To be considered upper middle class in today’s economy, a study based on 2023 Census Bureau data argues you must have a median salary between $117K and $150K. Of course, income not only varies widely based on geographic location, but the lifestyles, mindsets, and energy of these households often define and shift a person’s self-described economic class just as importantly as their bank accounts do.

From luxury groceries to annual family vacations on the agenda, to be considered upper middle class nowadays you only have to have these things. It’s not just about the literal income or the job, but the lifestyle — how a person lives, their attitude about spending, the material things they have in their homes. Even if you still believe you’re “struggling” or “behind,” but have all of these things, it’s possible you’re higher class than it seems.

To be considered upper middle class nowadays you only have to have these 11 things

1. Multiple streaming services you don’t use

PeopleImages | Shutterstock

According to a Bango research study, over 33% of Americans currently pay for subscriptions they don’t even use, largely because they don’t miss the money or regularly monitor their bank account to the point of realizing it.

While lower-income people may check their bank accounts before every purchase, keeping a close eye on their balances and withdrawals, upper middle class people have more leniency. Even if it doesn’t feel like it, they can waste money or buy mindless entertainment or “non-necessities” that they don’t use.

2. Tons of kitchen appliances

JLco Julia Amaral | Shutterstock

Whether it’s a Vitamix, an air fryer, a fancy toaster, or a fridge disguised with wallpaper, having all the newest appliances and gadgets in your kitchen could be a sign that you’re upper middle class.

Of course, when we imagine the weather part of the middle class, we think of lavish vacations and even second homes, but in the reality of our current economic situation, it’s actually being able to afford all the bills, with leftover money for non-necessities like a fancy blender.

3. Paid staff or services

Okrasiuk | Shutterstock

Of course, when we think of outsourcing labor, we tend to think of housekeepers, nannies, and home managers, but the truth is, to be considered upper middle class nowadays, things like a therapist, a life coach, or a wellness practitioner can also be all you need.

It’s not just money that buys happiness, but outsourced labor and expertise that buys us time and mental clarity. When we have the money to outsource things like household labor or to go to therapy once a week, we’re less likely to fall into habits like doomspending and the extra time these services offer us often boosts happiness, at least according to a study from PNAS.

4. TSA PreCheck

PeopleImages | Shutterstock

According to experts from NerdWallet, TSA PreCheck is “worth it” if you fly more than a couple of times a year. So, it’s not entirely surprising that to be considered upper middle class nowadays, you only have to have this pass.

Of course, the average person doesn’t even have the money to go on a single vacation annually, so they’re not going to feel like they need shorter wait lines or airport privileges when they’re not flying at all. Whether it’s for work trips, short weekend getaways, or family vacations, you’re probably upper middle class if you feel like you need something like TSA PreCheck to save you time in the airport.

5. A luxury skincare routine

MilanMarkovic78 | Shutterstock

According to a Simmons National Consumer Survey, the average person spends around $15K in their lifetime on skincare products alone. Especially for the wealthier Americans in the country, it’s a lot more than that — with facial services every month and luxury skincare products filling up their bathroom cabinets.

To be considered upper middle class nowadays, it’s only these small, seemingly unsuspecting things that you need to have. Luxury skincare products that cost more than $50, a makeup routine that costs more than a small weekend getaway, and the freedom to buy and replace these things at the drop of a hat.

6. A curated bar cart

Drazen Zigic | Shutterstock

From niche $5K bottles to memorabilia from travels that the majority of Americans couldn’t dream about, to be considered upper middle class nowadays, you only really have to have a thriving bar cart.

Many Americans can’t even afford to fill their fridges or put food on the table, so of course these “non-necessities” and sometimes home decor pieces are signs of a more wealthy than a household imagines.

7. A full work-from-home set-up

DexonDee | Shutterstock

Work-from-home structures and remote jobs are almost exclusively reserved for the wealthiest Americans — or, at the very least, the ones with the space and money to accommodate it. Even work-from-home days at a hybrid company are becoming less prevalent for lower-income, middle class Americans, even though they were clearly made possible for everyone just a few years ago.

Not only does it often require more money to curate a work-from-home set-up and the technology needed to thrive in a remote job, but they’re often only available in corporate or niche sectors that require education and experience. So, if you work from home, have a fully set-up office space in your home, or the space to work from your living space, chances are you’re more upper middle class than it seems.

8. Smart home devices

Monkey Business Images | Shutterstock

From smart thermostats controlled on a phone to savvy touchscreen kitchen appliances, to be considered upper middle class nowadays, you only have to have these things. It’s not just about aesthetics and stylishness, although the “modern feel” of these appliances is often a factor in a person’s spending habits, but also the efficiency and saved time they offer.

Like many wealthier Americans, buying time is far more important than buying material things. They want to have the free time to do whatever they want, rather than “wasting” it on things like household chores and responsibilities.

9. An electric car

GBJSTOCK | Shutterstock

According to the Forbes Research 2025 Mass Affluent Survey, financially well-off households and affluent younger professionals drive the demand for electric cars, so to be considered upper middle class nowadays, you really only have to have this.

Largely purchased for technology integrations, safety, and efficiency, these cars may cost more the purchase at the start, but often save people over the course of their ownership. So, if you have the money to pay for something a bit more expensive upfront, out-of-pocket, chances are you’re more upper middle class than it seems.

10. A complicated coffee set-up

Akira AB November8 | Shutterstock

If you’re not only spending money on a latte outside of the house every once in a while, but also investing in coffee appliances and luxury coffee beans to impress at home, chances are you’re wealthier than you think.

According to an Acorns study, around 40% of millennials are already spending more money on coffee than on their retirement, so it’s not surprising that it’s become an expense and industry that’s more well-fed by the wealthy than it seems.

So, take a look at your “coffee corner.” If there’s a $1K espresso machine and a local batch of beans, and you’re not struggling to afford your bills, you’re probably considered upper middle class.

11. A million houseplants around their home

AYO Production | Shutterstock

Even though we’ve largely outgrown the belief that houseplants are a status symbol for the rich, the truth is, the majority of households that can afford to spend time with them, both from a time and a money perspective, are largely upper class.

Of course, this kind of access and affordability is unfortunate, considering that having greenery and plants at home is shown to be beneficial for boosting mood, happiness, and general mental health. The same is true for having a plot of land or access to a yard at home.

To be considered upper middle class nowadays, you only have to have these things — and they’re more powerful than we may even realize.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.