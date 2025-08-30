Research has shown that not only do the traits associated with narcissism vary between men and women, but that men are more likely to be narcissists than women. Many of the behaviors of a male narcissist can be easily misperceived as simply being “manly” and therefore go unchecked, but they are hard to miss as glaring red flags once you notice them.

It's uncommon for men to seek treatment for their narcissism because they do not see themselves as a problem. They may even be completely unaware of the damage caused by their behavior. Instead, they see actions based on entitlement, aggression, and power as beneficial to their place in society.

These are 11 behaviors of a male narcissist that are hard to miss once you notice them

1. They have inflated egos

fizkes by Getty Images via canva

Self-obsession can be a key behavior that shows a man is a narcissist. They will often think that they are superior to their peers and that their contributions to the world are the most important. These actions make it difficult for narcissists to form healthy relationships.

Often looking out for only their best interests, narcissists with inflated egos can struggle with both romantic and platonic partnerships. It’s difficult for these men to show genuine love for others because they are primarily concerned with themselves and how great they perceive themselves to be.

Advertisement

2. They treat others as though they are entitled to their time and energy

Andrew Poplavsky via Canva

Feelings of superiority can lead to entitlement. Male narcissists are prone to feeling they deserve everything life has to offer, regardless of their work or accomplishments.

Studies show that entitlement is a significant aspect of narcissism. While everyone feels some sort of entitlement in life, a narcissist's display of this trait is different.

Dr. Suzanne Degges-White writes, “The difference in narcissists is that they experience an omnipresent sense of entitlement regardless of whether or not they are seen as 'worthy' of special or deferential treatment.”

Advertisement

3. They brag arrogantly

giorgiomtb1 from Getty Images via Canva

Tagging along with the feeling of entitlement is often arrogance. Male narcissists take their accomplishments seriously. This leads to them displaying exaggerated behavior to show how amazing they think they are.

Narcissists are typically proud of themselves. They want everyone to know how important they are. Constant arrogance can be off-putting and something easy to notice when trying to determine if a man is a narcissist. They will use their arrogance as a way to hide any self-esteem issues they may have deeply rooted within themselves.

Advertisement

4. They use manipulation tactics

Andrea Piacquadio from Pexels via Canva

Narcissists expect the most from the people they meet, and one way they get what they want is through manipulation tactics. While they are not afraid to use manipulation on anyone they come across, it is particularly prominent in romantic relationships.

Manipulation may appear as gaslighting, blame shifting, and invalidation. They will prey on the emotions of the person they are manipulating, often using comments like, “You’re the only person who understands me,” or “You need me more than I need you.” These words keep whoever they are trying to manipulate in their orbit and make it easier for them to take narcissistic control.

Advertisement

5. They can be aggressive

Africa Images via Canva

Aggressive behavior is common in male narcissists. They are not afraid to display their dominance. In fact, narcissism leads to an increase in aggressive behavior.

A recent study found that narcissists can be overly aggressive and occasionally dangerous. “Individuals high in narcissism have ‘thin skins’ and are prone to aggression when they are provoked,” the authors found. Any actions that can be viewed as detrimental to their self-esteem could warrant an aggressive or even violent reaction from a narcissist.

Advertisement

6. They respond badly to criticism

Rolling Camera from Getty Images via Canva

Any words about their behavior that can put their ego at risk are not accepted well by male narcissists. They want to hear constant praise, and bringing up concerns about their behavior can be seen as a direct attack on them.

Even when mentioned kindly, any criticism can cause a narcissist to react.

”This threatens their fragile sense of self and makes them feel illegitimate,” says Dr. Dan Neuharth, a marriage and family therapist. “They often respond as if they are fighting for their survival, adopting a 'take no prisoners' approach.”

Advertisement

7. They shut down when they feel shamed

Pexels from pixabay via Canva

It’s no surprise that narcissists have an issue with being shamed. They can often view any negative feedback as hurtful. Their fragile egos make it feel shameful to be held accountable for their actions.

Narcissists are looking to avoid negative feelings. They only want to be told how great they are, not how their behavior impacts others. Feelings of shame open up painful emotions and threaten their inflated sense of self. They will likely shut down when they begin to feel shamed.

Advertisement

8. They constantly seek validation

shironosov from Getty Images via Canva

Narcissists need to feed their inflated ego, and the easiest way to do that is through constant validation from others. Their sense of self-worth is fragile, and receiving constant reassurance helps boost it.

Psychologists have a term for this practice: narcissistic supply. This refers to the validation and admiration they constantly seek from others. They keep a supply of praise and confirmation that they are special individuals. They need more praise and validation than the average person does.

9. They seek power

imtmphoto from Getty Images via Canva

Power means everything to a male narcissist. Whether it’s in a job setting where they are constantly looking to climb the corporate ladder or in a romantic relationship where they need to feel control over their partner, the need to be number one in every situation is a classic sign that a man is a narcissist.

Narcissists are known to find success in the workplace quickly and easily. This is especially prevalent in men. Because they have inflated senses of self, narcissists are prone to setting high goals for themselves. Lacking humility, narcissists are happy to toot their own horns and fight for promotions. Often, this works out in their favor.

In relationships, you will see male narcissists practicing outdated gender roles. He’ll likely believe that women are meant to submit and look for ways to always be in control.

10. They constantly chase success

Minerva Studio via Canva

What is a narcissist without the success to show for it? To satisfy their need for constant praise and power, they seek success in every aspect of their life with extreme hunger.

Everyone dreams of success. However, for a male narcissist, success means more than anything. They need to be able to show off how important they are. Whether it’s in their career, personal life, or wealth, success earns them the respect they feel they deserve.

11. They lack empathy

TITOVA ILONA from ilonakozhevnikova via Canva

When someone’s top priority is themselves, they find it hard to show empathy and support to others. Narcissists want to have all the attention of the people around them, but they can’t seem to find it in themselves to return the favor.

Narcissists don't feel the need to recognize or sympathize with the emotions of others. It’s easier for them to dismiss these things as they seek control and power. Too caught up in themselves, having strong feelings for others' emotions doesn’t work with their self-serving attitudes.

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities, living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.