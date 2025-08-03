11 Phrases Broke People Say To Pretend They're Doing Just Fine

They may feel guilt or shame for their spending habits, and don't want anyone to know.

Written on Aug 03, 2025

financially broke woman pretending shes okay Dean Drobot | Shutterstock
Advertisement

Everyone faces financial hardships, but some people go the extra mile to hide their struggles. Either out of pride or a desire to keep up appearances, there are certain phrases broke people say to pretend they're doing just fine in order to cover up their tracks and financial troubles. They may sound confident while uttering those words, but they're hiding a much tougher reality underneath.

Whether it's dodging social gatherings or avoiding purchasing essentials they need, broke individuals are subtle about how much they reveal to the people around them regarding their management of finances. For their friends and family, knowing these phrases might help them to understand their plight a little better and perhaps help them through their situation, whether or not it involves financial support.

Here are 11 phrases broke people say to pretend they're doing just fine

1. 'I'm saving up for something big'

financially unstable man saving money for something wavebreakmedia | Shutterstock

When someone tells you that they are saving up for something big, it usually means they can't afford to spend any money in the present moment. Yet you as their friend probably won't notice this until they begin to skip your usual outings together.

While saving money takes time and discipline, the cost of the stress that comes with it is heavy. Constantly being worried about your financial situation can cause psychological distress, according to a study published in the Journal of Family and Economic Issues.

As your friend begins to distance themselves for fear of spending a dime on something, they will watch their relationships slowly start to crumble. It can be isolating trying to save money and maintain friendships, but true friends know that money isn't always a necessity. Genuine and authentic relationships don't need a price tag.

RELATED: 11 Things People Who Grew Up Broke Still Can't Justify Spending Money On

Advertisement

2. 'I could buy that, but I don't need it'

woman telling her friend on the phone that she wont buy something fizkes | Shutterstock

One of the more subtle phrases broke people say to pretend they're doing just fine is "I could buy that, but I don't need it." People who struggle with their finances tend to make financial blunders when trying to budget or save their money. They splurge on things they don't really need.

So, when someone you know tells you that they could buy something but they don't really need it right now, it could be their way of trying to save their money. If this is the case, you should encourage them to keep going.

However, sometimes this phrase is used in a way to mask financial hardships like debts or setbacks. This means they could actually use the item but can't afford it. For instance, a person who could use certain coverages on their insurance might need it, but due to her financial constraints won't sign up for it.

RELATED: 11 Little Things That Reveal Someone's Living Paycheck To Paycheck But Doesn't Want You To Know

Advertisement

3. 'I'm cutting back'

woman looking at energy bill saying she will cut back F01 PHOTO | Shutterstock

Sometimes, when money is tight people try to convince themselves that it's better to go without it, especially if the cost is too high. A person who is struggling financially might look at their energy bill and think about cutting back on the amount of light or water they use in order to lower it. In fact, according to a 2024 report from LendingTree, over 36% of U.S. households are struggling to pay typical expenses like rent, utilities, and groceries.

Cutting back on something that is hindering your growth is a commendable goal. It shows others that you are trying to fix your dire situation. Due to this honest and authentic approach to your issues, they might even lend a helping hand. Still, there is no shame in struggling financially, considering the current state of the economy where costs are rising faster than salaries.

RELATED: 11 Things Frugal People Over 40 Refuse To Pay For On Principle

Advertisement

4. 'I don't believe in debt'

woman holding a credit card saying she doesnt believe in debt maxbelchenko | Shutterstock

Choosing to not believe in debt because money is a construct created by society as a means of monetary control can have you in a state of "ignorance is bliss." However, it's not rooted in reality, because the debt will still be there for you and your family to deal with.

The thought of financial ruin can make life harder on families who are struggling already, which can make them turn to credit cards. Meanwhile, according to a Bankrate survey, approximately 48% of Americans who applied for credit over the past year were denied, with high rejection rates among younger people and lower-income groups. This leads people to more financial strain, which causes them to turn to alternative sources like payday loans.

In truth, many broke people do carry debt of some kind, whether it's credit card balances, student loans, or unpaid bills. And saying this phrase is just a way to make themselves feel better.

RELATED: 11 Reasons Why So Many Gen Z People Are Broke That Have Nothing To Do With Their Salaries

Advertisement

5. 'Money isn't everything'

husband telling his wife that money isn't everything ChameleonsEye | Shutterstock

Saying "money isn't everything" is a phrase often used to get people to enjoy the more simple things in life. But the reality is that when you live in a capitalist society, where currency leads to opportunity, this saying rings hollow.

In many different countries, money allows people to have access to essential necessities like food, shelter, and medical care. Not having access to these sorts of things can lead to negative impacts on your mental health, as a study published in Economics & Human Biology suggests.

While it's ethically correct to have a mindset where everyone should just have what they need and not have to rely on a set of people hoarding resources, it's not a reality for many.

RELATED: 11 Things That Seem Normal Until You Visit A Rich Person's House

Advertisement

6. 'I'm investing in myself'

man telling woman he is investing in himself with spending PeopleImages.com - Yuri A | Shutterstock

"I'm investing in myself" is one of the phrases broke people say to pretend they're doing just fine. And while it can be strange to think that someone who loves to spend money feels guilt or shame for trying to spend it on themselves, people who are in financial binds will get criticized for their spending habits.

They will see buying things for themselves as investments in their well-being, rather than taking into account whether or not they actually need the item. They later regret these purchases due to needing the funds for other costs like an overdue bill.

A YNAB study found that around 52% of impulsive spenders said that small indulgences delayed major financial goals like paying off debt or emergency savings. And while there is nothing wrong with treating yourself from time to time, it's important to keep an eye on how much you spend.

RELATED: 11 Little Things That Instantly Reveal Someone Used To Have Money, But Doesn't Anymore

Advertisement

7. 'I'm in between jobs right now'

unemployed man telling woman hes in between jobs right now ART STOCK CREATIVE | Shutterstock

Telling someone that you're in between jobs at the moment is the perfect way to deflect from the conversation about working that will protect your dignity and avoid judgment. The phrase itself shows that you are holding out hope and are flexible with what you spend your time on now.

Losing a job and having to look for a new one is stressful. Many workers who become unemployed make their job a part of their personality, and may not feel like themselves after losing that job. In fact, a Pew Research Center study found that 53% of unemployed adults felt like they lost a piece of their identity due to job loss.

RELATED: 11 Things Broke People Waste Money On That The Wealthy Wouldn't Pay A Penny For

Advertisement

8. 'I prefer cooking at home anyway'

woman eating ramen noodles after cooking at home EgolenaHK | Shutterstock

For people who are struggling financially, the idea of dining out to eat is a luxury they have to budget for. But one of the phrases broke people say to pretend they're doing just fine is insisting they prefer to cook at home, which may become apparent to those who know them best.

While this can be true, some say it to save face and avoid revealing that they cannot afford groceries or other basic necessities. But it's never anyone's business what someone eats or doesn't eat, and food policing is just another cruel way for people to try and control what those who are struggling consume on a daily basis.

Sometimes, those packages of ramen noodles are worth purchasing at a cheaper rate than something healthier that won't last as long. People will eat anything when they are desperate enough.

RELATED: Your Parents Raised You Right If You Use These 11 Things In Your Home To Save Money

Advertisement

9. 'I'm helping out family right now'

financially stressed woman telling friend she is helping out her family financially christinarosepix | Shutterstock

The hardest moments in life are when an entire family struggles to shoulder the burden of a debt or looming bills together. It can be a lot to ask someone who is struggling financially along with their family to help you in some way when you are aware of their situation.

When you tell someone you cannot attend an event because you are helping your family financially, not only will they understand, but they will back off from putting pressure on you. In many cultures, helping family is a respected responsibility. It doesn't matter if it's an elder's medical bill, bailing a sibling out of hardship, or buying children school supplies; everyone works together to pitch in.

RELATED: 11 Things People Say When They're Living Beyond Their Means But Don't Want You To Know

Advertisement
More for You:
4 Zodiac Signs Who Experience Financial Success In 2025
How To Manifest Exactly What You Want (And Actually Get It)
People Who Can Find The 'T' In This Brain IQ Puzzle Test Within 10 Seconds Are Gifted
10 Habits That Will Make You More Respected Than 98% Of People

10. 'I'm working on a project of mine'

wife telling her husband she is working on a project Monkey Business Images | Shutterstock

When a person says they are currently working on a project, it could be a way of subtly admitting that they are saving up for something without actually telling you what it is. It's a small lie that might be hiding deeper financial problems they are too ashamed of mentioning.

Of course, there are some things that money can't buy, like natural born talent or learning new skills. However, working on projects or hobbies can be expensive, so either they are masking their financial problems or they are actually trying to make their hobby into something lucrative.

If they are working on a business venture, they should be praised for their efforts, but if it's just a lie, maybe it's time to ask them outright what exactly is going on.

RELATED: 11 Expensive Things Broke People Buy To Look Like They Have Money

Advertisement

11. 'I just want my life to be more simple'

woman in passenger seat wanting a more simple life Roman Chazov | Shutterstock

If a person who is struggling financially states that they want to live a simpler life, they mean it. Many people don't want to struggle financially anymore and, if given the chance, would give it up if they had the freedom to do so or had their basic necessities taken care of. This is because most people value things that are better than money like time, health, and relationships.

At the heart of it is a desire to maintain their dignity. Nobody wants to be pitied for their financial choices, so they make excuses or try to save face. This avoidant behavior doesn't mean they are running away; rather, they feel like no one should be entitled to know how they spend their money.

RELATED: 5 Quiet Ways Frugal People Make Their Lives Feel Rich That Cheap People Haven't Quite Mastered

Sylvia Ojeda is an author with a decade of experience writing novels and screenplays. She covers self-help, relationships, culture, and human interest topics.

Advertisement
Related Stories From YourTango:
People Who Always Say These 11 Things Stay Broke No Matter How Much Money They Make
People Who Make These 11 Life Choices Usually Stay Broke No Matter How Good Their Jobs Are
11 Things People Stop Buying Once They Finally Make Enough Money To Know Better
Loading...