The holly to my jolly.

79. That's a wrap on our first Christmas together.

80. The only person I'll watch Hallmark movies with.

81. Dating me is your gift this year.

82. "We're snuggled up together like two birds of a feather would be." — “Sleigh Ride,” by The Ronettes

83. You had me at ho ho.

84. “Christmas will always be as long as we stand heart to heart and hand in hand.” — Dr. Seuss

85. "Everyday's a holiday when I'm near to you." — “Merry Christmas, Darling,” by The Carpenters

86. I love you from your head to your mistletoes.

Family Christmas Instagram Captions

87. Gonna go lay under the Christmas tree to remind my family that I’m a gift.

88. Sweater weather is better together.

89. Being related to me is really the only gift you need.

90. All roads lead home for the holidays.

91. “The best of all gifts around any Christmas tree: The presence of a happy family all wrapped up in each other.” — Burton Hills

92. This family is the best present ever.

93. “Nobody’s walking out on this fun, old-fashioned family Christmas.” — Clark W. Griswold Jr., “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”

94. A family like you makes the season bright.

95. Deck the halls and not your family, fa la la la la.

96. There’s no place like home for the holidays.

97. Ho, ho, home for Christmas.

98. My presence is the present.

99. Sending love and holiday wishes from our bubble to yours.

100. It's like they WANT stockings full of coal.

101. May your days be merry and bright.

Micki Spollen is an editor, writer, and traveler. She can be found on Instagram and posting about her on her website.