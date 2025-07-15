11 Small Things Frugal People Keep In Their Kitchen That Save Them A Ton Of Money Over Time

Frugal people don’t necessarily cook gourmet meals or spend hours prepping every bite, but their kitchens are built for function. They keep certain tools, ingredients, and supplies on hand because they just work. Their choices might not seem exciting at first glance, but over time, they quietly save serious money by preventing waste, reducing dependence on takeout, and making it easier to cook at home without stress.

Many people think being frugal means sacrifice, but in the kitchen, it often means the opposite: more options, less panic, and fewer expensive “emergency” grocery runs. These items are workhorses that support better habits and smarter spending. And the best part is that most of them are inexpensive to begin with.

Here are 11 small things frugal people keep in their kitchens that save them a ton over time

1. Glass storage containers

Eugen Tamas's Images via Canva

Having glass storage containers on hand prevents a lot of food waste. Frugal folks don’t play around with food storage. They invest in durable containers that keep meals fresh longer, stack neatly in the fridge, and work just as well for freezing, reheating, or packing lunches.

According to the folks at Seed and Sprout, "Plastic is far more harmful than glass to the environment and to your health. Plastic containers can leach toxic chemicals into your food, especially when heated. These chemicals can disrupt hormones and pose serious health risks. Glass, on the other hand, is non-toxic and does not react with food, making it a safer choice for you and your family."

No more sad, soggy leftovers in cracked plastic tubs. These containers help every last bite get used, not tossed.

Advertisement

2. A manual can opener

grandbrothers's Images via Canva

Manual can openers are basic, reliable, and open up tons of meal options. Frugal people often stock inexpensive pantry staples like beans, tomatoes, or tuna, and a simple can opener makes those ingredients endlessly accessible.

It won’t break, doesn’t need batteries, and helps turn shelf-stable foods into full meals. It’s a tiny tool, but it earns its keep with every opened can.

Advertisement

3. A freezer inventory

AndreyPopov from Getty Images via Canva

Forgetting what you have in the freezer is one of the fastest ways to waste food. Frugal folks keep track of what’s in their freezer, whether with a chalkboard, dry-erase list, or a simple notepad.

This helps them plan meals around what they already own and avoid rebuying things that are literally right there. It’s a simple habit that saves money on groceries and keeps food from disappearing into the frost zone.

Advertisement

4. Dry staples like rice, pasta, and lentils

Valerii Honcharuk via Canva

Dry staples are great to have in your pantry because they’re cheap, versatile, and always come through in a pinch. Frugal people keep a few reliable dry goods on hand that can stretch meals, fill you up, or stand in when you’re missing a more expensive ingredient.

These items have long shelf lives, work in dozens of dishes, and make you way less likely to panic-order takeout when the fridge looks bare.

Advertisement

5. A coffee maker

pixelshot via Canva

Daily coffee runs add up fast. Even the simplest coffee machine can save hundreds of dollars a year. Frugal people often brew at home and bring a travel mug rather than buy lattes on the go.

Over time, this becomes second nature, and that $5 habit you used to justify “just this once” becomes hundreds to thousands in savings you didn’t even miss.

Advertisement

6. A sharp chef’s knife

brazzo from Getty Images Signature via Canva

Struggling to prep meals makes you way less likely to cook at all, so frugal people don’t stock a drawer full of gimmicky gadgets. Instead, they invest in one solid knife that does the job.

Chopping vegetables becomes easier (and safer), which makes home cooking feel more doable even on tired nights.

And cooking more = spending less. It really is that simple.

Advertisement

7. Reusable jars

natashabreen via Canva

Reusable jars are perfect for storing, freezing, and stretching meals creatively. Old pasta sauce jars or dedicated Mason jars are gold in a frugal kitchen.

These can be used for homemade dressings, bulk-bin storage, soup portions, and even DIY yogurt or overnight oats. They can also replace plastic, make leftovers more appealing, and help reduce food waste with minimal effort.

Advertisement

8. A grocery list pad or app

SeventyFour via Canva

Shopping without a plan almost always leads to overspending. Frugal folks rarely enter a store without a list. Whether it’s a paper pad on the fridge or a shared phone app, this keeps their spending focused and their meals intentional.

It also cuts down on forgotten items, extra trips, and impulse buys, which quietly eat up way more money than most people realize.

Advertisement

9. An organized spice collection

Anna Tarazevich from Pexels via Canva

An organized collection of your favorite spices is functional, fresh, and something you'll use often. Frugal cooks know that spices make all the difference when working with basic ingredients.

A few jars of cumin, garlic powder, oregano, or paprika can turn a plain pantry meal into something satisfying. You don’t need 50 bottles collecting dust. Frugal people usually have 10–15 spices they know they'll actually use, which helps make home-cooked meals just as appealing as takeout.

Advertisement

10. A dish drying rack

pixelshot via Canva

This may not seem like a money-saver, but it absolutely is. Frugal people often hand-wash dishes to delay running the dishwasher, use fewer dishes overall, and avoid replacing damaged cookware.

A decent drying rack helps them do all that efficiently without creating chaos in the kitchen. It’s a small thing, but it supports a habit that pays off every single day.

Advertisement

11. A crockpot or instant pot

GeorgePeters from Getty Images Signature via Canva

Convenience can be cheap if you plan it right. Frugal people love anything that lets them cook affordable meals with minimal effort. Slow cookers and multi-cookers are especially great for turning cheap ingredients into hearty, comforting meals. Soups, stews, bulk beans, and shredded meats are all fair game, and the leftovers stretch even further. It’s the kind of appliance that earns its cost back in the first few weeks of use.

Frugal kitchens aren’t about perfection or Pinterest aesthetics. They’re built for practicality. And over time, that practicality adds up to real savings and a whole lot less stress.

Sloane Bradshaw is a writer and essayist who frequently contributes to YourTango.