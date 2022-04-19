6 Unique Flowers For Mother's Day She Can Cherish Year-Round

We're talking about the most important woman in your life: your mom.

Mother's Day comes in early this year (it's on May 8th, people), so you may want to start brainstorming for ideas on how to make that day extra special.

Giving her flowers is always a fail-safe choice, and the good news is there are tons of companies that can deliver blooms straight to your mom's doorstep.

Flowers typically get thrown in the trash after a few days, but this one lasts forever. The Eternal Rose features rich details and petals trimmed in 24 karat gold and carefully crafted by hand.

The timeless flower comes in a signature box with a mahogany wood base and LED lights so your mom can display it in her home for as long as she desires.

Get the 24K Gold Preserved Eternal Rose (Burgundy Bliss) for $129.99 (reg. $174).

This deal nets you a special discount on Teleflora, a company that works with over 10,000 local florists to deliver unique flower arrangements straight to the recipient's doorstep.

Only the most succulent seasonable flowers are used, and you can select from a wide variety of arrangements to find a bouquet that your mom would love.

Get Teleflora Fresh Flower Delivery credit for $25 (reg. $50).

This unique and one-of-a-kind gift option features 9 beautiful roses preserved and displayed in a clear, transparent acrylic box to last a whole year. Not only are they easy on the eyes, but they can also serve as a statement piece in any room.

Get the Chounette La Trésor: 9 Preserved Roses in Clear Acrylic Box for $98.88 (reg. $199).

Another option is this combo set that packs a single preserved rose in a mini round box and 4 beautiful roses in a velvet box. The flowers are preserved with care and will last forever, just as the love you want to share with your mom.

Get the Chounette Preserved Roses Combo Set: 1 Rose in Mini Round Box + 4 Roses in Square Velvet Box for $48.88 (reg. $118).

Roses can sometimes make for a cliche present, but this deal offers a dozen roses in romantic red, and a dozen in your choice of color, whether red, cream dazzler, or orange citrus.

They come in a beautiful glass vase for easy display and are delivered right at your mom's door.

Get the Mother's Day Special 24 Long Stem Roses + Vase for $64.99 (reg. $117).

Instead of lining up at a busy flower shop, Rose Farmers will deliver 2 dozen gorgeous long-stem roses delivered to your mom's address. To add to the excitement, Rose Farmers will surprise her with a selection of colored roses.

It should be noted that this vendor cannot deliver on Sundays, so it's recommended that you select a delivery date 1-2 days before your desired date in case of potential carrier delay.

Get the Mother's Day Special 24 Mixed Color Roses for $39.99 (reg. $85).

