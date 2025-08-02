11 Things In A Home That Instantly Reveal The Couple Doesn't Actually Like Each Other

These signs are more subtle than you may even realize.

Written on Aug 02, 2025

unhappy couple sitting in front of bed together StockPhotoDirectors | Shutterstock
Advertisement

Even though making the decision to move in together, purchasing a shared living space, and decorating a home together are some of the most talked about experiences for couples, the practices that truly matter — like spending quality time together, communicating at home, and being intentional about decor, like a Sofary study suggests — are actually the most influential and important.

However, there still are many things in a home that instantly reveal the couple doesn't actually like each other — from home decor, to lacking intentionality, and clear divisions of time and space. When a couple loves and respects each other, their living space is a reflection of their relationship, but if the opposite is true, it can be just as obvious to guests.

Here are 11 things in a home that instantly reveal the couple doesn't actually like each other

1. Bare walls

upset couple sitting next to each other in a room with bare walls Perfect Wave | Shutterstock

According to a study from the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology, taking photos with a partner can help to boost happiness, bonding, and positive emotions in the moment, but it's the display of these intimate photos and memories at home that truly make the biggest difference.

Helping to serve as a reminder of connection, love, and positivity, hanging photos with your loved ones at home is the perfect place to express gratitude and escape from everyday life. That's exactly why bare walls and home decor clearly missing photos of couples together are some of the things in a home that instantly reveal the couple doesn't actually like each other.

Either they're too busy to put up the photos themselves, too overwhelmed by the thought of mixing their own decor with their partners, or they'd prefer to not be constantly reminded of each other in their shared space with frames.

RELATED: 8 Signs Something Deeper Is Wrong In Your Marriage, According To Psychology

Advertisement

2. Passive-aggressive notes

upset woman reading passive-aggressive note from partner Gunter Nezhoda | Shutterstock

According to licensed social worker Signe Whitson, part of the reason many families and couples rely on passive-aggressiveness to cope with emotional turmoil is because their anger has been demonized.

They struggle to make space for it, express it, and internally deal with it, so instead they use passive-aggressiveness — like notes around the house or closed off body language — to misguidedly seek support or acknowledgement from others.

That's why it's one of the things in a home that instantly reveals the couple doesn't actually like each other. They don't have a fundamental level of safety in their communication patterns, so they feel drawn to misguided coping mechanisms and strategies as a result.

RELATED: Couples Who Truly Love Each Other Use These 7 Phrases On A Regular Basis

Advertisement

3. Uncomfortable shared spaces

woman sitting in uncomfortable shared space with partner Srdjan Randjelovic | Shutterstock

Whether it's a closed off living room or uncomfortable furniture in shared spaces, oftentimes these subtle things are larger things in a home that instantly reveal the couple doesn't actually like each other. If they did, they'd be spending time together in shared spaces, intentionally crafting areas that are comfortable and conducive to support, affection, and communication.

Like a study from BMC Women's Health suggests, long-term couples are less stressed, bored, and unhappy in their relationships when they share strong communication skills — opening up, being honest, and expressing concerns as they arise. While a shared space and comfortable furniture isn't always a part of those communicative habits, they can play a role in making partners feel more secure to practice them.

RELATED: If You Want A Better Marriage, It's Time To Accept These 10 Truths About Healthy Communication

Advertisement

4. A lack of individuality

woman holding her head and thinking about her homes lack of individuality PeopleImages.com - Yuri A | Shutterstock

Even though a couple's shared space is often a reflection of their relationship and togetherness, alone time, personal identity, and interests still play a role in protecting their well-being and happiness. When couples move in together, they make compromises and meld their tastes, styles, and passions together, so healthy couples likely have a range of things from both partners scattered around their homes.

However, lacking these sentimental pieces, identity-tied objects, and personal artwork in a home can be some of the things that instantly reveal the couple doesn't actually like each other.

Not only is it a sign that they struggle to compromise or make space for personal identity over a shared one, both partners likely struggle with the consequences of not having their most important items around.

RELATED: 11 Things Baby Boomers Still Have In Their Homes That Gen Z Would Never Buy

Advertisement

5. Different calendars

woman looking at different calendars on her phone at home fizkes | Shutterstock

According to a 2012 study, sharing calendars with your partner isn't just a perfect vehicle for sharing information and promoting clarity, it can often boost intimacy in a long-term partnership as well. That's why having separate calendars is one of the things in a home that instantly reveals the couple doesn't actually like each other.

Not only are they less open about their plans and crafting the mundanity of their everyday lives alongside each other, they remove a shared feeling of intimacy and togetherness from planning their weeks and days.

RELATED: 6 Subtle Phrases That Make Your Wife Quietly Dislike You, According To Psychology

Advertisement

6. Separate everything

man with separate everything from his wife eating at home Chay_Tee | Shutterstock

While there's certainly evidence to suggest that partners who sleep in separate beds tend to boast a healthier relationship, with less fights, more energy, and a happier mood, having a separation between every aspect of their daily routines and lives can be one of the signs of the opposite.

For example, having separate bathroom tools, groceries, toiletries, and daily items can be some of the things in a home that instantly reveal the couple doesn't actually like each other. In fact, it's often a sign that they're stuck in some kind of "roommate phase" where they're simply co-existing, rather than crafting intimacy and connection together in little mundane moments.

RELATED: 6 Sad Signs You're In A Roommate Relationship, According To Psychology

Advertisement

7. An uncomfortable mattress

man laying awake on an uncomfortable mattress Monkey Business Images | Shutterstock

If a couple is sharing the same bed and sleeping on an uncomfortable mattress, it could be more influential on the well-being and happiness of their relationship than you'd imagine. In fact, according to a survey from The Better Sleep Council, having a comfortable mattress at home is associated with happier, healthier, and more connected couples.

Poor sleep quality and not getting enough rest can sabotage healthy relationships and spark negativity, mistrust, and resentment between partners in a subtle way over time. That's why prioritizing rest and having comfortable furnishings at home that make getting quality sleep possible are so important.

RELATED: Psychology Says Couples Who Do These 6 Things Right Before Bed Have The Deepest Bond

Advertisement

8. Locked doors

man shutting locked door at home Antoniodiaz | Shutterstock

Having a level of privacy from the outside world as a couple and even between each other at home is healthy for a relationship, like a study from the Journal of Family Issues suggests. But when privacy is mistaken for mistrust or dishonesty, it can sabotage well-being and intimacy.

That's why locked doors — without obvious reason or for genuine personal privacy — are one of the things in a home that instantly reveal the couple doesn't actually like each other. At the very least, they may not trust one another enough to leave things in rooms that everyone has access to.

RELATED: 7 Signs Of Unhealthy Boundaries That Can Hurt Even The Best Relationships

Advertisement

9. Unopened gifts

woman looking at unopened gifts in her kitchen fizkes | Shutterstock

Giving gifts and offering sentimental items to your partner can be a great way to build trust, boost bonding, and even spark intimacy at home, but when they're left unopened or unused, that can also say a lot about relationship well-being.

That's why they're one of the things in a home that instantly reveal the couple doesn't actually like each other. They don't care enough about gratitude or making the gift-giver feel heard and valued to even open the gift in the first place.

RELATED: 11 Subtle Things Men Respect Most In Women They Love, But Never Say Out Loud

Advertisement
More for You:
Zodiac Signs That Are Terrible At Relationships (And Why)
20 Little Things Women Do That Guys Secretly Love
Exactly How To Make Your Relationship Great Again (Finally)
11 Signs A Man Loves You From The Depths Of His Soul, According To Psychology

10. Constant silence

woman sitting in constant silence in her bedroom Dikushin Dmitry | Shutterstock

According to a study from Personal Relationships, shared laughter is a strong indicator of relationship wellness — the more laughs a couple shares together, the more likely they are to boast a healthy, happy, and intimate connection.

However, when couples are separated, constantly quiet, and subtly disconnected, they tend to struggle with the kind of honesty, trust, and security that their happier counterparts thrive with. That's why silence is one of the things in a home that instantly reveals the couple doesn't actually like each other.

Of course, quiet alone time while living together is important, as is lazy quality time together, but constant silence can be a sign of couples who'd prefer to do nothing than interact.

RELATED: 6 Relationship Habits That Seem Small But Significantly Boost Happiness, According To Psychology

Advertisement

11. One person's home decor

man turned away from wife looking at home decor PeopleImages.com - Yuri A | Shutterstock

When you walk into a couple's shared space and feel like the home decor, artwork, and energy of the home is dominated by one person, that could be one of the signs that they don't actually get along or boast the healthy relationship you thought they did.

Compromise, even when it comes to home decor in a shared space or the vibe of a home, is more important for relationships than people understand, which is why unhappy couples tend to struggle with resolving conflict and communicating openly.

RELATED: The 'Nice' Thing Women Do For Men That Makes Him Lose Respect For You

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories. 

Advertisement
Related Stories From YourTango:
14 Behaviors That Make Couples Feel Deeply Connected To Each Other, According To Psychology
Wife Whose Husband Made Her Choose Between Moving Or Their Marriage Worried She Made The Wrong Choice
There’s One Specific Thing That Can Predict Whether Or Not You’ll End Up In A Long-Lasting Relationship, Says Study
Loading...