Spending hours on end socializing and working non-stop with very few breaks can drive the best of people insane. Let's face it: in an ideal world, nobody would want to throw more than half of their life away in a stuffy office filled with boring meetings and long documents. This is probably why there's nothing better than going home after a long day of work.

As time ticks by, most people are probably thinking of what takeout they'll have that night or what show they'll binge-watch until three in the morning. Unfortunately, all of that positive thinking can go straight out the window as their boss announces another unnecessary event that will eat away more of their precious time. Still, with a smile on their face, people suck it up as there will always be plenty of things people pretend to care about at work but absolutely do not in the slightest bit. From team-building exercises to the open-door policy, the things employers think help the most are some of the most frustrating things employees would rather avoid at all costs.

The 11 things people pretend to care about at work but absolutely do not:

1. Team building activities

JLco Julia Amaral | Shutterstock

Companies want to encourage teamwork to promote closeness and, by extension, productivity in the workplace. This is why they encourage team-building activities during office hours. Regrettably for them, certain experiences are something people feign interest in at work, but in reality, they don't truly care about. Let's face it: people just want to go home.

Most people don't care about the whole 'we're like a family' jargon, and they certainly don't want to play two truths and a lie with their coworker who barely knows their name.

People are here for only one thing: their paycheck. Anything after that truly doesn't matter for most employees.

Now, are team-building exercises useful? Sure, but only when they're voluntary. According to a study published in the Journal of Social Networks, participants have mixed feelings about team-building exercises. Researchers found that they might be too heavy-handed and forceful for the average person, causing them to feel uncomfortable. On the other hand, when participants were guided through a series of questions that allowed them to disclose information slowly, it helped increase closeness. Yet, once again, it must be voluntary.

So, if companies truly want their workers to bond and work better together, the best approach is to allow them to do it on their own time.

Advertisement

2. Company-wide emails

Nebojsa Tatomirov | Shutterstock

When people are working, they very rarely check their email unless it's in the morning, before the break, or at the end of a grueling day. Understandably, people are busy, and unless that email is very important or helps with their workload, they don't particularly care about the goals the company managed to meet or the unimportant changes implemented that will barely impact their lives.

Nonetheless, everyone pretends to care about reading those lengthy, tedious company emails at work, even when they really don't. With fake niceties, people will respond to the email with congratulations, while secretly wondering why this email is important in the first place.

It might be frustrating for the average person, but regardless of where someone works, they'll almost always be told to check and respond to the company-wide email, irrespective of how tedious it may be. Though most companies classify these emails as necessary, constantly responding to and receiving these unnecessary emails can quickly become overwhelming if employers aren't careful, especially if these emails are received after hours.

According to the Rochester Business Journal, answering emails after hours is connected to lower productivity levels and negative behaviors. So, unless it's something highly important, let's save the company-wide email for another day.

Advertisement

3. The open-door policy

fizkes | Shutterstock

Most people have likely been told that their job is like a family, and because of that, if there's anything they need, the door is always open. But if people are honest, the open-door policy is another thing people pretend to care about at work.

In reality, most people want to work and go home. They aren't all comfortable telling their boss what's happening in their personal lives, and most people would probably feel mortified if their coworkers caught them crying.

That said, just because most people don't care or use the open-door policy doesn't mean it's not a good sentiment. Of course, people want to feel valued, understood, and appreciated. If something is going on, most people would probably want to have the option to discuss whatever is on their minds.

Even so, someone's ability to utilize that open door policy depends on their employer and how well they can handle vulnerability. Those who can be vulnerable and handle vulnerability well will likely find their workplace productivity increasing, as Brené Brown, a professor at the University of Houston, found that vulnerability is the birthplace of innovation and change. So, even if employees find it eye-rolling, at the very least, having this policy is a great way to build trust in the workplace.

Advertisement

4. Mandatory training programs

insta_photos | Shutterstock

Most people who have been in the workforce can attest to the fact that they never stop learning. From small tips and tricks to learning an entirely new methodology, there will always be an advancement of knowledge taking place in the workplace. Despite this fact, mandatory training programs are a thing people pretend to care about at work but absolutely do not.

Nobody wants to take an hour or two of their valuable day to 'train' about something they figured out months ago. Not only does this put them behind at work, but at times, it can also be completely unnecessary, depending on the training.

Now, that's not to say that certain training isn't necessary. After all, staying on top of changes in one's field of work is important if the company wants to continue to succeed and thrive. That being said, if the company isn't sure if employees need training or not, then it's best to reevaluate the way it approaches these mandatory training programs.

A study published in 2014 found that while mandatory computer-based training programs in the VA are commonly used, there's no solid evidence that these programs impact employees' behaviors. This is why companies should carefully observe whether these programs are truly making a difference; otherwise, they might unintentionally be wasting everyone's time.

Advertisement

5. Dress for success

insta_photos | Shutterstock

It can feel like a dramatic change when someone goes from college to the corporate world. What used to be sweatpants and Crocs every day is now suits and ties Monday through Friday. In some cases, dressing for success is necessary, depending on whether people are working closely with the public. Yet, for those in an office away from prying eyes, a thing people pretend to care about at work but absolutely do not is dressing for success.

Understandably, nobody expects to waltz into their corporate job and change how things are run. Like it or not, most office jobs have a strict dress code policy that all employees must abide by. But just because they have to abide by it, doesn't mean they necessarily care about it.

While some people might disregard the dress code and push the limits of what they're allowed to wear, others might cover up their casual wear by wearing a nice jacket. And when the days are busy and long, even managers will sometimes relax on the dress code rules because they have better things to focus on than whether a dress is exactly knee-length.

That being said, if employers hope that somehow dressing differently will make their employees perform better, they are unfortunately in for a rude awakening. For instance, when observing the effect of uniforms on students, The Journal of Educational Research found that uniforms have no direct effect on behavioral problems or attendance. In fact, researchers found a negative impact on a student's academic achievement.

So, while dressing appropriately should be the standard for any in-office job, there should be some flexibility regarding what people can and can't wear.

Advertisement

6. Performance reviews

fizkes | Shutterstock

The next thing people pretend to care about at work but absolutely do not is performance reviews. Granted, people should want to know how well they are doing and what they need to improve. However, if someone were to ask the average person if they take these performance reviews to heart, they'd probably say no.

Sure, knowing where they can improve is important. However, there are arguably better ways to help someone improve their performance than sending them a document they'll most likely refuse to read. If an employer notices an employee is struggling, it's better to help them out in person or have someone else quickly train them in what they need to be trained in. Not only does this address the issue head-on, but it also will help most people learn from their mistakes at the moment rather than months later when they hardly remember what they did in the first place.

Yet, that arguably isn't the worst part of performance reviews. As most people know, performance reviews are just a game of "How do you think you did" versus "This is how I think you did." So, to avoid wasting an employee's time and patience, companies should eliminate these unnecessary reviews entirely and be more hands-on. As professor of management science and engineering at Stanford University Robert Sutton found, performance reviews do more harm than good. He continued, "The way human beings make progress is through small steps, not through a bizarre conversation once a year."

Advertisement

7. Company parties

Pressmaster | Shutterstock

When most people think about the best part of work, the first thing that comes to mind is simple: leaving. While many people truly enjoy their work, they often prefer to avoid extra socializing. That's why company parties are a topic that might get more attention than they deserve, as not everyone is really excited about them.

Company parties allow people to network and rub elbows with their big bosses. Unfortunately, with company parties comes hours of conversation while wearing a stuffy outfit. Still, most people suck it up because they know deep down that attending these parties is the best way to stay in their boss's graces. But just because they have to participate in these company parties doesn't mean it doesn't completely drain them.

Work-life balance is vital for most people. One study published in 2022 found that when people don't have a work-life balance, this can lead to burnout, affecting their performance and motivation. So, while bosses might encourage (and slightly force) their employees to attend a party on a perfectly good Saturday evening, they should remember that requiring after-work activities can quickly lead to an imbalance in people's personal lives, which is why these parties should always be optional and not strongly enforced.

Advertisement

8. Team lunches

fizkes | Shutterstock

Has someone's department been performing well lately? Well, they're in luck! As most people know, the best way to reward people for their hard work isn't a bonus but a team lunch! From pizza parties to free sandwiches, companies show appreciation by doing lunch-ins.

In their eyes, this is a way to reward employees while fostering closeness within the team dynamic. However, team lunches can be quite awkward, especially when team members are not well acquainted with one another. Most people strive to work and make it home on time and, as a result, don't always have the time to build close connections with their coworkers. So, while having those lunches--ins might seem like an excellent opportunity for bonding, forcing people to bond can have the opposite impact.

Neuroscientist Gleb Tsipursky, Ph.D.⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ explained it best by writing, "Yet, paradoxically, when this socializing is mandated through enforced office attendance, it often breeds resentment rather than fostering the desired connection." So, while team lunch-ins might sound like a good way to reward and bring about closeness, giving them a bonus or leaving pizza out for people to grab is better.

Advertisement

9. Climbing the corporate ladder

fizkes | Shutterstock

Managers or team leaders understand precisely what it takes to keep everything together. From long hours in the office to even longer hours outside of it, those who climb the corporate ladder, despite earning more, take on an overwhelming amount of responsibility. Keeping this in mind, something that people pretend to care about at work but truly do not is climbing the corporate ladder.

Believe it or not, most people are content with staying unseen as long as their bills are paid for. Not keen on being the one everyone depends on, the average person is perfectly content with staying where they are.

Despite this fact, people continue to pretend to care about potential promotions to save face and to make their bosses happy. However, as most people know, promotions either rarely happen in their workplace, or if they do, they result in ten times the workload for a very little pay increase, which simply isn't worth it in the end.

Advertisement

10. Office perks

wavebreakmedia | Shutterstock

Does anyone need a break from all of the ruckus the office brings? Enjoy the quiet room where employees can 'take a nap.' Does anyone want to let loose and have fun? They're in luck, as the company has just added a pool table that hardly anyone uses. Not to be negative, but one thing people pretend to care about at work but really don't is office perks.

Companies have been desperately wanting employees to return to the office. Even though research says otherwise, most employers are convinced that staying in the office is better for the company than allowing employees to work remotely.

Still, even they know that traveling for work is a big turn-off for most people. This is why employers are so quick to offer these office benefits in the first place. In their eyes, they believe that having a pool table or a coffee machine will somehow offset the cost of wasting gasoline money traveling thirty minutes to work every day. However, as most people know, it doesn't, leading to annoyance and irritation from most of their employees.

Advertisement

11. Team satisfaction surveys

Wasana Kunpol | Shutterstock

Finally, team satisfaction surveys are the last thing people pretend to care about at work but absolutely do not. With a smile, their managers or bosses will claim that this anonymous survey will be considered as they work to revamp the office environment.

Many employers insist they thoroughly review every survey and take each one into account. However, as most people realize, this is seldom the case. Most bosses will simply read the first few or completely disregard every single one of them. Even if they manage to get through all of them, their employees rarely see the changes they wish to have implemented.

In all honesty, conducting team satisfaction surveys is another way that bosses amplify frustrations without actually doing anything to alleviate them. So, while people would love to get excited about team satisfaction surveys and believe that their voices are being considered, most people simply roll their eyes and refuse to complete them if given the option.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.