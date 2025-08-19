Everyone wants to find the love of their life. Like something out of a fairytale, the thought of finding your soulmate is something kids dream of. And while many people grow into adults who divorce or remain single, if you're in a relationship with your true soulmate, these 11 things will feel normal to you.

You can't always control who you love; however, being in love doesn't need to end in disaster. Sure, finding happily ever after isn't as easy as you once thought it was. From terrible Tinder dates to betrayals, love can be a losing game. But if you happen to be in a relationship with someone and you do these 11 things, congratulations, you might be with your soulmate.

If you're in a relationship with your true soulmates, these 11 things will feel normal to you:

1. You can be completely yourself

If you're in a relationship with your true soulmate, then being completely yourself will feel normal to you. At first, you might not always feel all that comfortable when you start dating. Still in that puppy love stage, most couples don't truly reveal themselves until later down the line.

However, if you're in a relationship with your soulmate, then being yourself comes naturally. Whether that means being a complete nerd or a class clown, your soulmate will appreciate you for who you are. Now, does this mean they'll accept every single thing about you? Absolutely not.

Each of us is filled with our fair share of flaws; even so, a soulmate is willing to meet you halfway there. As tough as it may be, American psychologist Mark Travers, Ph.D., explained, "While small compromises are inevitable, the key is recognizing the underlying needs." And so long as they're able to recognize it, almost any relationship can survive, no matter how 'flawed' someone may be.

2. They feel like home

Being in a relationship with your soulmate isn't just about being yourself; rather, it's about comfort. From goofing off to expressing vulnerability, if you're in a relationship with your true soulmate, they feel ike home to you. People might roll their eyes at feeling at home sounding like a cliche, but there's some truth to it.

If your body is tensing up or you have this sinking feeling, this is a huge sign that you're not in a relationship with your soulmate. As assistant professor Elizabeth Sadock, Ph.D., explained, "There is a crucial reason why some emotions feel so unpleasant: they are designed to be warning signals. Just like a fire alarm must be loud and jarring to ensure we react to a fire, our emotions must be uncomfortable to grab our attention."

So, if you find yourself feeling like a stranger in your own home, take this as a sign that you need to reevaluate your relationship. While some may choose to break up, it's important to truly weigh the pros and cons before making the final decision.

3. You grow individually and together

Sure, when you've been together for ten plus years, your relationship might feel stale at times. From waking up in the morning to never going out on dates, you might feel stagnant in the current dynamic. However, if you're in a relationship with your soulmate, you grow individually and together.

From arguing to resolving conflict, a relationship brings out the worst in people. Despite what others may tell you, you never realize how much work you have to do until you're in a relationship that pushes and tests your limits. Licensed clinical psychologist Andrea Bonior, Ph.D., added, "Two partners who are never willing to bend to meet the other will be on separate paths altogether before long — a far cry from truly sharing a life together."

With that being said, make sure you become the best version of yourself. While some people might grow and develop, other relationships can cause people to become the worst version of themselves.

4. You trust each other completely

Everyone knows that relationships are about trust, yet all too often do couples express the sentiment that they don't trust their partner. It isn't always as dramatic as cheating, as trust can be broken in many different ways. However, if you're in a relationship with your true soulmate, trusting one another with your life will feel normal to you.

Once again, trust is a tricky thing, but somehow true soulmates find a way to work through obstacles while simultaneously building trust in the process. Is it always as easy as people make it seem? Absolutely not. Whether it's trauma or difficulty expressing vulnerability, building trust isn't easy. Still, it's needed.

As clinical director Sam Goldstein, Ph.D., explained, "Trust evolved for survival, helping early humans build strong social bonds." Still, if you find yourself trusting your partner with your life, this is a sign you might've found your soulmate.

5. You communicate with ease

Sure, in an ideal world, you and your partner can read one another like the back of your hand. However, miscommunications happen all the time, causing tension in the relationships. As professor of psychology James V. Cordova, Ph.D., said, "Unhealthy communication between couples has been shown by research to predict marital distress, divorce, domestic violence, and physical ill-health."

That being said, if you're in a relationship with your soulmate, you communicate with ease. It might've taken a while to get to that point in your relationship, but communication with a soulmate isn't supposed to be difficult. Even if you don't agree with one another, it's all about respecting each other.

Whether that means listening and reaffirming their feelings, communication isn't just how you speak; it's the words and actions behind your intention.

6. You laugh a lot together

If you're in a relationship with your true soulmate, laughing a lot together will feel normal to you. Sure, friends and family might get annoyed at your inability to stop snorting around your partner, but you just can't help yourself. Blame it on your heart, but there's something about your partner that's extra attractive.

As if a halo has formed around them, you can't help but find their sense of humor and wit to be especially funny. However, this is a great thing, as according to the Association for Psychological Science, people who laugh together stay together.

So, if you're laughing nonstop and truly enjoying the moment, this might be a huge sign your true soulmate is already knocking at your door.

7. You work together as a team

In a relationship, if you don't have teamwork, then you don't have anything. This is why if you're in a relationship with your true soulmate, working together as a team might feel normal to you. At the beginning of a relationship, it's normal to struggle a bit. Even if you are soulmates, trauma and bad habits have a way of interfering.

Yet the best thing about a soulmate connection is that they always find a way to bypass their limitations, no matter what. As Travers explained, "Relationships thrive when both people are willing to step out of old patterns and co-create a dynamic that’s built on fresh perspectives and continuous evolution."

So, if you're able to read one another well, compromise, and truly work side by side, congrats, you accomplished something most couples struggle with.

8. You don't stress over the what-ifs

There are two types of people you typically encounter: those who underthink, and those who overthink. And while there's nothing you can do to stop the thoughts that swirl through your mind, if you're in a relationship with your true soulmate, you don't worry about the what-ifs.

At the start of your relationship, you might feel insecure about where you stand; however, as time passes and your partner reassures you, those conflicting emotions typically disappear. Because as psychiatrist Barton Goldsmith, Ph.D., explained, "Couples who are open about their emotions can reassure each other, and that is a true gift."

So, if you're stress-free about the what-ifs and feel confident within your current relationship, this could be a sign that you're with the right person.

9. You can talk about the future naturally

There are things that some couples simply talk about, no matter how uncomfortable it may feel at first. Whether it's about past desires they have in the future or what they want to accomplish, if you're in a relationship with your true soulmate, talking about your future feels natural to you.

Sure, it's intimidating, but discussing the future helps to create a connection and ensure that you're on the same page. From having kids to getting married, these are the things soulmates talk about all without even trying. And while some might feel it intimidating, couples who are soulmates have zero issues.

10. You're genuinely proud of each other

Couples who genuinely are connected will always be each other's biggest fans, which is why if you're in a relationship with your true soulmate, you tend to be genuinely proud of one another. In a soulmate connection, there's no such thing as competition.

Wanting the best for each other, soulmates will encourage each other and express genuine love and support when someone manages to do what they set out to do. Even if they're at different stages in life, deep down inside themselves, they know that a win for their partner is a win for them.

11. Your love feels as easy as breathing

Finally, if you're in a relationship with your true soulmate, your love feels as easy as breathing. In a soulmate connection, there's no doubt in your mind that you love one another. No matter how many arguments you get into, your love will never fade because your hearts are secretly aligned.

Now, is love always easy? No, especially when life gets in the way. However, through the storm, soulmates cling to one another and never let go, which is why their relationship is so strong in the first place.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.