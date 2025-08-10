11 Things That Are Different Inside The Homes Of Couples Who Are Truly Happy

Have you ever wondered what truly happy couples have in their homes? After 25 years as a relationship expert, this is what I've learned: The happiest couples don’t just work on their relationships; they design their home environments to support connection, intimacy, shared purpose, and fun.

Research shows that supportive home environments are linked to greater relationship satisfaction. That's why, when you walk into the home of a happy couple, you feel warmly welcomed. There are comfortable spaces to gather with others and private sanctuaries to connect and relax. Throughout the home of a happy couple, you’ll find evidence of shared memories, future planning, and fun activities — and each of these things plays a role in a couple's happiness.

11 things that are different in the homes of couples who are truly happy

1. A table to gather around

Drazen Zigic via Shutterstock

Your dining room table is a place to share meals and conversation, and connect with family and friends. Couples who eat together regularly have higher relationship satisfaction, and those who share family meals have healthier communication patterns.

When we communicate with kindness, family meals are more enjoyable. A couple I worked with recently said that as a couple and family, they are enjoying shared meals and activities more now that they have learned to listen with compassion and connect more deeply. They used to dread mealtimes and often ate separately, looking at devices. Now they love gathering for phone-free meals around their cozy dining room table.

2. A relaxing bedroom with a comfortable bed

Nomad_Soul via Shutterstock

We spend a third of our lives in bed, so every couple needs a comfy bed for snuggling, cuddling, and sleeping. Your bed is a sanctuary, so make sure yours is cozy and inviting. If you want to connect more deeply with your partner, consider leaving phones, dogs, cats, and children out of the bed. A comfortable, relaxing bedroom promotes physical affection, which increases oxytocin, the bonding hormone, strengthening your connection and leading to higher relationship satisfaction.

Your bedroom needs to be a sleep-friendly, quiet, cool, and dark environment where both partners can get a good night’s sleep. Sleep is important for your well-being and your relationship. Poor sleep is linked to increased conflict in couples. Take the time to make your bedroom a relaxing sanctuary and invest in a comfortable bed that works for both of you.

3. Screen-free zones

Miljan Zivkovic via Shutterstock

Perhaps the best gift you can give your partner is to be fully present with no distractions. Screen-free zones facilitate presence and intimacy, which are essential for a happy relationship. Couples who intentionally carve out distraction-free time report higher relationship satisfaction.

Those who turn away from their partners and toward their phones engage in something called phubbing (phone snubbing).

Researchers found that phubbing lowers relationship satisfaction and increases conflict. If you want a happier marriage, keep your phone off the table and out of your bed and give your partner the gift of your presence.

Can you find 30 minutes to share with your partner sans screens?

4. Photos or art that reflect shared memories

fizkes via Shutterstock

Happy couples have happy memories on display with photos, art, and mementos from shared good times. My husband, son, and I love to travel, and we enjoy our photos, carvings, magnets, shells, and rocks from our adventures. These visual reminders of positive memories strengthen our bonds, deepen our gratitude, and bring us joy.

What art or photos would help you and your partner reflect on your happiest times together?

5. A shared calendar

StratfordProductions via Shutterstock

Happy couples plan together, whether it’s for a romantic weekend, a movie night, or simply remembering to pick up milk. Having a shared calendar is a way to support each other's goals and reduce conflict over schedules. A shared calendar helps us know each other’s worlds, which strengthens our connection. Using a shared calendar reduces resentment and increases teamwork, and shared planning leads to higher marital satisfaction and lowers stress.

My husband and I love planning and researching our next vacation, and as soon as we return from one trip, we look at our calendar and plan for the future. In between the big trips, we plan for dinners out, comedy nights, concerts with friends, and family visits.

How can you use a shared calendar to plan with your partner?

6. Games and shared activities

Impact Photography via Shutterstock

Couples who play together, stay together! Whether it’s indoor board games and cards or outdoor adventures, couples who share leisure activities report more satisfaction with their relationships. Trying new, fun, and novel activities can give your relationship a boost.

My husband and I started playing pickleball last year. Now it’s part of our weekly routine and we love it.

Whether it’s bingo, bike riding, or drumming together, what activities can help you connect and have fun as a couple?

7. Plants or natural elements

Rawpixel.com via Shutterstock

Being in nature reduces stress and improves moods, and even a few plants in your home can add nurturing energy and increase feelings of vitality. Couples who tend plants together or spend time around plants together often experience greater calm and connection.

Our garden brings us joy (and tasty fruit and vegetables), and my husband and I enjoy slowing down and watching the sunset and stars from our plant-filled deck.

Where can you add more green to your home?

8. Shared books or learning materials

Dmytro Zinkevych via Shutterstock

Couples who learn together grow together. Whether it’s personal growth, relationship skills, parenting classes, or learning a new language or instrument, shared learning enhances intellectual intimacy. Couples who are lifelong learners continue to build closeness over the years together.

What do the two of you want to learn more about together?

9. A budget

Miljan Zivkovic via Shutterstock

Money is one of the biggest sources of relationship conflict, but the happiest couples have clear systems for managing their finances. Regular “money dates” can help couples review expenses and plan for big purchases. Some couples share spreadsheets or use apps like Mint to track finances.

When couples have clear financial plans, they build trust and reduce stress. Research confirms that financial transparency and teamwork around money strongly predict marital satisfaction.

10. A repair kit for conflict

AlpakaVideo via Shutterstock

All relationships experience conflict, but with the right tools, couples can learn to repair and reconnect quickly. This transforms relationships. A couple I worked with said it was like night and day when they learned how to repair after conflicts. Now, instead of yelling or sulking, they get out their repair kit, speak their truth, listen with compassion, reconnect with love, and support each other in getting their needs met.

Happy couples have tools and scripts for repairing after conflict. You can have something as simple as a sticky note on the fridge reminding you to “Pause. Breathe. Hug.” Or a card with your top “repair phrases” (“I see your point,” “I’m sorry, let’s start over”). These reminders can diffuse tension and reset the connection with your partner. Successful “repair attempts” during conflict are a key predictor of lasting love.

Would you like a repair kit that works for you? I’d love to hear from you!

11. Rituals of connection and appreciation

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A via Shutterstock

Happy couples have small rituals that keep them connected, whether it’s morning coffee together, weekly date nights, or sharing daily appreciations. These types of rituals are critical in buffering against stress and maintaining closeness and emotional safety.

A study of over 70,000 people in 24 countries found that the happiest couples say “I love you” daily (and mean it), share physical affection, and have weekly dates.

What simple rituals will help you and your partner stay connected and appreciated?

Your home isn’t just a place to store your stuff; it’s your laboratory for creating your ideal relationship oasis. The items and spaces in your home can help you build a relationship where you feel connected, supported, and loved.

How can your home reflect the love you want to live in every day? What one step will you take this month to make your home the love nest you desire?

Dr. Wendy Lyon, PhD, is a Psychologist, Master-Certified Relationship Coach, Mentor, and Trainer for the Relationship Coaching Institute, and Best-Selling Author. She has been helping singles and couples transform their lives and create great relationships since 1999.