Nearly half of Americans don’t have a savings account or money in an emergency fund, according to a U.S. News survey conducted by PureSpectrum, which is why it’s not surprising that frugal lifestyle habits are seeing a resurgence across age groups. Whether it’s couponing or making small sacrifices, sometimes it’s the frugal habits that make all the difference when people are grappling with stagnant wages, an unstable job market, and rising costs.

However, just because they’re necessary and useful doesn’t mean they’re comfortable all of the time or for everyone. In fact, there are several things frugal people do that make everyone else feel slightly uncomfortable.

Here are 11 things frugal people do that make everyone else feel slightly uncomfortable

1. Trying multiple coupons at check-out

If you’ve ever been at the store with your couponing mother or behind someone in line who’s running through all their online clippings, chances are you’ve experienced the slight discomfort of a frugal person prone to saving money with deals and sales. According to a study from Coupon Follow, over 40% of purchases have some kind of online coupon, allowing shoppers to save money online or in person, so it’s not surprising that this slight annoyance is common.

The study also found that the average person can save more than $1K a year on basic household purchases, clothing, groceries, and other necessities by using coupons. So, yes, it may be an annoyance, but at the end of the day, it’s helping frugal people to save a large chunk of change.

2. Calculating exactly how much to tip

Just because you’re saving money doesn’t mean you need to completely sacrifice going out to eat or grabbing a coffee with a friend. In fact, it’s this misguided “sacrifice mentality” that pushes people toward impulsive and emotional purchasing habits and overspending. However, that also means being intentional with where you’re eating, how much you’re spending, and even how you’re calculating an appropriate tip.

Having to calculate, down to the penny, how much money you’re leaving for a server or a barista is one of the things frugal people do that makes everyone else feel slightly uncomfortable. However, that’s largely because of our societal discomfort around money — most people would like to pretend they have a lot of it, overspending on purchases and tipping, even if it’s putting them in debt.

Of course, just because you’re being frugal doesn’t mean you shouldn’t tip. It means being more intentional about how much you’re leaving for a service worker, in accordance with tipping culture expectations, or choosing not to go out at all.

3. Splitting the bill equally

Of course, splitting the bill equally, regardless of what everyone ordered, is typically the most basic way to share the responsibility of paying at restaurants or social events, but it’s not always the most equitable. For example, if someone drinks alcohol and gets a three-course meal, the person who thoughtfully chose the cheapest meal is going to end up paying more than they expected to.

Frugal people usually aren’t willing to sacrifice the extra money it takes to split the bill evenly, even if that means making the server and their guests a little more uncomfortable and divvying it up meal by meal.

4. Re-gifting presents

When billions are wasted yearly on gifts that nobody actually uses, it’s not surprising that frugal people are intentional about the kinds of things they’re spending their money on, whether it’s for a birthday party or Christmas. If they’re going to go out of their way to buy something new, it has to be something they know the person will love and use.

It’s also common for frugal people to regift presents they’ve personally received to save money, no matter how uncomfortable it might be for the people receiving them. Of course, reusing old gift bags and tissue paper is the perfect way to save money without making people feel uncomfortable, but what about the gifts themselves?

There are certain rules when it comes to regifting, like removing any old cards, names, and tags, that can make it less uncomfortable, but at the end of the day, it’s a habit that mostly frugal people indulge in.

5. Bartering

There’s certainly a time and place for bartering. Think: second-hand stores, flea markets, or a thrift store where the business owner is selling their own products. Where is it less socially acceptable? Corporations, grocery stores, and clothing outlets that have set prices.

Of course, there are still ways to save money in these environments, from online couponing to price matching, but choosing to haggle with a service worker is one of the things frugal people do that makes everyone else feel slightly uncomfortable.

6. Sneaking food into events

We’ve all been there. It’s basically customary to fill bags with snacks and drinks headed into the movie theatre, considering the astronomical prices. However, doing the same in places where it’s less common to sneak in your own nutrition is one of the things frugal people do that makes everyone else feel slightly uncomfortable.

Whether it’s a concert venue or a restaurant, frugal people will go to extreme lengths to save a few dollars, even if that means bringing their own food in or sneaking a can of soda under their coat. For everyone else, who likely budgeted for food costs or brought money to spend at a social event, it can be uncomfortable, especially if it’s putting people at risk for trouble and confrontation.

7. Taking ‘free’ stuff from public spaces

From hotel soap to salt packets at a restaurant table, and even free water bottles in bulk from events, these are some of the things frugal people do that make everyone else feel slightly uncomfortable. While the mini-sized shampoos and water bottles may come in handy, and maybe also save someone a few dollars down the road, it’s often uncomfortable for everyone else to witness.

Not only does it take away from the people who may need those things in the present moment, but it’s often societally ingrained in us to judge others who go out of their way to save pennies, especially when it disrupts the natural flow of social events and public interactions.

8. Tracking dollars with close friends

Especially with relatively new money apps like Venmo and Zelle, there are a lot of vague boundaries and expectations around how to ask for, receive, and request money. For example, requesting a friend $45 for a meal you initially agreed to pay for is inconsiderate, but making it known that you’re going to request them later to split the bill is much different.

Depending on the relationship, there’s also an expectation around small purchases that can become uncomfortable and anxiety-inducing. For example, paying for your best friend’s coffee can be an act of kindness, repaid when they buy something for you down the road.

When people start to over-track every single penny with their friends, it not only adds an element of money anxiety to every interaction, but it’s one of the things frugal people do that makes everyone else feel slightly uncomfortable.

9. Turning off the thermostat with guests over

Whether it’s refusing to turn the heat on in the winter or keeping the house incredibly warm in the summer, being stingy with the thermostat to save a few dollars is one of the things frugal people do that makes everyone else feel slightly uncomfortable.

However, according to the U.S. Department of Energy, you can save around 10% on your annual utility bill by adjusting your thermostat between 7 and 10 degrees from its original setting, depending on the season. For frugal people who are spending thousands of dollars on their electricity each year, dealing with some hot and cold house guests is the least of their worries when it comes to saving money.

10. Keeping the lights off

Similarly to monitoring the thermostat to save money, keeping the lights off, even when people are visiting your house or hanging out, is one of the things frugal people do that makes everyone else feel slightly uncomfortable.

Of course, being efficient with light usage and even setting timers can help to lower utility bills, but is it worth the discomfort and chaos of hosting from a dark house or trying to have a conversation without any lights on at night?

11. Offering expired food to guests

There’s a vague threshold between socially acceptable frugal habits and less favorable money-saving behaviors like serving or reusing old food that typically aren’t worth the hassle to engage in. Many frugal people refuse to deal with food waste, considering they’re always looking to get their money’s worth in every aspect of their lives.

However, serving expired food to guests or having to over-explain why something tastes wrong can be a relationship ruiner, encouraging people to avoid coming to your house or judging you for prioritizing money over food safety and health.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.