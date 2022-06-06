Take The Guesswork Out Of Investing With Tykr Stock Screener

While scrolling through Instagram late at night, it's hard not to become envious of friends buying their first home, going on once-in-a-lifetime vacations, and starting businesses.

While you may work just as hard, your finances may not be strong enough to support some of those big-time purchases you dream of making one day. But that doesn't mean it's not possible.

Sustaining wealth is about more than earning money. Investing your dollars into the right stocks can really pay you back in the long run, but if you don't know what you're doing, things can go downhill really fast. That's where Tykr comes into play.

Tykr Stock Screener guides you in the right direction when it comes to investing, even if you haven't the faintest clue what you're doing. And at 86% off its regular rate, snagging a Tykr lifetime subscription is truly a smart money move.

Get a Pro Plan Lifetime Subscription to Tykr Stock Screener for just $119 — 89% off its regular price.

Pick the right stocks with Beyoncé-level confidence.

You've likely heard that stock market investments are where the money is, but if you do a quick Google search on how to do this, things can get really confusing — especially if you don't know much about today's market.

With Tykr on your side, you never have to awkwardly guess about what the right move to make is. Whether it's a good investment or a bad one, you'll know before it's too late.

The secret to Tykr's guidance lies in its innovative platform that lets you screen over 30,000 different stocks, helping you to understand which ones are a good price and which ones will have you losing money. With the help of infographics, charts, and more, you'll gain a better understanding of why some stocks are worthy of your money and others aren't, teaching you about the market in a way you'll actually understand and will likely thrive in.

Tykr does all the annoying work for you and makes investing in the stock market simple.

Still a little overwhelmed with the idea of investing in the stock market? There's no reason to break out into stress hives. Tykr breaks down the process into a few easy steps so you'll always understand exactly what you're doing without having to research anything or add up a bunch of numbers.

First, you'll receive a summary of the current stocks at hand, finding out if they're on sale, watch, or overpriced, all based on a complex algorithm that does the work for you. You'll then receive a score that lets you know how safe the investment is. And lastly, you'll find out how to increase your return on your investment through the Margin of Safety, or MOS, which tells you the difference between the share price and the sticker price, helping you increase your returns.

You won't be the first to earn big with Tykr on your side.

Look, even though you're new to stocks, you're one smart cookie. And you know not to invest your money in any random opportunity that comes your way. So you'd definitely appreciate the fact that many people have used Tykr to earn money back on their investments, earning the app an impressive 4.8 out of 5 stars on Trustpilot with over 100 reviews.

From its easy-to-navigate interface to its thorough analysis tools, people of all experience levels are benefiting from Tykr's stock market savvy. And who knows, that dream house or expensive plane tickets may just be more in your reach than you think. And whether you choose to brag about it on Instagram or not is entirely up to you.

Alyson Shepard is a Los Angeles-based writer with a focus on entertainment and pop culture.

