Many of us remain in compromised relationships because we “settle” for a multitude of reasons. Among them, we may be subconsciously afraid of being alone. And since we’re biologically designed to give and receive love, it’s only natural that we pair up in this world. But sometimes we prolong what are meant to be temporary relationships and mistakenly settle into them for good.

In some relationships, we must be together with a person for a certain amount of time to close out karma. In others, we’re meant to have children with our partner but not be with that person forever. And still, in others, we experience a melting pot of conflicting emotions that leaves us confused.

Advertisement

Whether you’re currently married, in a relationship, or contemplating entering one, you must know what role this person will play in your life. From what I’ve learned in my practice as an intuitive psychologist for 30 years, certain elements clearly indicate the universe is telling you that you've found your soulmate bond.

Here are 10 subtle signs the universe sends when a person is your soulmate that you might miss at first:

1. They feel like home

Miguel Lifestyle / Shutterstock

Describing how your soulmate makes you feel is difficult. It’s a tenacious, profound, and lingering emotion that fills you with joy, but that words fail to capture. Truly, being with your soulmate is an indescribable sensation, but perhaps the most fitting word might be “home.”

This feeling of home is often a sign of a strong, healthy connection, characterized by feelings of safety, trust, ease, and unconditional acceptance. Research has found that a healthy relationship, where a partner feels like home, involves a sense of being fully accepted and loved for who you are.

Advertisement

2. You experience déjà vu or what feels like flashbacks when you're together

PeopleImages / Shutterstock

If your partner is your soulmate, chances are he or she has been present in your past lives. Soulmates often choose to come back together during the same lifetime and try to scope each other out in this big world.

You might experience sudden and brief flashbacks of your soulmate. You may even feel an odd sense of déjà vu, as if the moment in time has already taken place, perhaps a long time ago in a different setting.

Advertisement

3. You just get each other

Dean Drobot / Shutterstock

Ever met two people who can finish each other’s sentences? Some people call that spending too much time together, but I call it a soulmate connection. You might experience this with your best friend or your sibling, but it’s the telltale sign of a soulmate when you share it with your partner.

A powerful, often wordless, feeling that you've known this person forever is a common hallmark of a soulmate connection. Relationship experts have explained that a strong sense of shared values provides a stable foundation for the relationship, fostering deeper compatibility and understanding.

Advertisement

4. You fall in love with their flaws

Zamrznuti tonovi / Shutterstock

No relationship is perfect, and even soulmates will experience their fair share of ups and downs. Still, that bond will be much harder to break.

Soulmates have an easier time accepting, even learning to love, each other’s imperfections. Your relationship is more likely to be a soulmate match if you love each other exactly as you each are, accepting both the great and awful tendencies we all have.

Advertisement

5. Your feelings for each other are more intense than usual

PeopleImages / Shutterstock

A soulmate relationship may be more intense than normal relationships, in both good and sometimes bad ways. That’s because soulmates usually have a bit of karma to resolve together.

The most important thing is that even during the challenges, you’re focused on resolving the problem, and you see beyond the bad moment. These feelings, including a deep emotional connection, comfort, intense attraction, and shared values, are more accurately described as intense chemistry.

A 2021 study suggested that while initial attraction and connection can be a powerful foundation, a relationship requires sustained effort, communication, and shared experiences to make it for the long haul.

Advertisement

6. You feel like it's 'us against the world'

Ground Picture / Shutterstock

Soulmates often see their relationship as “us against the world.” They feel so linked to each other that they’re ready and willing to take on any feat of life, so long as they have their partner by their side.

In healthy relationships, partners build a strong couple identity founded on loyalty and unity above all else. However, research cautions that this bond is not based on hostility toward the outside world. Instead, it is a secure base from which both partners can thrive, both together and as individuals.

Advertisement

7. You’re mentally inseparable

dekazigzag / Shutterstock

Soulmates often have a mental connection similar to twins. They might pick up the phone to call each other at the same time. Even when you’re apart, your minds will always remain in sync if you’re two halves of a whole.

When couples are deeply connected, they literally begin to sync up physiologically, including their heart rates, breathing patterns, and even brainwaves can align during meaningful interactions. This creates a sense of being in tune with each other that feels almost mystical but has measurable biological foundations.

Advertisement

8. You feel secure and protected with each other

Miljan Zivkovic / Shutterstock

Regardless of your partner’s gender, he or she should always make you feel safe. This means that if you’re a man, your woman should protect you, too.

You will feel like you have a guardian angel by your side. A person who plays on your insecurities — whether consciously or subconsciously — is not your soulmate.

In a secure relationship, your partner acts as a haven from which you can explore the world and pursue your goals. Experts have found that the stability and resilience that come from a secure relationship correlate with higher satisfaction and well-being.

Advertisement

9. You can’t imagine life without them

PeopleImages / Shutterstock

A soulmate is not someone you can walk away from that easily; your instinct will pull you right back to your partner. This is someone you can’t imagine being without, a person you believe is worth sticking with and fighting for.

Even in the midst of the toughest ordeals, your reassurance will come from knowing that you have your soulmate close by. Having a trusted partner as an emotional anchor during difficulties is one of the most valuable aspects of a deep connection. This reflects a secure attachment where your partner's presence helps regulate your nervous system and provides perspective during stress.

Advertisement

10. You can look each other in the eye

Drazen Zigic / Shutterstock

Soulmates tend to look into each other’s eyes when speaking more often than ordinary couples. This comes naturally from the deep-seated connection between them. Looking a person in the eye when speaking denotes transparency, a high comfort level, and complete confidence.

Whether you were designed by the universe as soulmates or you’re simply two people who have settled for each other’s strengths and weaknesses, the decision is yours; the beauty of free will is that you can start, strengthen, or change any relationship.

To be with your soulmate is one of life’s precious treasures. And if you feel you’ve found your heart’s other half, I wish you endless days of joy and laughter, and countless nights of deep embrace, unraveling the mysteries of the universe one by one.

Dr. Carmen Harra is a renowned intuitive psychologist, relationship expert, bestselling author, radio show host, and TV personality.