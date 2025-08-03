Everyone faces financial hardships, but some people go the extra mile to hide their struggles. Either out of pride or a desire to keep up appearances, there are certain phrases broke people say to pretend they're doing just fine in order to cover up their tracks and financial troubles. They may sound confident while uttering those words, but they're hiding a much tougher reality underneath.

Whether it's dodging social gatherings or avoiding purchasing essentials they need, broke individuals are subtle about how much they reveal to the people around them regarding their management of finances. For their friends and family, knowing these phrases might help them to understand their plight a little better and perhaps help them through their situation, whether or not it involves financial support.

Here are 11 phrases broke people say to pretend they're doing just fine

1. 'I'm saving up for something big'

When someone tells you that they are saving up for something big, it usually means they can't afford to spend any money in the present moment. Yet you as their friend probably won't notice this until they begin to skip your usual outings together.

While saving money takes time and discipline, the cost of the stress that comes with it is heavy. Constantly being worried about your financial situation can cause psychological distress, according to a study published in the Journal of Family and Economic Issues.

As your friend begins to distance themselves for fear of spending a dime on something, they will watch their relationships slowly start to crumble. It can be isolating trying to save money and maintain friendships, but true friends know that money isn't always a necessity. Genuine and authentic relationships don't need a price tag.

2. 'I could buy that, but I don't need it'

One of the more subtle phrases broke people say to pretend they're doing just fine is "I could buy that, but I don't need it." People who struggle with their finances tend to make financial blunders when trying to budget or save their money. They splurge on things they don't really need.

So, when someone you know tells you that they could buy something but they don't really need it right now, it could be their way of trying to save their money. If this is the case, you should encourage them to keep going.

However, sometimes this phrase is used in a way to mask financial hardships like debts or setbacks. This means they could actually use the item but can't afford it. For instance, a person who could use certain coverages on their insurance might need it, but due to her financial constraints won't sign up for it.

3. 'I'm cutting back'

Sometimes, when money is tight people try to convince themselves that it's better to go without it, especially if the cost is too high. A person who is struggling financially might look at their energy bill and think about cutting back on the amount of light or water they use in order to lower it. In fact, according to a 2024 report from LendingTree, over 36% of U.S. households are struggling to pay typical expenses like rent, utilities, and groceries.

Cutting back on something that is hindering your growth is a commendable goal. It shows others that you are trying to fix your dire situation. Due to this honest and authentic approach to your issues, they might even lend a helping hand. Still, there is no shame in struggling financially, considering the current state of the economy where costs are rising faster than salaries.

4. 'I don't believe in debt'

Choosing to not believe in debt because money is a construct created by society as a means of monetary control can have you in a state of "ignorance is bliss." However, it's not rooted in reality, because the debt will still be there for you and your family to deal with.

The thought of financial ruin can make life harder on families who are struggling already, which can make them turn to credit cards. Meanwhile, according to a Bankrate survey, approximately 48% of Americans who applied for credit over the past year were denied, with high rejection rates among younger people and lower-income groups. This leads people to more financial strain, which causes them to turn to alternative sources like payday loans.

In truth, many broke people do carry debt of some kind, whether it's credit card balances, student loans, or unpaid bills. And saying this phrase is just a way to make themselves feel better.

5. 'Money isn't everything'

Saying "money isn't everything" is a phrase often used to get people to enjoy the more simple things in life. But the reality is that when you live in a capitalist society, where currency leads to opportunity, this saying rings hollow.

In many different countries, money allows people to have access to essential necessities like food, shelter, and medical care. Not having access to these sorts of things can lead to negative impacts on your mental health, as a study published in Economics & Human Biology suggests.

While it's ethically correct to have a mindset where everyone should just have what they need and not have to rely on a set of people hoarding resources, it's not a reality for many.

6. 'I'm investing in myself'

"I'm investing in myself" is one of the phrases broke people say to pretend they're doing just fine. And while it can be strange to think that someone who loves to spend money feels guilt or shame for trying to spend it on themselves, people who are in financial binds will get criticized for their spending habits.

They will see buying things for themselves as investments in their well-being, rather than taking into account whether or not they actually need the item. They later regret these purchases due to needing the funds for other costs like an overdue bill.

A YNAB study found that around 52% of impulsive spenders said that small indulgences delayed major financial goals like paying off debt or emergency savings. And while there is nothing wrong with treating yourself from time to time, it's important to keep an eye on how much you spend.

7. 'I'm in between jobs right now'

Telling someone that you're in between jobs at the moment is the perfect way to deflect from the conversation about working that will protect your dignity and avoid judgment. The phrase itself shows that you are holding out hope and are flexible with what you spend your time on now.

Losing a job and having to look for a new one is stressful. Many workers who become unemployed make their job a part of their personality, and may not feel like themselves after losing that job. In fact, a Pew Research Center study found that 53% of unemployed adults felt like they lost a piece of their identity due to job loss.

8. 'I prefer cooking at home anyway'

For people who are struggling financially, the idea of dining out to eat is a luxury they have to budget for. But one of the phrases broke people say to pretend they're doing just fine is insisting they prefer to cook at home, which may become apparent to those who know them best.

While this can be true, some say it to save face and avoid revealing that they cannot afford groceries or other basic necessities. But it's never anyone's business what someone eats or doesn't eat, and food policing is just another cruel way for people to try and control what those who are struggling consume on a daily basis.

Sometimes, those packages of ramen noodles are worth purchasing at a cheaper rate than something healthier that won't last as long. People will eat anything when they are desperate enough.

9. 'I'm helping out family right now'

The hardest moments in life are when an entire family struggles to shoulder the burden of a debt or looming bills together. It can be a lot to ask someone who is struggling financially along with their family to help you in some way when you are aware of their situation.

When you tell someone you cannot attend an event because you are helping your family financially, not only will they understand, but they will back off from putting pressure on you. In many cultures, helping family is a respected responsibility. It doesn't matter if it's an elder's medical bill, bailing a sibling out of hardship, or buying children school supplies; everyone works together to pitch in.

10. 'I'm working on a project of mine'

When a person says they are currently working on a project, it could be a way of subtly admitting that they are saving up for something without actually telling you what it is. It's a small lie that might be hiding deeper financial problems they are too ashamed of mentioning.

Of course, there are some things that money can't buy, like natural born talent or learning new skills. However, working on projects or hobbies can be expensive, so either they are masking their financial problems or they are actually trying to make their hobby into something lucrative.

If they are working on a business venture, they should be praised for their efforts, but if it's just a lie, maybe it's time to ask them outright what exactly is going on.

11. 'I just want my life to be more simple'

If a person who is struggling financially states that they want to live a simpler life, they mean it. Many people don't want to struggle financially anymore and, if given the chance, would give it up if they had the freedom to do so or had their basic necessities taken care of. This is because most people value things that are better than money like time, health, and relationships.

At the heart of it is a desire to maintain their dignity. Nobody wants to be pitied for their financial choices, so they make excuses or try to save face. This avoidant behavior doesn't mean they are running away; rather, they feel like no one should be entitled to know how they spend their money.

Sylvia Ojeda is an author with a decade of experience writing novels and screenplays. She covers self-help, relationships, culture, and human interest topics.