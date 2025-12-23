Falling in love can be scary. It’s not always easy to become vulnerable with another person, but it's needed in a relationship. When you meet a man, it’s not always obvious how he is going to treat you. He may be kind and sweet in the beginning, but morph into someone you do not want to be with a few months down the road.

When a woman finds the one, she’ll show it with her words. She will want everyone in her life to know how special he is. A true, loving relationship has a sense of security. You are never second-guessing his intentions with you. Finding a connection like this brings comfort in important ways. When she feels like this, she’ll start telling her friends and family all about it. A woman who truly loves her husband will use sweet phrases to others that show it.

You can tell a woman truly loves her husband if she says these 11 things about him

1. ‘I feel safe with him’

When a woman truly loves her husband, she will always tell people just how safe she feels with him. Not only does she feel physically safe, but she also feels emotionally safe opening up to him. She knows that he will never judge her. She can share the deepest parts of her soul with him and know he will reciprocate.

Emotional safety can be a hard thing to accomplish. When you’re making yourself vulnerable to another person, it can be scary. Women who truly love their husbands have a special connection with them that makes everything feel easier. Sharing thoughts and emotions with someone who can be vulnerable back is important in a relationship.

2. ‘He makes me feel special’

Women desire to feel loved and wanted in a relationship. Though it sounds like an easy thing to provide to someone you love, it’s not always something men accomplish. When a woman finds a man who makes her feel like she’s the only person in the world, she’ll want to cling to him forever. Once he’s her husband, she will be telling the world how special he makes her feel.

It’s the little things in a relationship that matter most. The spontaneous flower deliveries or heartfelt date nights they plan. Sometimes, it’s as simple as sending a sweet text during the day. These little things go a long way to make a woman feel special. She will always say, ‘He makes me feel special’ when these needs are met.

3. ‘He is always there when I need him’

When settling down with someone, they must be dependable. When a woman truly loves her husband, she finds comfort in knowing that he will always be there for her. Through thick and thin, she knows that he has her back. She never has to wonder whether he supports her. Whether it’s showing up for her on a bad day or encouraging her to achieve her goals, these husbands make for wonderful partners.

“The more securely emotionally connected we are with an attachment figure — our romantic partner — the more confidently we feel about ourselves and our world in which we then navigate with greater courage and trust,” Kelly Hendricks, MA, MFT. Secure attachments come from dependability. Women who know their husbands will always be there when they need them tend to be happier and more confident.

4. ‘He is so handsome’

Although we may struggle to admit it in fear of sounding shallow, physical attraction is important in a marriage. A speed dating study was conducted, and found that physical attraction serves as a gateway. When you find someone attractive, you want to get to know them. You will then discover whether you work as a partnership or not, based on personality traits and shared interests. Attraction is the introduction to the relationship.

When a woman feels like she hit the jackpot with her husband, she will always talk about how handsome she thinks he is. She isn’t afraid to share how attractive he finds him.

5. ‘I can always be myself around him’

Let’s face it: although we may not want to admit it, we can struggle with feeling good about ourselves. Our confidence waivers; it’s part of life. When we try to be someone we are not, we build relationships not on genuine connection, but rather on who we think we need to be. When a wife truly loves her husband, she knows she can always be herself around him, and being herself is always the best option.

She’ll want to share with everyone how safe she feels with him. She does not feel like she has to act a certain way to impress him. She knows that he loves her for who she is and nothing more. It allows her to truly flourish. A woman truly loves her husband if she shares how comfortable she is around him.

6. ‘He is a wonderful person’

Someone who truly loves their husband wants everyone to know how great a person they are. They will constantly find a way to brag about how wonderful he is. Sharing just how kind and special he treats not only her, but the other people in his life, makes her feel proud. She wants the world to know how genuinely kind he is. It brings her joy to share his kindness with everyone she knows.

A study found that the perception of ourselves in relationships is complex. While we want our partners to see our little flaws, we also want to be viewed as a good person who makes for a special life partner. This makes women want to share how amazing they think their spouse is. This is partially because she sees his flaws and recognizes how incredible he is despite them.

7. ‘We are a team’

To have a successful relationship, you need to work together with your partner as a team. When a woman truly loves her husband, she often shares how great a team they make. They tackle life together. Knowing that they always have each other’s backs is key. They approach situations together and make the right decisions for them as a unit.

“You can’t be in a relationship only for yourself. Both parties have to give 100 percent to get 100 percent. If you are part of a strong team, you can accomplish much more than any two individuals on their own,” says Barton Goldsmith, Ph.D. And it’s very empowering to know that the one you love is covering your blind side. It can give you the confidence you need to be your best.”

8. ‘He's my number one fan’

Few things are more comforting in a relationship than knowing just how much your partner cares about you. Having a husband who is always in your corner is special. He’s always rooting for you. He helps you accomplish all of your goals. In doing so, he shows you he is your number one fan, and you’ll want to tell the world about it.

When a woman truly loves her husband, she sees how special the support he gives her is. One study found that gratitude strengthens bonds. When a man shows just how thankful and proud he is of his wife, she will always say that he is her number one fan.

9. ‘He always says he's sorry’

To have a strong marriage, partners need to be able to admit when they’re wrong. No relationship is perfect. Each spouse will make mistakes along the way. What matters most is how we move forward from those moments of conflict. When a woman truly loves her husband, she appreciates how well he handles difficult moments. She will note his ability to say he is sorry, and how happy it makes her to have a man who isn’t afraid to admit when he is wrong.

Many men struggle with apologies. Society has taught them that being vulnerable isn’t ‘manly.’ Because of this, they are not always able to put their ego aside and admit when they are wrong. Men who do, however, make great husbands. Their wives will be sure to share just how special they are with everyone they know.

10. ‘He has so much patience’

We’ve heard it time and time again: Patience is a virtue. What does it mean? Patience creates inner strength. It allows us to become grounded in our experience. We approach people better when we are able to tap into patience. Because of this, a woman who has a patient husband will be sure to tell everyone about it. It’s something that makes her love him deeply.

When a woman truly loves her husband, she will always share how patient he is. Whether it’s with her and the daily struggles she encounters, or the noise and mess of their children, she is not afraid to share how special his patience is. It’s something that makes their relationship easier.

11. 'He's the best’

Finding a good husband is not an easy task. Men can be difficult to get to know. The concept of toxic masculinity can make it difficult for men to be themselves. They may feel like they have to live up to this tough-guy image. However, the way to truly capture a woman’s heart is to be open and honest with yourself and your feelings. When a man can do this, she will be smitten for life.

When a woman truly loves her husband, she always tells everyone he is the best. She sees him as the best husband, the greatest father, and overall, the best person she knows. It’s heartwarming to hear how much she appreciates the traits that make her husband the best in her eyes.

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities, living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.