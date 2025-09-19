Teaching kids how to do chores and assigning them responsibilities around the house can help promote better well-being, emotional regulation, social skills, and self-discipline, yet not all parents make their kids invest in household labor. Many of the reasons rich people don't make their kids do chores aren't to take away these opportunities for growth from them, but to teach them in different ways.

For example, rich parents give their kids free time to explore hobbies, space to expand academic success, and autonomy in crafting their own responsibilities. They may have housekeepers, nannies, and landscapers at home, but that doesn't necessarily mean they're not learning to be disciplined and successful on their own terms. Money can buy a lot of things, including time, space, and freedom for children to pursue whatever they wish.

Here are 11 reasons rich people don’t make their kids do chores

1. They want their kids to focus on academics

There's an "opportunity gap" that negatively impacts lower-income kids in educational settings, according to a study from the American Educational Research Association. Rich kids have the money, access, connections, and familial support that increase their chances of educational attainment, success, and opportunity, while their low-income counterparts tend to struggle.

In addition to this gap in access and opportunity, rich kids may simply have more time for academic focus and work. Many rich people don't make their kids do chores, watch their siblings, or clean their rooms, so they can instead focus on things like homework, academics, and extracurricular activities.

However, low-income kids don't usually have that same choice or freedom — their parents can't sacrifice the help they receive from their kids at home, especially when they're working multiple jobs to make ends meet. So, while chores may have benefits for these kids on their own, they can sabotage things like academic success, building community, and investing in extracurricular activities.

2. They can afford a housekeeper

Research shows that outsourcing labor at home — whether it's childcare or household chores — can actually promote a happier attitude and greater life satisfaction, if you have the money to spend on it. "Usually, we think about trading time for money by working more hours," Harvard professor Ashley Whillans argues, "but it's also possible to trade money to save time on doing chores."

Instead of spending their own free time washing dishes and cleaning their floors, or having their kids do it in their leisure time, they outsource for the freedom to choose how they spend that time — whether it's academics, active habits like working out, or indulging in hobbies.

3. They want their kids to invest in hobbies

According to a study from Social Psychological and Personality Science, wealthier people tend to be happier and healthier because of how they use their free time. They have the disposable income to outsource things like childcare and household chores, so instead of "wasting" leisure time on these responsibilities, they can indulge in active habits that boost their general well-being.

Compared to their lower-income counterparts, who often have less time for things like hobbies, working out, or quality time with their families because of these extra household responsibilities, rich people can maintain their health, happiness, and well-being without managing a million things.

So, one of the reasons why rich people don't make their kids do chores is so they can invest time and energy into the things that they enjoy — whether it's playing a sport, creating art, or building a new niche hobby that promotes their sense of happiness and independence.

4. They rely on convenience

Rather than having their kids do chores and "wasting" time checking their work or cleaning up what they miss, rich people outsource their household labor to professionals. It's not necessarily surprising, considering that wealthier people spend more money on convenience, ease, and comfort in every area of their lives — from buying groceries to traveling.

Rather than spend hours teaching and managing their kids doing chores, they spend that time investing in other things like quality time, academics, and personal hobbies.

5. They want their kids to be kids

While many studies suggest that giving kids a certain level of responsibility with chores at home benefits them in several cognitive, social, and emotional ways, wanting "kids to be kids" is the sentiment some rich people follow when they choose not to involve their children in household labor.

They want their kids to play outside, make friends, and invest in fun hobbies that add to their sense of self-discipline and autonomy on their own time, rather than making them clean dishes or vacuum the carpet — things that they can easily outsource with the freedom of disposable income.

6. They're protective of their time

Just like money or access, time is a commodity that rich people protect vehemently. In fact, according to a PNAS study, time could be "the most important" commodity for all people, regardless of income, offering up space for more happiness, general well-being, and quality time when they spend money to protect it.

Whether it's spending money on housekeepers to remove chores from their routine or buying takeout to save time, people with disposable income protect their time — and their kids' time — by outsourcing and choosing how they want to spend their free time.

7. They use paid staff as role models

Considering kids often learn how to clean, do chores, and manage their household responsibilities from their parents at a young age, rich people are adamant about letting their kids learn from paid staff.

Instead of sabotaging and sacrificing their own free time and active habits, they let their kids learn from housekeepers and nannies — saving their personal quality time for things like hobbies, travel, and fun.

To save their own time and protect their kids' sense of autonomy, this is one of the reasons rich people don't make their kids do chores.

8. They teach life skills differently

Whether it's money management, financial literacy, social skills, or status, rich parents don't make their kids do chores to teach them life skills in different ways. They're still getting the cognitive stimulation, sense of empowerment, and self-discipline that other kids are getting from household labor, but in ways that promote their access, financial success, and general independence going into adulthood.

Especially considering many kids enter into adolescence and adulthood without any kind of financial literacy or knowledge, this shift in opportunity and these lessons in money management can set rich kids up for success.

9. They don't want their kids to be resentful

Many rich people consider chores and household labor to be "wastes of time," punishments, and unproductive in their daily lives, so it's not surprising that they don't offer them to their kids. They'd prefer to spend their quality time doing things that they enjoy and that add a unique experience to their lives, rather than setting them up for arguments, resentment, and disconnection.

They have the money to outsource labor easily, and even more to invest in hobbies, habits, and experiences for their kids, so why wouldn't they?

10. They assume their kids will also have staff

Many parents model responsible behavior with chores at home and teach their kids how to clean to set them up for success later in life. However, if rich parents assume their kids will have the same "help" for these mundane chores as adults, why would they spend time teaching them now?

Of course, considering wealth is often generational, their assumptions aren't necessarily misguided.

11. They don't want to slow their kids down

With their sights set on an elite education, adult success, and impressive extracurriculars, many rich parents would prefer their kids keep their focus away from things like household chores and cleaning.

They have the money to buy privilege in these areas of life, so they don't want chores and household responsibilities — that they've already paid to outsource — to slow their kids down or challenge their focus.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.