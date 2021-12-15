76 Best Christmas Quotes To Get You Into A Merry Holiday Spirit

It’s the best time of the year! I mean, who doesn’t love the holidays? You can just feel the love and joy in the air.

During Christmas time, it feels as if (pretty much) everyone has their hearts open and are readily willing to give love to others. Christmas is a time to go home and cherish your family and friends, to be with your loved ones that are always there to support you.

Be merry, laugh, and enjoy the holidays because they only come once a year.

During the holidays, take some time to look around you and be grateful for all that you have. It doesn’t matter what gifts are being exchanged, which cards are sent, or what you post on Instagram, because the best gift you can give and receive love and support. If you have been thinking about giving back to your community or volunteering for a charity, now is a great time to do it.

Focus on the present, not the one under the tree, but the present moment. If you have been feeling a little grumpy and stuck in life, the holidays are the perfect time to look to the future as well. Set goals and intentions that will help you become the person you want to be.

It's also a time to feel young again, so put cookies and milk out for Santa or sneak down in the middle of the night to see if he’s coming through the chimney. You are never too old to stop believing in magic and if you believe in it, you will feel it.

Spread your magic and help others believe too!

If you are ready to embrace the Christmas spirit, enjoy our collection of the best Merry Christmas quotes that embody the true meaning of Christmas.

76 Best Christmas Quotes to Get You in the Holiday Spirit

1. “Gifts of time and love are surely the basic ingredients of a truly merry Christmas.” — Peg Bracken

2. “We are better throughout the year for having, in spirit, become a child again at Christmastime.” — Laura Ingalls Wilder

3. “He who has not Christmas in his heart will never find it under a tree.” — Roy L. Smith

4. “Christmas waves a magic wand over this world, and behold, everything is softer and more beautiful.” — Norman Vincent Peale

5. “My idea of Christmas, whether old-fashioned or modern, is very simple: loving others.” — Bob Hope

6. “One of the most glorious messes in the world is the mess created in the living room on Christmas Day. Don’t clean it up too quickly.” — Andy Rooney

7. “At Christmas, all roads lead home.” — Marjorie Holmes

8. “Christmas is a season for kindling the fire for hospitality in the hall, the genial flame of charity in the heart.” — Washington Irving

9. "Christmas is a day of meaning and traditions, a special day spent in the warm circle of family and friends.” — Margaret Thatcher

10. “Christmas isn’t a season. It’s a feeling.” — Edna Ferber

11. “Christmas is a necessity. There has to be at least one day of the year to remind us that we’re here for something else besides ourselves.” — Eric Sevareid

12. “Christmas is a bridge. We need bridges as the river of time flows past. Today’s Christmas should mean creating happy hours for tomorrow and reliving those of yesterday.” — Gladys Taber

13. “Christmas is a season not only of rejoicing, but of reflection.” — Winston Churchill

14. “Christmas is a tonic for our souls. It moves us to think of others rather than of ourselves. It directs our thoughts to giving.” — B.C. Forbes

15. "It's not how much we give but how much love we put into giving." — Mother Teresa

16. "Christmas gives us an opportunity to pause and reflect on the important things around us." — David Cameron

17. "Christmas always rustled. It rustled every time, mysteriously, with silver and gold paper, tissue paper and a rich abundance of shiny paper, decorating and hiding everything and giving a feeling reckless extravagance." — Tove Jansson

18. "May you never be too grown up to search the skies on Christmas Eve." — Unknown

19. "Seeing is believing, but sometimes the most real things in the world are the things we can't see." — "The Polar Express"

20. "T'was the night before Christmas, when all through the house, not a creature was stirring, not even a mouse." — Clement Clarke Moore

21. "Let us keep Christmas beautiful without a thought of greed." — Ann Garnett Schultz

22. "Christmas will always be as long as we stand heart to heart and hand in hand." — Dr. Seuss

23. "Christmas isn't just a day, it's a frame of mind." — Valentine Davies, "Miracle on 34th Street"

24. "The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear." — Will Ferrell, "Elf'"

25. "Christmas now surrounds us, Happiness is everywhere. Our hands are busy with many tasks as carols fill the air." — Shirley Sallay

26. "Peace on earth will come to stay, when we live Christmas every day." — Helen Steiner Rice

27. "Teacher says every time a bell rings, an angel gets his wings." — Zuzu Bailey, "It's a Wonderful Life"

28. "Christmas is not as much about opening our presents as opening our hearts." — Janice Maeditere​

29. "Christmas is like candy; it slowly melts in your mouth sweetening every taste bud, making you wish it could last forever." — Richelle E. Goodrich

30. “Christmas is forever, not for just one day. For loving, sharing, giving, are not to put away.” — Norman Wesley Brooks

31. “The Christmas spirit is a spirit of giving and forgiving.” — James Cash Penney

32. “Unless we make Christmas an occasion to share our blessings, all the snow in Alaska won’t make it white.” — Bing Crosby

33. “The world has grown weary through the years, but at Christmas, it is young.” — Phillips Brooks

34. “Christmas is a piece of one’s home that one carries in one’s heart.” — Freya Stark

35. “Remember this December, that love weighs more than gold.” — Josephine Daskam Bacon​

36. “Christmas doesn’t come from a store. Maybe Christmas perhaps means a little bit more.” — Dr. Seuss

37. “Christmas is the season of joy, of gift-giving, and of families united.” — Norman Vincent Peale​

38. “Like snowflakes, my Christmas memories gather and dance—each beautiful, unique, and gone too soon.” — Deborah Whipp​

39. “What is Christmas? It is the tenderness of the past, courage for the present, and hope for the future." — Agnes M. Pahro​

40. "Love the giver more than the gift." — Brigham Young

41. "Christmas is the day that holds all time together." — Alexander Smith

42. "The best of all gifts around any Christmas tree: the presence of a happy family all wrapped up in each other." — Burton Hills

43. "When we recall Christmas past, we usually find that the simplest things—not the great occasions—give off the greatest glow of happiness." — Bob Hope

44. “Christmas may be a day of feasting, or of prayer, but always it will be a day of remembrance—a day in which we think of everything we have ever loved.” — Augusta E. Randel

45. "I don't think Christmas is necessarily about things. It's about being good to one another." — Carrie Fisher

46. "I will honor Christmas in my heart, and try to keep it all the year." — Charles Dickens

47. "Christmas is doing a little something extra for someone." — Charles M. Schulz​

48. “I wish we could put some of the Christmas spirit in jars and open a jar of it every month.” — Harlan Miller​

49. "The joy of brightening other lives becomes for us the magic of the holidays." — W.C. Jones

50. “Christmas, my child, is love in action. Every time we love, every time we give, it’s Christmas.” — Dale Evans Rogers

51. "Blessed is the season which engages the whole world in a conspiracy of love." — Hamilton Wright Mabie

52. "It is Christmas in the heart that puts Christmas in the air.” — W.T. Ellis

53. “At Christmas, play and make good cheer, for Christmas comes but once a year.” — Thomas Tusser

54. "Every gift which is given, even though it be small, is in reality great, if it is given with affection." — Pindar

55. “Christmas means fellowship, feasting, giving and receiving, a time of good cheer, home.” — W.J. Tucker

56. "The smells of Christmas are the smells of childhood." — Richard Paul Evans

57. "Christmas magic is silent. You don't hear it — you feel it. You know it. You believe it." — Kevin Alan Milne

58. "Christmas is a time when you get homesick — even when you're home." — Carol Nelson

59. "Christmas, children, is not a date. It is a state of mind." — Mary Ellen Chase

60. "It's Christmas Eve. It's the one night of the year when we all act a little nicer, we smile a little easier, we cheer a little more. For a couple of hours out of the whole year, we are the people that we always hoped we would be." — Frank Cross, "Scrooged"

61. "Christmas is most truly Christmas when we celebrate it by giving the light of love to those who need it most." — Ruth Carter Stapleton​

62. "It's the most wonderful time of the year!" — Edward Pola & George Wyle

63. "Never worry about the size of your Christmas tree. In the eyes of children, they are all 30 feet tall." — Larry Wilde

64. "The true Christmas spirit is putting others' happiness before our own, and finding you've never known such happiness." — Toni Sorenson​

65. "There is nothing in the world so irresistibly contagious as laughter and good humor." — Charles Dickens

66. "Christmas is a stocking stuffed with sugary goodness." — Mo Rocca

67. "Christmas is a time when everybody wants his past forgotten and his present remembered." — Phyllis Diller

68. "I heard the bells on Christmas Day / Their old familiar carols play / And wild and sweet, the words repeat / Of peace on earth, good-will to men." — Henry Wadsworth Longfellow

69. “There's nothing cozier than a Christmas tree all lit up.” ― Jenny Han

70. "Mankind is a great, an immense family... This is proved by what we feel in our hearts at Christmas." ― Pope John XXIII

71. "I believe… I believe… It’s silly, but I believe." — Susan, "Miracle on 34th Street"

72. "That’s what Christmas memories are made from, they’re not planned, they’re not scheduled, nobody puts them in their blackberry, they just happen." — "Deck the Halls"

73. "Christmas gift suggestions:

To your enemy, forgiveness.

To an opponent, tolerance.

To a friend, your heart.

To a customer, service.

To all, charity.

To every child, a good example.

To yourself, respect.” — Oren Arnold

74. "Perhaps the best Yuletide decoration is being wreathed in smiles." — Unknown

75. "May Peace be your gift at Christmas and your blessing all year through!” — Unknown

76. "From home to home, and heart to heart, from one place to another. The warmth and joy of Christmas, brings us closer to each other." — Emily Matthews

Jaycee Levin is a writer who covers pop culture, astrology, and relationship topics.