From being on the same page to uplifting one another, most people don't get married secretly hoping they'll be with a complete narcissist. In their ideal world, men imagine marrying someone who brings out the best in them. Unfortunately, female narcissists hide their dark side fairly well, using their sweet words to lure their victims into a sense of safety.

Whether it's subtle insults, calculated sabotage, or withholding affection, these are just some of the specific ways female narcissists treat their husbands that are easy to miss unless you know. Now, most narcissistic women aren't out there destroying their husband's lives outright. Instead, they wait until the last minute to show their true colors, making their husbands feel the lowest of the low.

Here are 11 specific ways female narcissists treat their husbands that are easy to miss unless you know

1. She invalidates his reality

If there's one thing a narcissist is going to do, it's invalidate everyone's emotions but their own. And even if they're clearly in the wrong, it doesn't matter.

Narcissistic women base their entire lives on keeping their ego in check. However, this is because they have such fragile egos. According to a study published in Personality and Individual Differences, those who scored higher in vulnerable narcissism were more likely to fear being laughed at and more likely to laugh at others.

And while a female narcissist enjoys the feeling of keeping her confidence and ego front and center, her husband ends up suffering the most in the end. Feeling crazy, disappointed, and unheard, female narcissists shouldn't be shocked when their men have had enough.

2. She withholds affection to control him

Withholding affection for control is one of the specific ways female narcissists treat their husbands that are easy to miss unless you know. In her eyes, she's frustrated and tired of her husband's perceived behavior.

From refusing to listen to her to disagreeing with her, a narcissistic wife weaponizes affection to keep her husband in line. She crosses her arms and pouts when she doesn't get her way, or ignores him for days on end until he caves. Without seeing anything wrong with her behavior, she pushes her husband away because she knows he'll come running back.

3. She silences his voice

In a marriage with a narcissistic woman, there's no room for having an opinion. It doesn't matter if her husband is upset or feels a certain way — even if he's completely distraught or on the edge of a mental breakdown, she silences his voice.

Without thinking twice, she'll completely ignore what her husband says in favor of making her own opinion well-known. And while she might not see anything wrong with this, constantly feeling ignored can lead to isolation, which, according to the American Psychological Association, leads to depression, poor sleep quality, impaired executive function, and accelerated cognitive decline.

Even if she's clearly in the wrong or hurting her partner, so long as she "wins," she doesn't care what toes she needs to step on to make it happen.

4. She weaponizes his vulnerabilities

Every person has their own vulnerabilities. From having major insecurity issues to hating their smile, these vulnerabilities are a sore spot that should never be probed by anyone, especially a partner. Unfortunately, female narcissists often use their husband's vulnerabilities against him.

To keep him in line, she isn't afraid to pull at his feelings. With zero mercy, she'll slyly bring up his greatest weaknesses, making him feel unlovable. And while many narcissists do this without batting an eye, their toxic behavior absolutely has drastic consequences on their partner and their mental health.

As wellness consultant Jamie Cannon explained, "Narcissists thrive on exhorting others' vulnerabilities. It is both their 'love' language and their victory speech."

5. She makes everything his fault

Whether it's a small disagreement or a bigger argument, there are times when husbands have been unfairly blamed for something they didn't do. Despite how clear it might have been, their wife, in a moment of anger, lashed out, resulting in the husband taking the blame.

If a husband is with someone who's truly doing her best to heal, women aren't always going to pin the blame on her man every single time. That being said, narcissists aren't normal, so they tend to make anything that goes wrong the problem of someone else.

Taking fault for something you didn't do feels awful. But doing it constantly is another level of pain. Yet, that's what comes with dealing with narcissists. As clinical psychologist Daniel S. Lobel pointed out, "Blame-shifting is common with individuals who have symptoms of borderline and narcissistic personality disorders."

6. She silently sabotages him

In marriage, both spouses should be working together as a team. Whether that's raising the kids or cheering one another on in their careers, uplifting and helping each other is a basic requirement.

Yet for a narcissistic woman, seeing her husband thrive while she's barely scraping by is unacceptable. But rather than express that vulnerability, she resorts to pettiness in order to sabotage her husband's success.

Whether it's making her man late for work or cooking him food he's trying to stay away from, these women will do everything in their power to make themselves feel superior.

7. She belittles him publicly

Unless it's an emergency, disagreements should always stay behind closed doors. Even if a wife or husband disagrees with their partner, there's a time and place to bring up these issues. Unfortunately, one of the specific ways female narcissists treat their husbands that are easy to miss unless you know is belittling them in public.

In no way is it ever okay to belittle a partner, especially in front of others. Not only is it degrading, but it can be embarrassing. So, even if the other partner is frustrated, always hold off.

As psychotherapist Katherine Cullen suggested, "Instead of escalating or circling around the same points until your voice is hoarse and you're ready to throw something, call a time out of at least 20 minutes. This can help you and your mate physiologically recalibrate. Twenty minutes is a decent amount of time for your heart rate, blood pressure, and general levels of ire to come down to a more sustainable level."

8. She gives backhanded compliments

Everyone wants to feel loved and appreciated in their marriage — not just when it benefits their partner, but during the simple moments like waking up in the morning. And while many married people make an effort to hype up their partner during these moments, female narcissists give insults disguised as compliments.

In a narcissist's eyes, their husband can do nothing right. It doesn't matter if he put in the extra effort to look good or tried to cook her favorite meal. So long as she's in one of her moods, a husband is going to feel it.

But just because it's the norm doesn't make it okay. Regardless of how much men may love their wives, if a wife is being disrespectful, passive-aggressive, or rude, it's okay to walk away.

9. She asks for help just to humiliate him

On the outside, it might not make much sense for a partner to do this. After all, how can asking for help be a narcissistic way to place blame? Yet it all boils down to embarrassing their partner and making themselves look good in the process.

For instance, she might ask her husband to help do laundry, and while there's nothing wrong with it, she'll use this to berate her husband for not doing it correctly. As psychoanalyst Roberta Satow explained, "The self-righteous narcissist derives her narcissistic validation and supply by maintaining herself as a morally superior person."

10. She financially controls him

One of the darker, specific ways female narcissists treat their husbands that are easy to miss unless you know is using financial control. It's a common means of abuse and control among narcissists, as it gives them power over someone else.

Narcissistic women will complain about finances. Whether it's their husband buying groceries or a video game once in a blue moon, she'll nitpick and make him feel so bad about spending money, he'll never want to spend it again without her permission.

11. She creates drama to re-center attention

Every single narcissist wants attention. According to counselor Stephanie A. Sarkis, "Narcissists have an overwhelming need for admiration and validation, constantly seeking attention and recognition for their achievements, real or perceived."

And while there's nothing wrong with wanting a bit of attention, causing drama because the spotlight isn't on her is never acceptable. The constant bickering and stress are bound to get to her husband, causing lasting damage to the marriage.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.