Emotional fatigue is common in many relationships, especially between long-term partners who may struggle with foundational behaviors like open communication or trust. The investments and intentions you’ve made in a connection can quickly feel like emotional burdens accompanied by resentment, disconnection, and frustration. However, many of the ways husbands completely exhaust their wives without realizing it are more subtle and easily fixable – from neglecting household chores to forgetting their favorite meal.

Showing up for your partner can sometimes seem intimidating amid life's chaos, but the reality is that it’s straightforward. You might need to embrace the discomfort of difficult conversations, conflict resolution, and emotional openness early on, but once those boundaries are clear, you just focus on what brings you closer together. By making assumptions, avoiding confrontation, and suppressing emotions, you’re only creating more challenges for both of you.

Here are 11 ways husbands completely exhaust their wives without even realizing it:

1. Not helping with household chores

Dikushin Dmitry | Shutterstock

Considering many women take on the majority of household labor in their relationships, despite working the same, if not more, than their male counterparts, it’s not surprising that a lack of support is one of the ways husbands completely exhaust their wives without even realizing it.

Even for stay-at-home mothers, who spend their entire day caring for children and handling childcare responsibilities, being expected also to maintain all household labor can feel like too much of a challenge – especially in the face of a partner who doesn’t recognize their work ethic or struggles. Even if it’s simply taking on extra chores and responsibilities when their wives are feeling sick or exhausted, that can make a huge difference in reminding them that they care.

2. Expecting her to handle all the emotional labor

Tanja Nikolaenk | Shutterstock

According to a 2015 study, women tend to do the most emotional work and labor in their relationships, especially with men – whether that means regulating their own emotions for their partner’s comfort, creating guidelines for conflict, or even putting their own needs aside to support their partner’s vulnerability. Even though many women happily take on this role, it can be exhausting.

It’s one of the ways husbands completely exhaust their wives without even realizing it. They may be working through unlearning societal stereotypes around masculinity or learning from their wives about how to be open, but when it’s a consistent battle for women to secure the validation and reassurance they need, it’s hard not to be drained.

3. Leaving childcare on her shoulders

Dikushin Dmitry | Shutterstock

On average, women take on more childcare responsibilities than their male partners, according to a study from the Review of Economics of the Household, despite working similarly demanding and time-consuming jobs – whether that’s at home or in a traditional office. While many women don’t mind taking on these responsibilities and making compromises with their partners, when this work is assumed or unappreciated, it can spark resentment.

Only when balances aren’t discussed and women are expected to do more without question is this one of the ways husbands completely exhaust their wives without even realizing it. So, the main theme is this: communicate, always and often, even if you’ve come to a consensus months prior.

4. Dismissing her feelings

Dikushin Dmitry | Shutterstock

Considering men and women tend to show love in different ways depending on their relationship, it’s not surprising that many women feel exhausted, without regular open communication and vulnerability, by feeling invalidated and dismissed. Whether it’s a need for support with household chores or a conflict they’ve left unresolved, when women express themselves and feel dismissed, it sparks an exhausting sense of resentment.

Whether it’s the mere presence of a phone while she’s speaking or a phrase like “you’re overreacting,” partners who don’t consistently and intentionally make space for each other – even when they may not necessarily agree – will battle constant resentment and disconnection.

5. Weaponizing incompetence

Chernomorova Ol | Shutterstock

If you’ve ever heard a phrase like “you do it better” or “I don’t know how” from your husband – whether it’s taking care of a child, doing chores, or simply having an emotional conversation – chances are he’s weaponizing his incompetence in some way, even if he doesn’t realize it.

"Weaponized incompetence can create an imbalance in the relationship because one partner is over-functioning and the other is under-functioning," marriage and family therapist Claudia de Llano argues. Not only does this spark resentment, it tends to make wives – the common victim in these labor discussions at home – feel unsupported and unappreciated, which is nothing short of emotionally exhausting.

6. Bringing home work stress

Drazen Zigic | Shutterstock

A study from the Journal of Occupational and Organizational Psychology found that a husband’s tendency to bring home work issues and stress is uniquely detrimental to their wives and general relationship satisfaction. Not only does it tend to bring emotional burdens home for wives, it adds stress, anxiety, and disconnection to the relationship.

Specifically, women feel pressured to suppress their own needs and walk on eggshells around their partners when they’re clearly dealing with stress at work, even if it puts their own well-being and energy at risk. Of course, any gender of partner bringing home stress can be detrimental, but it’s certainly one of the ways husbands completely exhaust their wives without realizing it.

7. Expecting her to plan and organize everything

CucuMberStudio | Shutterstock

Alongside emotional and household labor, many women also bear the burden of “invisible labor” – cognitive responsibilities like planning, organizing, and task management – in their families and relationships. Whether it’s planning a birthday party for themselves or managing weekly meals for their family, these assumptions of responsibility in their lives are exhausting and draining.

So, when they also feel unappreciated and unsupported by their partners, it’s not surprising that this is one of the ways husbands completely exhaust their wives without even realizing it. These responsibilities and this labor seem subtle and innocent – of course, until you’re the one actually doing it.

8. Assuming everything is fine without asking

Just Life | Shutterstock

Husbands aren’t mind readers, but they are capable of reading their wives’ body language, social cues, and moods and showing up for them when they need help and support. A partner shouldn’t have to deliberately seek out affection, support, or emotional security to receive it, which is why assuming they’re okay without asking is one of the ways husbands completely exhaust their wives without even realizing it.

Even if it’s just a daily check-in or explicitly naming concerns in a relationship, that’s always much healthier – even if it might be more difficult, time-consuming, or uncomfortable – than making assumptions that lead to feelings of resentment and disconnection.

9. Forgetting she needs regular affection

Perfect Wave | Shutterstock

Showing regular physical touch and affection in relationships is one indicator of partner satisfaction and happiness, considering these consistent actions help people to feel valued, heard, and loved by one another.

However, not doing it often is one of the things husbands completely exhaust their wives with, without realizing it – urging them to seek out this necessary affection and even resort to anxious attachment mentalities and attention-seeking behaviors to get it. It might be more effort to have a hard conversation around the kind of affection and intentionality you need from a partner. Still, in the long run, it ensures everyone is having their needs met and their romantic battery charged at home.

10. Being emotionally unavailable

Impact Photography | Shutterstock

In addition to physical affection and touch – something that men tend to desire and prioritize more than their female counterparts in relationships – emotional intimacy and vulnerability are incredibly important for the health and well-being of relationships. Not only do these interactions and conversations promote closeness and trust, but they also ensure both partners feel heard, secure, loved, and valued amid the chaos of everyday life.

When their husbands let emotional vulnerability go unprioritized in favor of purely physical interactions or the face of daily stress from work and family responsibilities, it’s one of the ways they completely exhaust their wives without realizing it.

They no longer have the conversations, interactions, or shared space to express their concerns and emotions, so they’re instead pressured to suppress them in emotionally draining and resentment-fueled ways.

11. Ignoring the little things

Geber86 | Shutterstock

According to resiliency scholar Robyne Hanley-Dafoe, partners often boast better relationship satisfaction when they prioritize the small things in their lives – like taking on chores when they notice their partner isn’t feeling well or bringing home their favorite meal after a hard day. It’s these daily rituals and behaviors that truly define relationship fitness and happiness, not the big things – like weddings, children, and anniversaries – that we typically think of.

When these little things are ignored, it not only makes partners feel unsupported, unloved, and unheard, but it can also be emotionally exhausting – they’re constantly yearning for simple connection and closeness, but feeling drained by having to ask for it.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.