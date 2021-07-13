Why The Majority Of Women Cheat The Day After Mother's Day

One of the most relaxing days for moms may just be Mother's Day, where everyone puts in a little extra effort to make mom feel appreciated for all that she does.

Whether it's breakfast in bed, a DIY spa day at home, or just a sweet card letting her know how much you adore her, it's not the only day families can shower mom with love and attention.

Unfortunately, sometimes, families get lazy and get gifts they obviously bought last minute, or they don't make any real plans for the day.

It's infuriating for moms who want a little something extra from their loved ones.

Moms spend most of their days catering to others, being a good wife and mother, so hurt feelings are completely understandable if others don't take the holiday seriously.

So, what do wives and mothers do when it's obvious their families don't care that much about them on Mother's Day? They cheat the day after.

And most of the time, these disgruntled women choose to seek out an affair online.

According to Ashley Madison, their numbers of sign-ups spike by at least 442 percent after the holiday, all thanks to women searching online to have an affair. The numbers even spike as high as 500 percent!

Looks like the kids and husbands really need to do better when it comes to making mom feel loved.

The fact that this level of dissatisfaction would lead to wanting to cheat is a big red flag.

And as it turns out, all women really want is for their families to hear them.

How should men avoid disappointing the hard-working mother of their children? Give them what they want.

Ashley Madison also conducted a survey that included 10,817 moms.

The results found that 58 percent want to have a romantic evening with their husband, 33 percent want to get away and relax at the spa in the afternoon, and only 9 percent want time alone to relax.

However, their special day looks nothing like this. Instead, they are still stuck with mommy duty.

Think about it: how frustrating would it be to spend your Mother's Day without a break, doing the same thing you do every day, and continuing to take care of everyone else aside from yourself?

No wonder these women want to find some kind of appreciation outside of the home!

The survey also found 66 percent of moms end up taking care of kids with a planned activity, 21 percent get a card and flowers, and 13 percent get breakfast in bed from their kids, which they then have to clean afterwards.

It seems like rather than giving mom the generic flowers and a card, give her what she specifically wants.

If mom wants to pamper herself, buy her a massage.

If she wants to spend time with the family, make sure she doesn't have to lift a finger the entire day.

And if she wants time to herself, be sure that the kids are fed and taken care of.

At the end of the day, this is the woman who is the mother of your kids — it takes no effort to make her feel special once a year.

Though, husbands should take note that if you don't want her to stray, it's important to make her feel loved and appreciated every day of the year.

Nicole Weaver is a senior writer for Showbiz Cheat Sheet whose work has been featured in New York Magazine, Teen Vogue, and more.

Editor's Note: This article was originally posted on May 3, 2018 and was updated with the latest information.