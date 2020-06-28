5 Tips For Taking Selfies That Won't Make You Look Like A Fool

Kim Kardashian, eat your heart out.

I know, I know. You're all completely over the word "selfie."

Fair enough. However, bear with me, because I have to use it one more time to talk to you about selfie photo shoots. Yes, you heard me right: selfie photo shoots.

Now that you've dyed your hair, bought new glasses, and tried a bold new lip color, it's time to do a little self-celebration by documenting your brand new look.

In five easy steps, we'll show you how to take a good selfie that won't be reminiscent of a late 90s/early 2000s MySpace profile picture.

(You can thank us later.)

1. Don't hold the camera in your hand.

But it's a selfie, you may ask, how else would I hold the camera? Well, let me tell you.

To avoid the arm-as-tripod look, use one of an array of iPhone tripods and/or mounts. (Hint: Purchase one with a remote control or it defeats the purpose.)

If you don't want to invest in a remote and tripod, which can get pricey, try the webcam or photobooth on your computer. The images won't be as high-res, but they'll allow you to stand sufficiently far away from your laptop, so as not to look like you're all nose or forehead.

2. Choose a day when you feel smokin' hot.

You know when these days are: Your hair's curling just the right way, your skin is incredibly void of any acne, you're thinking: "Hey, I'm looking like a pretty darn good version of myself today!"

You owe it to yourself to document this day, critics be damned! Manage your public image, girl. You have control.

3. If you wouldn't wear it in real life, now is not the time.

If you do this selfie photo shoot right (and you will!), you're going to want to use this photo for multiple purposes. As such, make sure you're wearing something that isn't too embellished or "out there" or super in-your-face sequin-ey.

Wear something that, well... looks like you.

Once you've got the hang of how to take a good selfie and have perfected the art, go crazy with hair, makeup, costumes, the works. But for the first one, go natural. Go you.

4. Lighting is everything.

I, like most of you, don't own professional softbox lights. (Who does?)

To get a similar effect, Google "DIY Softbox," and you'll find a plethora of tutorials.

But in my experience, two desk lamps, each with tracing paper taped over their openings to diffuse the light, work just fine. Don't stand too close to them, though, or you'll look blown out. Not a good look.

If you don't have a lamp, your best bet is to face an open window when it's daylight outside.

You can even purchase the Kardashian-approved Lumee Illuminated cell (selfie?!) phone case that comes equipped with the proper lighting. Hello, flawless face!

5. Give yourself options.

Take a ton of shots! (No, not that kind.)

Sometimes your head tilts at a weird angle or your bangs fall awkwardly in your eyes. For every four or five "bad" photos — I use the word "bad" with quotations because you're gorgeous, period — there's that one that will make you feel like a Greek Goddess. You'll know it when you see it.

Voila! You're done! If you've done it right, you've got a new Facebook profile/online dating/Instagram picture.

And, we must say, you look absolutely smashing, darling.

