11 Things That Seem Normal Until You Visit A Rich Person’s House

The average person's house isn't particularly glamorous or special. It's usually filled with things that fit the lifestyle they're accustomed to, such as a shoe cubby next to the front door and a trusty microwave perched on the kitchen counter. As long as something is functional, they see no need to replace it, and when they buy something new, they throw something else away to make room for it.

On the other hand, many of the things you find in an average person's home only seem normal until you visit a rich person's house. Wealthy individuals transform their homes into fully curated experiences, featuring multiple rooms designed for hyper-specific functions, the latest and best appliances, and other luxury household items that significantly elevate their space. Visiting a rich person's home sometimes feels like you've stepped into a different kind of universe. You don't even realize how ordinary the things in your home are until you're being escorted through a wealthy person's second living room.

1. Regular-sized refrigerators

The average person sees nothing wrong with having a standard-sized fridge in their kitchen. As long as it does what it's supposed to do, like storing their food, enough storage compartments for their various condiments and sauces, and maybe even an ice/water dispenser, then there's nothing to complain about. Most people have the classic two-door fridge and don't have any qualms about it either. Around 35 million U.S. households have two refrigerators, according to the Energy Information Administration, a federal agency that tracks appliance ownership.

It's one of those appliances that people often overlook, and if they don't have to splurge on it, then it's even better. But when you visit a rich person's house, they tend to have more luxury fridges. There are multiple doors, more than one freezer section, and multiple shelves inside to hold all of their food and drinks. They might even have more than one fridge in their kitchen. For them, a fridge isn't just a place to store their things, but also a way to make a statement.

2. One living room

Most people only have one living room in their homes where they gather with their friends and family for movie night, playing games, and just chatting. It's where they watch TV while folding their laundry, take midday naps, and maybe even eat their takeout on a Friday night while getting comfy on the couch. For the most part, average individuals are content with a single living room, plus most people don't really have the space for a second one, nor do they think it's necessary.

According to one study, Americans tend to love their living rooms. When asked which single room they spend the most waking time in, 44% responded that it is the living room.

The homes of rich people are usually quite expansive. They tend to have more than one living room. One living room might be a more casual setting, while they'll have a formal living room for their guests that's never really used on a regular basis. In their world, having one of anything just doesn't seem like enough, which works perfectly well for them.

3. A microwave on the counter

For most people, having their microwave sitting on their kitchen counter is relatively normal, almost like having their coffee maker or toaster chilling on the counter as well. It's functional, and average individuals don't think twice about it when they're reheating leftovers or warming up a drink. It's just there, and having their microwave rest on the counter doesn't ever affect its usage. One survey found that in almost every household, most people with access to a microwave use it daily, with an estimated 70% using it more than once a day.

When you visit a rich person's home, they tend to have their microwaves tucked away. You might spend at least 20 minutes trying to search for it, only to realize that it's discreetly built into the wall, blends in with the cupboards, or you have to touch a special button for it to come out. Wealthy people tend to love a sleek design in the rooms of their homes, and the kitchen is no exception.

4. Bathtubs that only fit one person

According to a YouGov survey, a third of people still take a bath at least once a week. The average person usually has a tub in their bathroom that fits just one person, mostly because they don't have the space for a large, extravagant soaking tub. Plus, they don't really see it as a necessary purchase to have a tub that takes up the majority of the space in their bathroom. As long as they can fit comfortably in the bathtub, that's all that matters.

However, when you visit a rich person's house, you can't help but notice that in their bathroom, their tubs can seemingly fit at least three people comfortably if they really wanted to. Their tubs aren't just for taking baths. They're incredibly deep and often equipped with jacuzzi settings, water jets, and even specific temperature-controlled water that gets perfectly hot, warm, or cool at a quick twist of the knob. It's an entire experience for them, which is why they splurge their money on making sure their tubs have all the little settings that make bath time that much better.

5. Using your garage for more than your car(s)

Most people have a garage they use for so many things in addition to housing their cars. They likely use it for storage because they don't have the extra space in their house to stow things, such as a basement or attic. They'll throw in their holiday decorations, their bike, their lawn tools, and maybe even some gym equipment. According to one survey, more than a third of American garages (36%) are so unorganized that they can no longer park a vehicle inside.

For rich people, their garages are a space to protect their cherished and well-maintained vehicles. That's it. They ensure that they have additional spaces, such as a home gym or an elaborate storage unit full of expertly catalogued items, to house whatever it is they don't want or need inside their home at all times.

6. Cleaning your own house

For the average individual, cleaning the house is typically done on a designated day, usually a Saturday or Sunday. You put on some music and tackle all of the dirt and grime that's been building up over the last week. It's a ritual, and for most people, they don't tend to have anyone else clean their homes besides themselves. According to research, most individuals spend at least two to four hours cleaning their house every week.

However, when you visit a rich person's house, they usually have a full cleaning service walking around their home and mopping the floors, scrubbing down the various tubs and showers, and even making the beds. For them, they don't think twice about having to lift a finger to wipe down a counter or do their laundry. It's because they can afford to, and once they've hired a cleaning crew, there's no reason they would go back to cleaning their homes on their own.

7. Using the dining table daily

Most people have a dining table they use for many purposes, including eating their meals, doing work, reading, and even just taking a call. Even when it comes to dumping mail as soon as they walk through the door, it gets put on the dining table. Some nights it's a place where people host dinner with friends, or just a night where they're eating dinner alone.

Whatever the reason is, the dining table is central to their daily life. For rich people, their dining tables sometimes feel as if they're never used at all. Despite how extravagant and perfectly styled it may be, it's rarely touched unless there's a special event or occasion. They're never just sitting at their dining table or using it in the same way that the average person would.

8. Keeping your shoes near the front door

In most homes, people tend to leave their shoes near the door. Whether it's just kicked off into the corner the second they walk inside, or they have a designated shoe rack where there's a bit of organization, the average individual doesn't really ever walk fully into their home with their shoes or put them anywhere that isn't their front door. It's all about convenience and knowing that the moment you need to walk through the door, the shoes you always wear are just right there.

When you enter a rich person's house, it's rare that you'll see their shoes thrown haphazardly by their front door. Typically, they have a designated room in their house where their shoes are lined up perfectly and everything is in its place. They may remove their shoes the second they get home, but they're picking them up and carrying them to put them right back in their closet. They don't tend to have a pile or clutter of everyone's shoes taking up space by the door.

9. Having your TV on a stand

In the average household, having the TV on a stand is a perfectly normal setup. In the living room, most people either have a media console or an old dresser that has been repurposed as a TV stand. Usually, the chords are always visible, and the remote is never where you last put it. But when you enter a rich person's house, sometimes you wonder where they even have their TV.

Most of the time, wealthy people don't even have a TV stand. Instead, their TV either comes out of the wall or is meant to disappear entirely when it's not in use. If you even attempt to look for a single chord, you're out of luck because they've been hidden to perfection. Most of the time, their TVs are controlled by a system and designed to impress just as much as they're meant to provide entertainment.

10. Basic ceiling fans

Ceiling fans are quite literally all about function. In the average person's home, they may wobble a bit, make some noise, or require you to pull the chain a couple of times to get it working, but it does the job of cooling down a room. It's sometimes better than letting the AC run, especially if you're trying to save money. They may be a little outdated, but they're there to do one job and one job only.

When you step into a rich person's house, their fans aren't usually built the same way. They're incredibly silent, sleek-looking, and of course aesthetically pleasing to match the vibe of the rest of their house. Most of the time, their ceiling fans can be controlled by an app or even have their own built-in smart home system. It really puts into perspective how luxurious every little thing in their homes needs to be, even when it comes to ceiling fans.

11. Using towels until they wear thin

For the average person, they tend to hold onto a lot of their things until they absolutely need to replace them, and the same can be said for towels. Most people will hold onto their towels until they start to thin and can no longer dry them properly. Individuals may have a mix of different colors and sizes when it comes to their towels, but will typically have only a handful of "good ones" that are reserved for special occasions and guests.

The rest of the time, they're using the towels they've had for years and years, rarely ever thinking of buying new ones. But when you visit a rich person's house, their towels are on a completely different level. They're plush, soft, and it honestly feels like you're wrapping yourself in a cloud. They never let their towels get thin and have matching sets for their aesthetic.

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.