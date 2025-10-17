Like any other person, regardless of their income, a rich person’s home is both a reflection of their financial stability and their personality. Of course, the things rich people do at home that the rest of us have no idea about are often made possible by money and buying time, but their simple preferences and home decor choices are also deeply personal.

Of course, it’s not surprising that rich people’s homes are tailored specifically for their interests and comfort, considering they’re more intrinsically selfish than the average person, according to a study from the Psychological Review. Not only are they more likely to put their needs above others on an everyday basis, but their mindset revolves around making their own lives and routines easier.

Here are 11 things rich people do at home that the rest of us have no idea about

1. Use temperature-controlled closets

zhu difeng | Shutterstock

Even if they’re not spending on loud luxury and obviously brand-name clothing, rich people do tend to spend on quality. They’re willing to invest hundreds or thousands of dollars in timeless pieces that will stand the test of time.

While there are many problematic roots to this shift to more practical and “normal” clothing styles, especially for celebrities, the kinds of items they’re regularly wearing are still drastically out of reach for the rest of us.

However, that also means they have to be intentional about how they wear and store these items, which is why using temperature-controlled closets is one of the things rich people do at home that the rest of us have no idea about.

2. Drink fancy bottled waters

Shutterstock AI | Shutterstock

According to a study conducted by Penn State University, the average American spends nearly $1,300 annually purchasing plastic single-use water bottles, but for wealthy people, even that’s not good enough. From glass Voss bottles to crates of Saratoga, they’re more interested in the luxury market of bottled artesian water than plastic single-use ones.

For the wealthy, who regularly buy individually packaged snacks, just because they’re more expensive, according to a study from the Journal of Marketing Research, it’s not surprising that bottled water is also a status symbol. Whether they’ve convinced themselves it’s healthier or more “natural” or not, it’s one of the things rich people do at home that the rest of us have no idea about.

3. Re-create luxury spas in their bathroom

BONDART PHOTOGRAPHY | Shutterstock

Whether it’s heated towels, tons of luxury skincare products, or huge custom-made marble bathtubs, re-creating spa-like energy in their bathrooms is one of the things rich people do at home that the rest of us have no idea about. The majority of people can’t even afford basic necessities, so of course, tailoring their bathroom for fun, comfort, or aesthetics is the last thing on their minds.

While many people assume that rich people’s spending habits at home and decor choices are purely for status or style, the truth is that most are worried about comfort. They’re willing to spend whatever it takes to make their home comfortable, easy to live in, and energizing to spend time in.

4. Make ‘styling’ rooms

RossHelen | Shutterstock

On top of temperature-controlled closets, wealthy people also often use separate rooms to house their clothes and get ready. These “styling” rooms may even be used to get ready for events with a professional stylist, giving them all the space they need.

Of course, for the average person, considering hiring a stylist is out of the question, but even giving up an entire room for a closet is unfathomable. In fact, many low-income families have many kids sharing bedrooms in their homes, unable to afford the extra money it costs to have more space.

5. Fill guest rooms with hotel amenities

Sopotnicki | Shutterstock

Rich people aren’t just worried about the space, comfort, and habits of the people who live in their home – they’re also intentional about making guests feel luxurious. From freshly pressed cotton linens on the beds to done-up guest rooms with random toiletries and even separate bathrooms with skincare ready, they’re well-stocked for when guests show up.

That’s the same reason why rich people also tend to have a social living room for guests and entire closets worth of space to put coats and shoes away when people come over. They’re not just interested in status for the sake of it, but money that offers comfort to anyone who steps inside.

6. Hide appliances and mechanical tools

sakkarin maneerat | Shutterstock

Rich people often spend a ton of time and money at home, hiding the practical nature of their living situation. From hidden thermostats to kitchens without a sign of tools, and rooms dedicated entirely to technology wires, heating systems, and appliances, an “eye sore” is the last thing you’ll see in their spaces.

Even in the kitchen, things are not as they seem – with cabinets hiding appliances like the toaster and the entire fridge being masked by decor or wallpaper. Anything that shows evidence of mechanics or unaesthetic practical appliances is hidden, which is almost unfathomable to the rest of us who struggle to fill our fridges or clean our spaces at the end of the month.

7. Hire outsourced labor

360 Stock | Shutterstock

A PNAS study suggests that “buying time,” otherwise known as hiring housekeepers, landscapers, and nannies at home, can actually make people happier and healthier. Even convenient purchases, like getting groceries delivered, can enhance a person’s quality of life, if they have the money ot comfortably afford it.

That’s why hiring “help” at home and outsourcing labor like household chores are some of the things rich people do at home that the rest of us have no idea about. While the average person spends their “free” time doing chores, watching kids, and mowing the lawn, wealthy people can choose how to spend this time with active habits and self-care.

8. Switch decor with the seasons

karamysh | Shutterstock

From aesthetically curated holiday decorations for their home to different luxury duvets for every season, switching the decor around is one of the things rich people do at home that the rest of us have no idea about.

They always have a perfectly curated home, but never at the expense of comfort or classiness. They invest in quality pieces, spend money storing them well, and hire people to put them up, so of course, their home always looks clean, nice, and put together – no matter the season.

9. Plan their day down to the minute

LightField Studios | Shutterstock

Even if they don’t have any plans, organizing their day down to the minute and spending an hour before they start the day writing a to-do list is something wealthy people do almost every day. Of course, with all the free time they have from outsourcing and hiring help, why not make the most of it?

Even if it seems insignificant, planning their days, making space for everyday rituals, and following a routine is often a foundation of rich people’s lives.

10. Work out in a home gym

Allison H. Smith | Shutterstock

On top of healthcare disparities and inequitable insurance options, the time wealthy people have for working out often predicts better health outcomes for their families, compared to the average person. They choose how they want to spend their time, because they can pay for and outsource anything they don’t want to do, making exercise much easier to prioritize.

Especially with a home gym in the basement or an instructor on speed dial, working out isn’t just easier to make time for – it’s more convenient with the luxury of money.

11. Get dressed every single day

insta_photos | Shutterstock

Even when they’re not leaving the house or going anywhere, getting dressed is one of the things rich people do at home that the rest of us have no idea about. Most are lounging in sweatpants, tired of being in business casual or labor clothes during the week, but rich people make a strong effort no matter what.

Many even invest in and wear “house shoes” at home, keeping a level of class and professionalism, even when nobody is around to take note of it.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.