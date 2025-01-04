To Make More Money Without Doing Anything, Income Coach Says Follow These 4 Simple Rules

Figuring out how to run a business and how to make money along the way is not always easy because you can never predict success. When it comes to creating more ease and freedom in your life, we can all agree that money plays a massive part in making that happen.

One of my core beliefs as an income is that you deserve to be well paid for your time and energy, you have the right to design a life and business that works for you, and that the things that are normal for you can be life-changing for your clients and customers when they are packaged and promoted effectively.

There's no such thing as easy money, but you can make more money quickly and easily without doing anything if you change your approach to your business. You can start anytime if you've been in business for a while and feel it's time to upgrade your money mindset and income.

Here are ways to make money without doing anything:

1. Give yourself a raise

When was the last time you gave yourself a raise? Raise your rates at least once or twice a year to get comfortable with regularly up-leveling, and always take a look at your services and uplevel them as well, instead of just raising the price.

In the early 1980s, studies from the Journal of Political Economy, the Journal of Monetary Economics, and others researching the Laffer curve found that adjusting tax rates can influence labor supply and tax revenues. This suggests that strategic pricing adjustments can optimize income without deterring clients.

Discover how to serve your clients and customers better and allow making good money to be easy by letting go of the notion that it must involve a long struggle. Then, embrace the belief that making great money in your business while helping people can be easy and enjoyable.

2. Build multiple income streams

One of the best ways to improve your money mindset is to create multiple income streams in your business. Whatever service you offer and however you help your clients, there will be several different income streams that you can add to what you are currently doing to help your clients more deeply and leverage your time and income.

Thinking bigger for yourself is a key to up-leveling your mindset and creating more ease; what does thinking bigger mean for you right now?

3. Streamline your processes

Part of creating more ease and abundance in your life is doing precisely that… making it easy! Evaluate your existing business structure and identify opportunities to simplify processes for yourself and your clients.

The Harvard Business Review emphasizes that streamlined, efficient business operations enhance productivity and, ultimately, profitability. This enables business owners to focus on high-value activities that drive income growth.

Are your materials ready to send if someone wants to purchase them? Are your client documents up to date and easy to find on your laptop? I suggest creating a specific folder for this. Look at how you can make things easier for yourself and even smoother for your clients and customers.

4. Monetize from your smartphone

I’ve done client sessions and hosted classes using my smartphone when traveling. I do most of my work on the go.

All you need is an app like Skype to do client sessions and an e-mail in your inbox with links to your products and programs that you can easily send to people if they want to buy them.

I want to encourage you to up-level your money mindset and think about creating more ease and freedom in your life and business. You can make money while traveling or on the go, so always be prepared to receive payment, sign up clients, and service clients.

Research from the International Center for Strategic & International Studies indicates that the use of mobile technology among entrepreneurs and business owners facilitates business operations, leading to increased flexibility and revenue generation opportunities.

Imagine sitting by the pool and making money using your smartphone while knowing you are giving your clients a high-value experience. Once you have the basics in place, this is possible.

Joseph James is a business mentor and income coach who focuses on mindset work with practical next steps, advice, and strategies to help clients make meaningful changes.