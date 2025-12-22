Are you spiritually ready to be in a relationship with someone else? Relationships require time, energy, and effort. A lasting relationship involves two partners who have faith in each other, the freedom to give of themselves to one another, and the desire to build a lasting friendship.

A relationship is a cherishable bond between you and your partner. Relationships require us to make sacrifices and give attention to one another. Besides having children, relationships are one of the ultimate tests for patience and accepting each other’s imperfections. Personally, it’s essential to connect with others emotionally, regardless of whether you’re in a relationship or not. Humans will always have the opportunity to let us down, but when you're spiritually strong, you have your faith to lean on in times of trouble with your partner.

If these 9 signs sound like you, you’re ready to share your life with someone great:

1. You can spot red flags

Trust in your instincts. If the relationship isn’t healthy, then those orange flags can turn red. Research has found that recognizing early warning signs in relationships is crucial because unhealthy patterns typically escalate over time rather than improve. Trusting your gut early on when something feels off is actually one of the smartest things you can do for your emotional well-being.

2. You're comfortable being challenged

Relationships and partners can challenge your faith. If you notice someone you feel attracted to by their outlook on life and their heart, then the world may be giving you a nudge. If your gut is telling you to give it a shot, you should try it out, even if it fails, rather than never knowing how it could have been. You learn a lesson from each relationship that's put in your life.

Couples who engage in new, interesting experiences that promote personal growthhave more excitement in their relationships, according to research from the State University of New York. When partners challenge each other to step outside their comfort zones and try new things together, they actually grow closer rather than apart.

3. You have time

Being in a relationship involves spending time with another person. Similar to rock climbing, a relationship takes time, effort, and preparation. You have to have time for yourself, your spiritual development, and time for your relationship's growth, too. For example, your equipment can represent faith, trust, and spiritual support. No matter how high you climb, are you prepared to take the fall? And, if you are, will you have time to work on yourself, too?

Research shows that people with higher relationship commitment spend significantly more time with their partners. The study found that truly committed people naturally invest about 89 more minutes per day being together, showing that making time for each other isn't just nice but actually essential for a healthy relationship.

4. You have learned self-control

Make sure you have spiritually/emotionally fixed bolts for each route you take, just in case that chapter in your relationship has to end. Ask yourself if you're ready to rock climb with someone, and be patient with coming up with strategies to keep moving forward. If you lack the commitment to do so, then the universe might be telling you that it's not your time.

According to research, self-control is strongly linked to greater relationship satisfaction, better communication skills, and a higher degree of commitment. People who can regulate their emotions and practice patience naturally build stronger trust and create more stable partnerships.

5. You have learned to accept the past

Be aware that starting a new relationship means that you’ll be carrying your partner's burdens as well. You should be able to be open with your partner. It’s okay if you’ve experienced scars in the past, but it’ll be detrimental if you haven’t fully healed any outstanding wounds before dating a new person. Being in a new relationship will distract you for a couple of weeks or even months, but then you’ll realize it was a distraction the whole time because you haven’t been healed spiritually.

6. You're okay with being imperfect

You don’t have to be perfect with a cover girl’s smile everywhere you go. Relationships will mean being honest about your imperfections and vulnerabilities with your partner. This will also motivate your partner to be open as well because they will know you’ll accept them.

Being vulnerable activates the brain's reward centers and releases oxytocin, which strengthens emotional bonds between partners, neuroscience studies have shown. When you embrace your imperfections and allow yourself to be authentically seen, you create the foundation for deeper intimacy and a more resilient relationship.

7. You know who you are

This phrase simply means that it’s important to identify your core values, beliefs, and desires so that you can find your potential mate. When it comes to dating, people will change themselves for their partner, so that they can feel loved and attracted to them, but that defeats the purpose of a relationship because the right partner will love you because of your flaws, not despite them.

If this partner isn’t willing to accept who you are, then it’s best to hold off for someone who will. You deserved to be loved through your faults and setbacks in life. As long as you and your partner have good intentions of always moving forward toward something real, then you’ll know this relationship is on a healthy path.

8. You can be happy

Do you know someone that you could sit on the front porch of your house with, and not have to say a single word to each other? You could be looking at cars driving by or the sunset going down from the horizon, but because that person is next to you, you’re having the best moment of your life.

If you know someone like this, then you’ve experienced the front porch effect. It’s one of the most beautiful feelings in the world. Being in a relationship where you experience the front porch effect means you trust each other completely.

9. You want to build a future with someone

You're spiritually ready for a relationship when you’re looking ahead while being next to each other, instead of worrying about what’s behind you. The effect was created during my last relationship. We had our moments of intensity, but when it came down to it, we truly enjoyed each other’s company. This partner will encourage your goals and aspirations.

They will stand by your side during your darkest hour. They will remind you to trust when the future seems unclear. Once you feel like you’ve experienced the front porch effect with someone, then go ahead and give them a call — they're waiting for you.

Sofia Stewart is a writer and former contributor to YourTango who covers astrology, numerology, spirituality, and relationships.