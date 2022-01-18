100 Best Happy Birthday Quotes & Wishes For Your Husband

On your husband’s birthday, it can be tough to find the right words to say happy birthday to the man who fills each day with love.

However you end up celebrating, you want to make sure your husband knows how important he is to you and your family by sending special birthday wishes to the man who is your partner, lover and very best friend.

Whether you’re looking for birthday messages to write in a card or to post on social media, here are some unique birthday wishes for your husband’s special day.

Best Birthday Wishes for Husband

Happy birthday to my loving husband, best friend, and favorite person. If your birthday is just a fraction of how incredible you are, I know it will be a great one!

To my dear husband on his birthday: thank you for everything that you do each and every day. Wishing you the best birthday. I love you!

Dear hubby: wishing you the happiest birthday, lots of love, and all the kisses on your day!

So grateful to have spent another year with you and can’t wait for the next. Happy birthday, darling.

Wishing you a birthday as wonderful as you are. Happy birthday, my dear!

Wishing a happy birthday to my amazing husband, who never ceases to make each day the greatest!

To the best husband in the world: wishing you another year of happiness and love.

Hoping I can make you as happy today on your birthday as you make me every single day. I love you!

I’m so lucky to have a husband like you. Each day with you is a gift. Wishing you the best birthday.

Hoping you feel as happy and loved as you make me every day. Happy birthday, husband!

Just as I know I can count on your love every day, you can count on me each year to wish you the greatest birthday ever. I love you!

Happy birthday to the most loving, caring, and kind-hearted husband in the world. Wishing you many more to come!

Happy birthday to my husband. Thank you for who you are and all that you do. I love you so much!

On your birthday, I hope to make you feel special the way you do for me every day. Happy birthday, my love!

May all your dreams come true and may you have continued success throughout our journey. Happy birthday, love!

Special Birthday Wishes For Husband

Though today is your birthday party, know that every day feels like a party with you. I love you, and happy birthday!

Through all these years, you’ve never failed to be my favorite person. Here’s to this birthday and many more to come! Happy birthday, honey!

Happy birthday to my favorite husband! Enjoy all that this day brings your way. I love you!

Sending special birthday wishes to you, my husband, that you have the most amazing day filled with all the things you love in life.

There’s nowhere else in the world I’d rather be than next you. Wishing you a birthday as special as you.

Happy birthday to my husband. No matter how old you’re turning, you’ll always be young at heart. I love you!

Whatever journey the year ahead brings, I’m so lucky to share it with you. Happy birthday, husband!

It may be your birthday, but I’m the lucky one here. I got to spend another whole year with you, and wishing for many more to come. Happy birthday my love.

I used to think a perfect marriage was just a fairytale, but you made it a reality. Thanks for making my dreams come true. Happy birthday!

Happy birthday to my handsome husband, who encourages and inspires me every day.

Happy birthday to the man who plays many roles in my life. You are my best friend, my guide, my lover, my laughter, my everything.

Happy birthday to my first and last love. I love you and wish you the world’s happiness!

Wishing a very happy birthday to the most perfect man in the world. Have a great day.

Dear hubby, with each passing day, my love for you grows stronger. Wishing you a very happy birthday and lots of happiness.

Wishing a very happy birthday to the love of my life! I never get tired of talking about your greatness and achievements. You are my superman!

Romantic Birthday Wishes for Husband

Happy birthday to my soulmate and one true love. Hope you have the best day ever. I love you!

Happy birthday to the love of my life — I can’t imagine a day without you in it. I love you!

I fell in love with your brilliant smile and contagious laugh. Today on your birthday I hope to see you smiling and laughing like the day I fell in love. Here’s to you!

You are my husband, my best friend, the light of my life, and the person who keeps my heart beating. Happy birthday to you, the one person I can’t live without.

I married a strong, determined man who works every day to make not only his dreams come true, but mine as well. My dreams came true when I met you, and I hope your birthday is full of all yours coming true, too! Happy birthday!

You mean more to me than you will ever know and I am thankful that you are my husband. I hope you have an extra special day!

The day you became my husband was the happiest day of my life. I love you with all my heart and always will. Today I send wishes for a birthday that is as wonderful as you, my dear.

You are the love of my life and I cherish every day we spend together. Thank you for being there for me year after year. Enjoy your birthday!

There is no one I would rather spend the rest of my life with than you. Thank you for being such a loving, caring, and thoughtful person. Have a great birthday!

Cheers to another year I get to spend loving everything about you. Happy birthday to my husband.

You have shown me what it means to have the perfect marriage. Loving you is always easy, and I’ll continue to do so for the rest of your life! Happy birthday, my love.

On your special day, I can’t help but remember my most special day, the day I said “I do” and became the happiest woman in the world. Happy birthday!

Take love, multiply it by infinity, and take it to the depths of forever and you still have only a glimpse of how I feel for you. I love you and I hope you have the best birthday ever!

Happy birthday to the man I fell in love with years ago. I still love you more and more as each year passes by. Happy birthday!

I can conquer the whole world with one hand tied behind my back, as long as the other is holding yours. Happy birthday, my life.

Funny Birthday Wishes for Husband

I didn’t get you a birthday present because you already have it all: me! Happy birthday, husband!

Wishing a happy birthday to my wonderful husband as we celebrate with all of your favorite things, the most important one being me!

Growing old with you takes the sting out of old age. Happy birthday!

You irritate me, you frustrate me, you make me go mad. And I couldn’t imagine it any other way. Happy birthday, sweetheart.

You may be getting older but look on the bright side — you have a beautiful and wonderful wife to keep you company!

It must be exhausting to be the husband of the most perfect and amazing wife ever, so I’ll take a day off and let you be amazing instead! Happy birthday!

Growing old with you is the best part of our marriage. May you live a few years after me and enjoy the freedom that you do not have now! Happy birthday, dear husband!

Wishing you a very happy birthday and all the money and power you’ll need to cover my expenses… Kidding! I love you and wish you the best!

Husbands are the perfect ATM for their wives. Just kidding! Rather, you are my lucky charm. Happiest birthday darling!

I’ll love you even when you’re old and gray… Which isn’t actually that far away. Happy birthday to my silver fox!

Happy birthday from the best gift you’ve ever received: me!

Happy birthday to my husband, who is smart, funny, and gorgeous, and who reminds me a lot of myself! I guess that’s why we make the perfect pair because we share so many wonderful similarities!

Happy birthday to my handsome husband who still isn’t showing his age — or acting it either!

Like a bottle of fine wine, you are aging particularly well. But unlike a bottle of wine, I can’t simply put a cork in it when I’ve had enough! Happy birthday!

No matter how old, gray, or bald you become, I will always love you until the end of time!

Birthday Instagram Captions For Husband

Happy birthday to the man responsible for all the smiles in my selfies!

I feel lucky every day that you choose to share your brilliance, kindness, and strength with me.

You are my companion, my person, and my friend. I am so lucky to have you as my husband forever.

From our first drink together to our last, I’ll never regret cheersing to you.

It doesn’t matter how old we get, I will not stop loving you! Here’s to growing old together and making even more memories.

If there was a best husband pageant you would win the world title.

To my man crush every day, I’m so happy to have a husband like you.

The day you were born and our wedding day are the two best days of my life.

I love you more than I love cake.

It may be your birthday, but you’re my greatest gift.

Hugs, kisses, and birthday wishes!

You’re not aging — you’re leveling up!

We’re gonna party like it's your birthday.

Happy birthday to my king, who’s getting the royal treatment today!

Happy birthday to my Instagram Husband.

Funny Birthday Wishes For Husband on Facebook

Happy birthday to the one person I don’t need a Facebook birthday reminder for. I love you!

It can’t be easy having a wife who is always the center of attention, so seeing as it’s your birthday I’ll take a day off and let you have the spotlight for a change! Happy birthday, my love.

Happy birthday to my husband who isn’t the only one that gets older with age… his jokes are getting old too!

Don’t let getting older get you down — just always remember that no matter how old you become, no matter how many wrinkles or gray hairs start to appear, at least you’ll always have a beautiful, gorgeous wife by your side to make up for it!

Happy birthday from the person who heard all of your jokes, yet chose to marry you anyway!

It simply wouldn’t be your birthday if you didn’t receive some wishes from your wife teasing you about your age! Happy birthday, my handsome old man!

Your birthday has finally come to an end so go and clean the kitchen. Happy birthday, sweetie!

I love you more than birthday cake, but I’m glad we get both today. Happy birthday to my one and only husband!

You are such a handsome, loyal, and annoying husband. I put that last one in there so you’d know I was telling the truth. Happy birthday!

You are by far my favorite husband, no one else comes close. Happy birthday, husband.

When people tell you that you’re growing older, just shut it down and tell them you’re increasing in value. Happy birthday, my handsome husband.

When I was younger, I always imagined marrying someone tall, dark, and handsome. But I’ll take loving, caring, smart, and funny like you anytime! I love you so much, and happy birthday!

Today, I would like to wish the man of my dreams a happy birthday… but I will settle for you! Happy birthday, my dear husband!

I’m glad our love has reached a point where we don’t have to hold in our farts in front of each other anymore! Have a happy birthday, my dearest hubby!

Happy Birthday Quotes for Husbands

Enjoy the cake and a present or two, along with my love and a few birthday kisses too! Happy birthday, husband!

You make me happy, you make my dreams come true, there is no one I would rather spend my life with than you. Happy birthday!

There is no one in my life as special as you, I say this from my heart so I know it’s true. I’m thankful you are my husband and I love you too. Have a terrific birthday, you deserve it, you really do!

"Count your age by friends, not years. Count your life by smiles, not tears.” — John Lennon

“With mirth and laughter let old wrinkles come.” — William Shakespeare, "The Merchant of Venice"

“Today is the oldest you've ever been, and the youngest you'll ever be again.” — Eleanor Roosevelt

“Live your life and forget your age.” — Norman Vincent Peale

“The important thing to you is not how many years in your life, but how much life in your years!” — Edward J. Stieglitz

"I would rather share one lifetime with you than face all the ages of this world alone." — J.R.R. Tolkien

“Loved you yesterday, love you still, always have, always will.” — Elaine Davis

In all the world, there is no heart for me like yours. In all the world, there is no love for you like mine." — Maya Angelou

Micki Spollen is an editor, writer, and traveler. Follow her on Instagram and keep up with her travels on her website.