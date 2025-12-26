Everyone has met at least one woman ready to divorce her spouse over his neglect of her. No matter how often she talks to him, begs him, or pleads with him, he never does anything that could fix the relationship. But when she leaves, he's flummoxed and wracking his brain over how that could have happened.

The truth is that marriage is hard work for both parties. If you want to keep your wife happy and make her feel cared for, you need to put in the work. And once a husband learns the simple habits of hard-working men whose wives never feel neglected, he can prevent a divorce from a hurt wife.

Here are 11 simple habits of hard-working men whose wives never feel neglected

1. They say 'I love you' on a consistent basis

Drazen Zigic | Shutterstock

Yes, your wife should know that you love her already. Yes, it should go without saying. No, that doesn't give you an excuse to slack on that. Even if it "seems obvious" to you, hearing it is music to every single woman's ears.

No matter where you are, women are more likely to wait to say those three words back, as a study published in the Journal of Social and Personal Relationships determined. A lot of women take silence on that topic as a sign that their husband stopped caring. So, keep reminding her of how much you care.

Advertisement

2. They pick up after themselves

mavo | Shutterstock

One of the most noticeable complaints of wives is the unusual shift in housework they do. Even when women are breadwinners, they end up doing the majority of the housework. It's brutal and it ends up having a high price for wives.

But picking up after themselves and contributing to household chores is one of the simple habits of hard-working men whose wives never feel neglected. It's the easiest way a man can show they care. Pitching in with housework keeps the home running and expresses your dedication to your marriage.

Advertisement

3. They ask about her day

bbernard | Shutterstock

Quite a few women feel like their husbands view them like appliances — always expecting labor, but never even asking how their day was. Husbands: When was the last time you asked her how her day was? Because if it isn't every day, it's not a good sign.

If you don't take an interest in her day, she'll notice. Even if you don't think she did anything fun, just ask her. It will help her feel less neglected and more appreciated, even though it only takes a minute.

Advertisement

4. They thank her for everything she does

fizkes | Shutterstock

Did your wife cook dinner? Tell her thank you. Did she drop you off at your friend's house for guys' night? Thank her. Gratitude is one of those things that changes everything in a relationship.

Gratitude doesn't just help you remain aware of how wonderful your wife is, though it does help with that. In fact, a lack of gratitude can destroy a marriage, causing partners to feel neglected and taken for granted.

Advertisement

5. They always remember her big, important days

Roman Samborskyi | Shutterstock

Women are more likely to stray in their marriage after Mother's Day or their birthday. Much of it deals with how they feel when they notice that their husbands didn't do anything for them.

Few things are as hurtful as feeling neglected on a day that's supposed to celebrate you. Can you imagine not getting a Christmas gift, a birthday present, or a simple "thank you" on an important day? That stings. Making a point of doing something special can make all the difference during those days, and after.

Advertisement

6. They actively listen to her

PeopleImages | Shutterstock

A friend of mine had a serious complaint she wanted to tell her husband. He kept playing video games while she tried to talk to him. She got angrier and angrier as she told him to put down the controller. Eventually, she yanked the TV plug out of the wall.

Can you guess what she was yelling about? It was that she felt neglected and ignored. So, when your wife has a serious talk she wants to have, don't ignore her. The less listened to she feels, the more neglected she feels.

Advertisement

7. They take her on date nights

La Famiglia | Shutterstock

Dating doesn't just end when you put a ring on it. If you want to keep the spark alive, you have to maintain that romance. It's obvious that date nights can take time, but it's important to prioritize time between the two of you, even during parenthood and beyond.

As one study published in the Journal of Social and Personal Relationships found, being proactive in planning a date night is essential for promoting relationship closeness. A date night doesn't have to involve all the flowers and bells and whistles. Even if it's just a movie night with a side of takeout, that will help your wife feel less neglected.

Advertisement

8. They sense when her vibe is off

we.bond.creations | Shutterstock

One of the most simple habits of hard-working men whose wives never feel neglected is being able to detect when something isn't right with her mood. Most men know when their best friend isn't feeling well or is upset. At times, they also get a vibe when their wives aren't that happy.

It may seem really simple, but the truth is that watching your wife's mood and reacting to it can be a smart way to prevent neglect. Even if it's something as simple as seeing her somber and asking, "Hey babe, is everything okay?" it shows that you're actually concerned for her. Some experts suggest that this could also prevent Walkaway Wife Syndrome.

Advertisement

9. They take care of the kids

VGstockstudio | Shutterstock

As journalist Radha Mishra said, "most men want a baby the way that kids want a puppy." In my experience, I've seen that this is often the case. Too many men often think of being a father as a "Kodak moment" series, rather than the actual work it takes to raise a child well.

A common trope of neglected wives is that they're "married single moms," and often have all the childcare foisted on them. Women who feel happy in their marriages have husbands who pull their fair share with the kids, even if it's not their favorite thing to do.

Advertisement

10. They apologize

BongkarnGraphic | Shutterstock

Let's say you messed up. Something didn't go according to plan or you ended up harming your partner one way or another. It happens. Even the best partners can do something that really harms their partner.

Men who neglect their wives are hurting them, even if it's not through fists and words. Women who deal with neglect almost never even get an apology. But as another of the simple habits of hard-working men whose wives never feel neglected, simply apologizing and admitting he wasn't good to his wife is making the first step toward fixing things.

Advertisement

11. They encourage her to have friends

Zmaster | Shutterstock

You cannot reasonably be the person who is everything to your wife. No one can have a partner like that, reasonably speaking. You will need to give your wife a break from you and also give her time to have fun on her own.

As a husband, you need to make sure that you cater to her needs, sure. However, you're not her everything. Give her time to spend with others, and she'll be twice as grateful when she comes back home.

Ossiana Tepfenhart is a writer whose work has been featured in Yahoo, BRIDES, Your Daily Dish, Newtheory Magazine, and others.