25 Funny Quotes For Instagram Selfie Captions To Make Your Followers LOL

Everyone loves a quirky sense of humor.

"But first, let me take a selfie."

Yes, that's right. The notorious picture-taking style known as selfies.

Fun fact: It's now a word found in the dictionary. Seriously! That's just how powerful social media can be.

We see selfies all over our Instagram and social media feeds, and it seems everyone these days is in on the selfie craze. And when you feel like posting one yourself, it can be tough to think of just the right funny quotes or saying to use as the perfect caption for your pics.

Whether you love them or hate them, sometimes we take a selfie for the simple fact that no one else is around to help us take a photo. What's a person to do in that situation then?

There's lots of different purposes for a selfie, too. Maybe you're on a fabulous vacation somewhere and want to share it with our friends, family, and followers. Or you could just be having a really great hair and makeup day and need some photo documentation. No shame.

But again, even if you've studied up on how to capture a fantastic selfie for Instagram, you may have absolutely no idea what caption to put with it. Sure, you can be all aloof with some random reference that no one else will understand, but that's no fun.

If you have a great sense of humor, why not show that off with a hilariously funny Instagram selfie caption?

If you're trying to build up your social media following or are looking for new ways to engage with your followers, funny captions are way more interesting than just saying 'mood' or 'hey'.

It's social media. It's okay to have some fun with it. You don't always need to take yourself so seriously all the time.

If you're reading this and are thinking, "Yeah, I want to have some witty captions for my selfies," keep going.

Here's our collection of the 25 best funny quotes and sayings to use as Instagram selfie captions your followers will appreciate.

1. When you take a selfie at the gym.

"My favorite exercise is a cross between a lunge and a crunch ... I call it lunch."

2. Appearances are deceiving.

"I walk around like everything is fine, but deep down, inside my shoe, my sock is sliding off."

3. The ideal life goals.

"I want to be like a caterpillar. Eat a lot. Sleep for a while. Wake up beautiful."

4. This is a more accurate take on the famous phrase.

"An apple a day keeps anyone away if you throw it hard enough."

5. Normal is boring anyway.

"I tried to be normal once. Worst two minutes of my life!"

6. In case you were wondering how I feel about you.

"I miss you like an idiot misses the point."

7. Here's some good advice for social situations.

"If you can't remember my name, just say 'chocolate' ... I'll turn around."

8. When you're feeling philosophical.

"If we're not meant to have midnight snacks, why is there a light in the fridge?"

9. When the gym struggle is all too real.

"That awkward moment when you're wearing Nike's and you can't do it."

10. It's important to get the word out.

"Just dropped my new single! It's me. I'm single."

11. This is a valid point.

"I eat cake because it's somebody's birthday somewhere."

12. So, that's where the term comes from.

"They call it a 'selfie' because 'narcissisitie' is too hard to spell."

13. A reminder for you and your followers.

"Be savage, not average."

14. When you are struggling with some life choices.

"Bikini season is right around the corner. Unfortunately, so is the pizza place."

15. Where are all the single ladies at?

"Never let a man treat you anything less than Beyonce."

16. Yes, that's right.

"I am not weird. I am limited edition."

17. For the selfie when you need to declare your priorities.

"Why fall in love when you can fall asleep?"

18. It's good to encourage more smiling in the world.

"Life is short. Smile while you still have teeth."

19. Don't make me get off my unicorn.

"Me? Crazy? I should get down off this unicorn and slap you."

20. When people ask how life is going.

"Life status: currently holding it all together with one bobby pin ..."

21. That hokey pokey is no joke.

"I was addicted to the hokey pokey but I turned myself around."

22. We need to have standards.

"Be as picky with your men as you are with your selfies."

23. There's a reason for everything.

"I know I'm a handful but that's why you got two hands."

24. The more you know.

"Every 60 seconds, there's a b-tch posting a positive message that she doesn't live by."

25. Nothing but the best.

"Never let anyone treat you like a yellow Starbust. You are a pink Starburst."

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Jill Zwarensteyn is a writer and Michigan native. When she's not writing, she enjoys Zumba class, travel, and referencing classic Seinfeld episodes.