The Beatles Lyrics & John Lennon Quotes About Life, Love & Happiness

The man behind the most popular music act of the world, the man who inspired a generation to dream, the man who never gave up on peace — John Lennon, born on October 9th, 1940 in Liverpool, England, went on to co-found the most influential band ever — The Beatles — along with Paul McCartney.

The Beatles lyrics and legendary John Lennon quotes below prove that he dedicated his life to focus on peace, love and happiness.

After countless hits, number-one-albums, and sold-out venues, The Beatles disbanded officially in 1970. Lennon focused his time on creating new ideas and forming a platonic-turned-romantic relationship with singer Yoko Ono, who he married and had another son with a few years later.

John Lennon's new ideas were based on love and peace. His solo-work dealt with these themes and he became an activist against war. He blended his music beautifully with these ideas which spurred conversations about achieving peace and loving one another.

John Lennon was tragically shot and killed outside his Manhattan apartment in December of 1980. Fans across the world lamented and showed their support as the world had lost an icon. His ashes were scattered across Central Park by his wife, Yoko Ono.

In celebration of his legacy, we've gathered the best John Lennon quotes a collection of powerful The Beatles lyrics about life, love and happiness.

1. ”Evolution and all hopes for a better world rest in the fearlessness and open-hearted vision of people who embrace life.” — John Lennon

Embrace life.

2. “Living is easy with eyes closed.”— The Beatles, Strawberry Fields

Open your eyes.

3. “As usual, there is a great woman behind every idiot.”— John Lennon

The greatness of women.

4. “We need to learn to love ourselves first, in all our glory and our imperfections. If we cannot love ourselves, we cannot fully open to our ability to love others or our potential to create. Evolution and all hopes for a better world rest in the fearlessness and open-hearted vision of people who embrace life.”— John Lennon

How to make a better world.

5. “If everyone demanded peace instead of another television set, then there’d be peace.“— John Lennon

If only.

6. “If we cannot love ourselves, we cannot fully open to our ability to love others or our potential to create.”— John Lennon

Love yourself first.

7. “Life is what happens while you are busy making other plans.”— John Lennon

Life happens.

8. “There are two basic motivating forces: fear and love. When we are afraid, we pull back from life.”— John Lennon

Of love and fear.

9. “When I cannot sing my heart, I can only speak my mind.”— John Lennon

Heart and mind.

10. “If I fell in love with you would you promise to be true? And help me understand, 'cause I've been in love before and I found that love was more than just holding hands.”— The Beatles, If I Fell

Love is deeper than what we see on the outside.

11. “And in the end the love you take is equal to the love you make.”— The Beatles, The End

It's all a give and take.

12. “Only by trying on other people’s clothes do we find what size we are.”— John Lennon

Finding our size.

13. “We’ve got this gift of love, but love is like a precious plant. You can’t just accept it and leave it in the cupboard or just think it’s going to get on by itself. You’ve got to keep watering it. You’ve got to really look after it and nurture it.”— John Lennon

The gift of love.

14. “I’m not afraid of death because I don’t believe in it. It’s just getting out of one car, and into another.”— John Lennon

Don’t fear death.

15. “When I touch you I feel happy inside. It's such a feelin' that my love I can't hide.”— The Beatles, I Want To Hold Your Hand

When you just want to show your love to the world.

16. “Everything is as important as everything else.”— John Lennon

Equality.

17. “What we’ve got to do is keep hope alive. Because without it we’ll sink.”— John Lennon

Don’t give up hope.

18. “I give her all my love, that's all I do. And if you saw my love, you'd love her, too. I love her.”— The Beatles, And I Love Her

Don't deny what you feel.

19. “Reality leaves a lot to the imagination.”— John Lennon

Think big.

20. “Everything will be okay in the end. If it’s not okay, it’s not the end.”— John Lennon, The Beatles

Everything is going to be alright.

21. “Nothing's gonna change my world.”— The Beatles, Across The Universe

Stay true to yourself.

22. “As I write this letter, send my love to you. Remember that I'll always be in love with you. Treasure these few words 'til we're together. Keep all my love forever. P.S. I love you.”— The Beatles, P.S. I Love You

Always love who you love, unapologetically.

23. “Happiness is inside you not with another person.”— John Lennon

Happiness comes from within.

24. “I love you more than ever girl I do. I want you in the morning, girl, I love you. I want you at the moment I feel blue. I'm living every moment girl for you.”— The Beatles, For You Blue

When you live every day for your love.

25. “Count your age by friends, not years. Count your life by smiles, not tears.”— John Lennon

A better way to look at things.

26. “Rituals are important. Nowadays it’s hip not to be married. I’m not interested in being hip.”— John Lennon

Enjoy life and stop worrying about what everyone else thinks.

27. “Who’s to say that dreams and nightmares aren’t as real as the here and now?”— John Lennon

Don't let someone else tell you what to believe in.

28. “God is a concept by which we measure our pain.”— John Lennon

What do you believe in?

29. “Part of me suspects that I’m a loser, and the other part of me thinks I’m God Almighty.”— John Lennon

Confusion is just a part of life.

30. “Being honest may not get you a lot of friends, but it'll always get you the right ones.”— John Lennon

Honesty in friendship.

Brian Montes is a writer who covers astrology, pop culture and relationship topics.