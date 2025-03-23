As the economy continues to shift and change, things once considered a sign of luxury and wealth don't quite mean the same thing anymore. Since trends evolve and people's tastes change, some of those purchases are things that used to be a sign of wealth but now just look tacky. From excessive amounts of jewelry to extravagant cars, these former statues of class and sophistication have lost their appeal.

Instead of it being quite impressive that a person could afford certain things, it's now become a reflection of outdated class. Nowadays, individuals with wealth would rather prioritize a more subtle reflection. They are focusing on quality over quantity and investments that will not only last longer but hold a much deeper meaning and value than some of the items that were once classified as status symbols.

Here are 11 things that used to be a sign of wealth but now just look tacky

1. Over-the-top designer brands

Over the last several years to a decade, fewer people have chosen to spend their money on clothes and accessories that have over-the-top designer logos on them. Things like that are now seen as extremely tacky, and indicate someone is clearly trying too hard to show off wealth instead of having a curated and more demure style.

Marshal Cohen, chief industry analyst for The NPD Group, an information gathering firm, explained that, "Consumers want to be one in a million, not one of a million," in response to the decline of why people are choosing to invest in un-branded items. Cohen added that shoppers want to "pick a personality, then pick the components."

There's definitely more of an appreciation for minimalist designs as opposed to flashy branding, as these status symbols really don't mean much these days. Designer brands and logos are one of the things that used to be a sign of wealth but now just look tacky.

2. McMansions

Long gone are the days when people were once impressed by someone's ostentatious and impractical McMansion. In fact, a report from Opendoor found that consumers are actively moving away from opulent homes in favor of a more minimalist and simpler design of a house.

Not only are McMansions going out of style but they no longer represent the level of class and sophistication that many homeowners and design enthusiasts were once enamored by. Instead, they're seen as gaudy and downright unnecessary.

3. Excessive jewelry

There was once a time when dripping in gold and diamond-studded necklaces or earrings was considered the top indicator of wealth and highly envied by others. The more extravagant the jewelry piece you were wearing, the more attention and awe you were expected to receive.

Nowadays, consumers prefer a more minimalist and laid-back approach when it comes to accessorizing. This all comes during the rise of minimalism, in general, which, according to a study from the Journal of Consumer Behaviour, researchers found that voluntary simplicity was associated with enhanced life satisfaction. That goes hand-in-hand with modern luxury, which has now become "less is more."

4. Fur coats

For quite some time, fur coats were seen as quite the opulence and anyone with an ounce of wealth was investing their money into the extravagant clothing item because of the attention that it attracted. Nowadays, people aren't quite as impressed by fur coats, and while some individuals may still own one and wear it out, it doesn't get the same level of envy as it once elicited.

In fact, in 2023, global fur production fell by nearly 40% compared to the previous year. There's also been a decades-long decrease that saw the industry shrink as a whole by 85%, making fur coats one of the things that used to be a sign of wealth but now just look tacky.

5. Extravagant luxury cars

Luxury cars have always been the biggest indicator of class and wealth. While some people still find it impressive to own a Lamborghini or a Ferrari, emphasis on any over-the-top modifications and flashy designs has long since gone out the window. Instead, people who do invest in luxury cars prefer to keep it simple and sleek.

Interestingly enough, sales of luxury cars priced over $100,000 have decreased by 45% in America within the past year. Consumers have been found to be investing their money into cars that are not only more affordable but reliable as well, and will be able to last them a good amount of time.

6. Large-scale weddings

Considering an estimated 56% of newlyweds took on debt to pay for their wedding, according to a survey conducted by U.S. News, and nearly 31% of newlyweds admitted to regretting how much they spent on their weddings, large-scale and extravagant ceremonies aren't as attainable or desired as they once were.

Couples would rather save their money and throw a more low-key wedding ceremony with only their closest loved ones and friends. They'd rather have DIY decorations, personalized mementos, and an experience that transcends any price tag because you can't put a number on spending quality time with the people who matter to you.

7. Giant trophy kitchens

In a similar fashion to McMansions and over-the-top homes, people are doing away with trophy kitchens that are more about aesthetics than functionality. These giant trophy kitchens were more about being highly impressive to guests and other wealthy people than actually serving a purpose, and it's gotten to the point where instead of being a sign of wealth, they're just plain tacky.

People would rather have a functional yet stylish kitchen that matches the overall design of their house than be something that causes more inconvenience, struggle, and doesn't serve its true intention.

8. Marble overload

Marble has long been a sign of wealth and a high level of sophistication. There was once a time when people would plaster marble all over their homes, from marble entryways to marble countertops, and even marble backsplash.

Now, too much marble is just seen as tacky. A bit of marble splashing every now and again through a home has become the norm, but anything more than that can just feel a bit excessive and out of place. Marble can really elevate a space, you just know how to play around with it so it doesn't come across as being too much.

9. Outrageous personalized license plates

Personalized license plates can be quite fun if the wording is witty and charming. However, there was once a time when people, especially wealthy people driving their fancy and luxurious cars, would receive the most outrageous personalized license plates, especially about money.

It would be their not-so-subtle way of letting passersby know that they were, indeed, loaded. But now, it's just one of those things that used to be a sign of wealth but now just look tacky. Because there's nothing worse than driving behind a car with RICHGUY embedded on their license plate or something of the sort that is supposed to be an indicator of their wallets.

10. All-white furniture and decor

Having all-white furniture in a person's home meant they were of the highest class and elegance because their home looked like something out of a winter wonderland. However, all-white furniture and decor are now just seen as both tacky and lazy. People are now leaning more towards showing their personality with their home decor and furniture.

Whether it's bright colors or some sort of themed design, homeowners no longer find joy in having all-white everything. Not only does it mean you have to be pristine in your own home, but it's just a pain to always be walking around with a rag and cleaning spray in case something spills or rubs off on that white couch.

11. Private jet flights for short distances

Celebrities and wealthy individuals enjoy the occasional private jet, often snapping photos for their social media to show that they're of a certain level of class that is often unachievable. However, private jet flights for short distances aren't as much of a sign of luxury as some wealthy people would like to believe.

Instead, the average person looks at it as both tacky and wasteful, contributing to the climate crisis and just a blatant flash of unnecessary wealth. It's a disconnected perception of reality when someone thinks it's perfectly sane to charter a private jet from New York to Pennsylvania, or California to Arizona, and no one admires it or finds it appealing.

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.