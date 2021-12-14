75 Christmas Puns Snow Funny They Sleigh

Christmas time is here, time for puns and cheer!

It’s the most pun-derful time of the year and these funny Christmas puns will help you sleigh the holiday Instagram caption game.

If Mariah Carey can’t get you into the Christmas spirit, maybe these punny puns will help you appreciate the holiday season.

Not into social media? Send these Christmas puns to your friends in a text or email to give the gift of laughter.

So look snow further because these puns will sure bring the holiday cheer and maybe a laugh to your loved ones and friends this Christmas!

Funny Christmas Puns

1. "Resting Grinch face."

2. "You sleigh me."

3. “All the jingle ladies, all the jingle ladies.”

4. "Your presents is requested."

5. "It’s the most wine-derful time of the year."

6. “Let’s have a jingle ball tonight!”

7. "Love at frost sight!"

8. "It's lit."

9. "Make it rein."

10. "But wait—there’s myrrh."

11. "It’s the most wonderful time for a beer."

12. "The snuggle is real."

13. “What’s up, my Grinches.”

14. "I have the final sleigh."

15. “A mistle-toast to the holiday season.”

16. "Sleigh my name, sleigh my name."

17. “She my wrap queen, let her hit the bando.”

18. "Hold on for deer life."

19. "Sleigh, what?!"

20. "The Christmas alphabet has noel."

21. “Shake it like a pole-oriod picture.”

22. “Yule be sorry.”

23. "You’re sleigh-in’ it."

24. "I'm pine-ing for you."

25. "How rude-olf of you."

Santa Claus Puns

26. “A round of Santa-plause.”

27. “Christmas has me feeling extra Santa-mental.”

28. "That look soots you."

29. “Claus allll of me… loves all of you.”

30. “I’m Claus-trophobic.”

31. “These puns are Kringle-inducing.”

32. “Rebel without a Claus.”

33. “You’re my soul Santa.”

34. “Stop prokristinating and get your presents.”

35. “Santa wears a warm coat so he won’t be Coal’d.”

36. “Remember not to leave a fire burning in your fireplace this Christmas Eve, or else you might wake up to a Crisp Kringle.”

37. “I want a white Krismas.”

38. “Santa Claus’ favorite swimming spot is the North Pool.”

39. “Santa cleans his sleigh with Santa-tizer.”

40. “That is termination without Claus.”

41. “You were heaven-santa.”

42. “What is Santa's favorite kind of candy? Jolly ranchers.”

43. “I Santa you a zoom link!”

44. “This Christmas is a lost Claus.”

45. “Kringleworthy.”

46. “What did the English teacher call Santa's helpers? Subordinate Clauses.”

47. “Santa smokes like a chimney.”

48. “As clear as Kristal.”

49. “Santa can’t take a nonstop, he has to take a sleigh-over.”

50. “Santa's back in town."

Subscribe to our newsletter. Hey You! Want more of YourTango's best articles, seriously addictive horoscopes and top expert advice? Sign up to get our free daily newsletter!

Christmas Tree Puns

51. “Birch, please.”

52. “Don’t stop be-leaf-ing.”

53. “Fir sure.”

54. "Can I get a watt watt?"

55. "Yes, I do consider myself a Christmas tree hugger."

56. "I love you a whole watt."

57. “One, Two, Tree!”

58. "Time to spruce things up."

59. “Hey Christmas Tree, you got a lot of balls coming in here dressed like that.”

60. “I’ll never fir-get you”

61. "We have great chemis-tree."

62. "These decorations are tree-mendous."

63. "This tree is officially lit AF."

64. “Made Fir the Countreeside”

65. "Are you oakay? Yes, I'm pine!"

66. “I’m feelin’ pine.”

67. “Ornamentary, my dear Wattson.”

68. “I’m pine-ing for you.”

69. “Just hanging with my ornaments.”

70. “Let’s get lit.”

71. “Lighten up, it’s Christmas!”

72. “The tree and I are getting lit this Christmas.”

73. “We’re orna-meant to be.”

74. “Un-Fir-gettable, that’s what you are.”

75. “You have to branch out.”

Megan Hatch is a writer at YourTango who covers pop culture, love and relationships.